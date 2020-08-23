ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Verrado getting ready for October start

Gridiron Weekly: Verrado getting ready for October start
Gingg a game changer for Vipers and he has big goals
WEEKLY BLOG: 8/23/20
One of the common sports cliches is that it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
With Arizona's high school football season pushed back six weeks, nobody has started yet (this would have been kickoff weekend). Teams are using this extra time to progress through the phases to be ready for Labor Day when the helmets can come out, which will soon be followed by pads.
In an eight-game season with only eight teams making the playoffs (instead of 10 games and 16 teams), slow starts won't be rewarded with extra games at the end.
Last year, one of the teams that finished with a flourish was the Verrado Vipers.
The school way out west in Buckeye, won its opener, but then ran into a buzz saw of Casteel, Williams Field, Campo Verde, and Sunrise Mountain. That list represented three-quarters of the 5A semifinals. VHS hit the midway point at 1-4.
But, the team responded.
A win over Agua Fria began Desert West Region play followed by a tough 28-25 loss to Millennium left no margin for error. Verrado didn't just go into must-win mode in the last three games, the Vipers went into domination time with wins over Independence, Goldwater, and Willow Canyon by a combined 160-28 margin with each victory coming by 40 or more.
The difficult non-region schedule enabled Verrado to make the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. The 15th-seeded Vipers were no pushover for No. 2 Notre Dame. VHS went blow-for-blow with the Saints and were knotted up at 21 apiece at halftime. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns allowed NDP to gain a cushion and the Vipers were defeated, 38-28.
Shawn Copeland was hired in January of 2019 as the Verrado head coach. Previously, he had rebuilt Kellis from an 0-10 season to a record of 16-5 in his last two years there in 2016 and '17. In this first full offseason as the Vipers' coach, the pandemic has made things different, but he has handled the changes.
"The transition has been great," Copeland said in an email interview. "There is a lot of support and I feel that our community and school have been handling the situation better than most."
Like all the other high schools, Verrado is losing some seniors that had an impact in that playoff season. Some key contributors like Mateo Alicea (Ottawa), Robert Liss (Colorado State), Blake Gamez (Northern Arizona), and Conrad Gingg (Wisconsin-River Falls) have graduated and gone off to college. In addition, quarterback Gillis Champagne (South Mountain CC for baseball), who threw 11 of his 12 touchdown passes after the 1-4 start, was a senior. Copeland praised the group from the Class of 2020 and said they were about "family and commitment". It is a philosophy that was passed down to the returning players.
"The groups coming behind them have embraced what they left behind," Copeland said. "The benefit to them is they have another year with that attitude and commitment."
It's too early to say who the new quarterback of the Vipers will be. Junior Cutter Briscoe was the only non-senior to attempt a pass on varsity last season and he had just four of them. Senior Isaiah Negron (337 yards, 2 TDs) is the top returning receiver.
Whoever emerges as the signal caller will mainly be tasked with handing the football off to Logan Gingg. Logan, a cousin of Conrad (a linebacker), is a leader on the offensive side of the ball. Gingg rushed for 1,412 yards and had 21 touchdowns (including one receiving). He served notice that he was ready for a big year right out of the gates. In the opener against South Mountain, he rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-28 victory over the Jaguars. Copeland called him a "game changer".
"The best thing about him is his commitment to other teammates," Copeland said. "While he is doing everything he can do to be the best he can be, he is also helping and leading the younger guys."
Gingg said his goal is to rush for 2,000 yards and lead the Vipers to a region title. Where does he get that drive to instill leadership to make the rest of the team better? At home.
"My parents have embedded leadership characteristics and a winning mentality in me for as long as I can remember," Gingg said in a text message. "Having the desire to be the best at everything I do is something that easily carries over to the football field. I hold myself to high standards, so naturally, I'm always going to push the people around me to do their best as well."
Steady Workin’ @gridironarizona @JUSTCHILLY @CodyTCameron @EricSports360AZ @Verrado_Vipers @CoachPerrone pic.twitter.com/z7f8zmr3qO— Logan Gingg (@LoganGingg) July 20, 2020
Of course, schools have been limited in what they've been able to do during this offseason. For Verrado, a member of the Agua Fria Union High School District, they've had Zoom meetings and were able to work out during the month of June. While the team was stuck waiting, it was up to the players to take ownership and responsibility in getting themselves and their teammates ready for the hopes of a season.
"Many of our players have held player-led workouts to stay active," Copeland said. "We have been able to work out the past two weeks and we are definitely fired up to be back at work. As far as being ready for October 2nd, we are committed to doing just that."
Taking a look at the defense for the Vipers, senior Jose Gomez had 83 tackles and five sacks from the defensive end spot. Defensive tackle Jacob Carpenter shows athleticism in the trenches and has nine small-college offers. Cornerback Jayden Harrington has committed to Sioux Falls and can shut down his half of the field. Safety Austin Bilski (74 tackles) is a cover player that also has the speed to go sideline to sideline.
"I believe we are going to be really good defensively," Copeland said. "We have our entire starting secondary back, plus key players who had big years."
There's a new region for Verrado this year as the realignment has done away with the Desert West. The Vipers are in the 5A West-I Region, which is the more difficult of the two western groupings. Verrado and Millennium stay together and the new region opponents are Ironwood, Sunrise Mountain, Desert Edge, and Fairfax. Five of the six schools made the playoffs last year and the teams had a combined record of 44-26.
There has been concern about the ability of some school districts to have their schools ready to play as the AIA passed along authority to them to determine when teams can practice and what phase they can be in. Schools in the Tolleson, Paradise Valley, Phoenix Union, Tucson, and Amphitheater districts have been more limited. It seems the AIA is set on having a fall season (as opposed to spring) and if teams take longer to get ready, they might jump in two or three weeks in (and play fewer games).
"While there are things that I would do differently, I understand the system and the liability aspect of all of this," Copeland said. "The Vipers are going to control what we can control."
Next up is the waiting for the new schedules, which could come available next week.
Coach Copeland and our captains presenting a check for $3040 to the HOPE Team at Cancer Treatment Centers of America,in Goodyear, AZ. Rather than just wearing pink, our Vipers raised money for the cause. We are very proud of all 3 teams. Great job Vipers! pic.twitter.com/pJiqc9lqTv— Verrado Viper Football (@Verrado_Vipers) November 6, 2019