ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Verrado getting ready for October start

WEEKLY BLOG: 8/23/20

One of the common sports cliches is that it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

With Arizona's high school football season pushed back six weeks, nobody has started yet (this would have been kickoff weekend). Teams are using this extra time to progress through the phases to be ready for Labor Day when the helmets can come out, which will soon be followed by pads.

In an eight-game season with only eight teams making the playoffs (instead of 10 games and 16 teams), slow starts won't be rewarded with extra games at the end.

Last year, one of the teams that finished with a flourish was the Verrado Vipers.

The school way out west in Buckeye, won its opener, but then ran into a buzz saw of Casteel, Williams Field, Campo Verde, and Sunrise Mountain. That list represented three-quarters of the 5A semifinals. VHS hit the midway point at 1-4.

But, the team responded.

A win over Agua Fria began Desert West Region play followed by a tough 28-25 loss to Millennium left no margin for error. Verrado didn't just go into must-win mode in the last three games, the Vipers went into domination time with wins over Independence, Goldwater, and Willow Canyon by a combined 160-28 margin with each victory coming by 40 or more.

The difficult non-region schedule enabled Verrado to make the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. The 15th-seeded Vipers were no pushover for No. 2 Notre Dame. VHS went blow-for-blow with the Saints and were knotted up at 21 apiece at halftime. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns allowed NDP to gain a cushion and the Vipers were defeated, 38-28.

Shawn Copeland was hired in January of 2019 as the Verrado head coach. Previously, he had rebuilt Kellis from an 0-10 season to a record of 16-5 in his last two years there in 2016 and '17. In this first full offseason as the Vipers' coach, the pandemic has made things different, but he has handled the changes.

"The transition has been great," Copeland said in an email interview. "There is a lot of support and I feel that our community and school have been handling the situation better than most."

Like all the other high schools, Verrado is losing some seniors that had an impact in that playoff season. Some key contributors like Mateo Alicea (Ottawa), Robert Liss (Colorado State), Blake Gamez (Northern Arizona), and Conrad Gingg (Wisconsin-River Falls) have graduated and gone off to college. In addition, quarterback Gillis Champagne (South Mountain CC for baseball), who threw 11 of his 12 touchdown passes after the 1-4 start, was a senior. Copeland praised the group from the Class of 2020 and said they were about "family and commitment". It is a philosophy that was passed down to the returning players.

"The groups coming behind them have embraced what they left behind," Copeland said. "The benefit to them is they have another year with that attitude and commitment."

It's too early to say who the new quarterback of the Vipers will be. Junior Cutter Briscoe was the only non-senior to attempt a pass on varsity last season and he had just four of them. Senior Isaiah Negron (337 yards, 2 TDs) is the top returning receiver.



Whoever emerges as the signal caller will mainly be tasked with handing the football off to Logan Gingg. Logan, a cousin of Conrad (a linebacker), is a leader on the offensive side of the ball. Gingg rushed for 1,412 yards and had 21 touchdowns (including one receiving). He served notice that he was ready for a big year right out of the gates. In the opener against South Mountain, he rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-28 victory over the Jaguars. Copeland called him a "game changer".

"The best thing about him is his commitment to other teammates," Copeland said. "While he is doing everything he can do to be the best he can be, he is also helping and leading the younger guys."

Gingg said his goal is to rush for 2,000 yards and lead the Vipers to a region title. Where does he get that drive to instill leadership to make the rest of the team better? At home.

"My parents have embedded leadership characteristics and a winning mentality in me for as long as I can remember," Gingg said in a text message. "Having the desire to be the best at everything I do is something that easily carries over to the football field. I hold myself to high standards, so naturally, I'm always going to push the people around me to do their best as well."