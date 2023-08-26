Gridiron Weekly (Week 1): Centennial 13 Desert Edge 0
Coyotes' defense stifles Scorpions in victory
WEEKLY BLOG: 8/25/23
The defense for the Centennial Coyotes set the tone early on.
Late in the first quarter, Desert Edge struck on a big pass play from junior Hezekiah Millender to Kezion Dia-Johnson for 41 yards. That set the Scorpions up for a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Pretty much point-blank range.
But, Centennial got in the backfield with a stop up the middle on a run play (for a loss) by Noah Carter. That was followed by sacks from Carter and then Taurean Hall. On fourth-and-goal from the 25, a pass was incomplete.
The scoreboard didn't change as a result of that sequence, but the Coyote defense showed that they were up for the fight between these two West Valley powers.
Following a scoreless first half, Centennial broke through with an offense touchdown, an interception that gave it a really short field, and that defense that bent, but didn't break and gave nothing all night to preserve a shutout in a 13-0 victory for the Coyotes.
"They played really hard," Centennial head coach Richard Taylor said of his defense. "You could sense when the defense came out right after that series that they felt like they could shut them out."
Over the next three quarters, Desert Edge only crossed midfield twice and was denied once on downs, and later by turning the ball over.
This was a game that when the schedule came out a few months ago, many on the West side of town took notice. Centennial, a 6A team, has played in three of the four Open Division tournaments. Desert Edge, a 5A school, has won at least eight games in each of the past five seasons and made the Open Division in 2020.
"The first game was a big game," Carter said. "We've had it marked all summer. All the hard work paid off. We wanted a shutout from the start."
Each team had two chances to score in their four first-half drives. In the second quarter, Desert Edge reached the Centennial 23, but faced a fourth-and-long after the first of two sacks on the night from junior defensive tackle Taurean Hall. From there, the Coyotes made another big fourth-down stop, this time with safety Damien Jenkins chasing Millender down and making the tackle after a short gain.
Centennial had its biggest play from scrimmage on its first drive - a 41-yard pass from sophomore Kainan Manna to Carter (who plays on both sides of the ball). That drive ended in a missed field goal as did another as the final seconds of the half ticked down (block by Deshawn Warner). The missed field goals were from 48 and 47 yards to keep the score deadlocked at zeroes at the half.
In addition to the score, the yardage numbers were also equal with both teams totaling 101 yards in the half. Each team had at least 30 yards rushing and 70 yards passing with no turnovers.
The scoring drought ended on the first possession of the second half for Centennial (1-0). Tony Greer ripped off a 24-yard run (his longest of the night). A Carter run on a fly sweep to the left almost hit paydirt, but he was forced out at the 1-yard line. From there, junior Levi Johnson battled his way in for the game's first points.
The Coyote defense quickly gave its offense another chance. Senior Aaden Nguyen picked off a pass deep in Scorpion territory and brought it back to the 11-yard line. Wide receiver Ricky Munoz took the handoff behind the quarterback for a deceiving run play. It resulted in a touchdown around the left side to make it a two-score game.
The carry was the only one of the night for Munoz, and caught the Scorpions a little off guard.
"It was a behind the QB run play," Munoz said. "(Assistant) Coach (Kam) Bennett drew it up."
Munoz said the team fed off of the expected excitement in the week leading up to the game from the student body.
"A lot of energy," Munoz said. "We just knew we were going to be the team that worked harder."
From there, the defense simply took over. Desert Edge had the ball three times in the quarter and ended up with just one yard of offense in the period.
"This is a really good defense," Desert Edge Co-Head Coach Mark Carter said. "Our inexperience up front showed. They were attacking and our guys were having trouble picking up stunts."
The Scorpions have four new offensive line starters this season.
Defensively, Desert Edge played well enough to win. They held the Coyotes to just 13 points (which could have been more, but they missed four field goals) and allowed just three plays of 20 or more yards all night.
"We did a good job getting to the ball," Desert Edge Co-Head Coach Marcus Carter said. "This game came down to three plays. We were a little unprepared for that jet sweep."
Desert Edge had one more drive in it late in the game. Millender, who was a 3,000-yard passer last season, took off for a 37-yard run and the Scorpions reached the 12-yard line.
But, the Coyotes preserved what would become the 74th shutout in Taylor's coaching career at Centennial when junior Aaron Alvarez intercepted a pass at the goal line in the final minute.
Desert Edge (0-1) will have four new starters coming in Week 6 (once transfers are eligible via the AIA rules). Until then, the Scorpions will have to try again to get the offense going next week after being held to just 158 yards of total offense (80 passing). DEHS will be on the road again, this time in Scottsdale against Notre Dame Prep (1-0).
"We're playing a really good team next week," Marcus Carter said. "This first five is grueling and it's going to test who we are."
Centennial will be at home in Peoria again next Friday and it shouldn't be 105 at kickoff like it was on Friday. Players from both teams were dropping with cramps as the game went on. It could be another defensive battle as Corona del Sol (1-0) visits after defeating Casa Grande on Friday by a similar score, 14-0.
Taylor and the coaching staff need to dial the team back in after an emotional victory months in the making.
"This is just one game," Taylor said. "That score could have easily been the other way. You better keep working and prepare for the next team like you did this past team."
|
Desert Edge
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Centennial
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
13
First Quarter:
No Scoring
Second Quarter:
No Scoring
Third Quarter:
Cent - Levi Johnson 1 yard run (Aaron Alvarez kick), 10:07
Cent - Ricky Munoz 11 yard run (kick failed), 8:14
Fourth Quarter:
No Scoring