The defense for the Centennial Coyotes set the tone early on.

Late in the first quarter, Desert Edge struck on a big pass play from junior Hezekiah Millender to Kezion Dia-Johnson for 41 yards. That set the Scorpions up for a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Pretty much point-blank range.

But, Centennial got in the backfield with a stop up the middle on a run play (for a loss) by Noah Carter. That was followed by sacks from Carter and then Taurean Hall. On fourth-and-goal from the 25, a pass was incomplete.

The scoreboard didn't change as a result of that sequence, but the Coyote defense showed that they were up for the fight between these two West Valley powers.

Following a scoreless first half, Centennial broke through with an offense touchdown, an interception that gave it a really short field, and that defense that bent, but didn't break and gave nothing all night to preserve a shutout in a 13-0 victory for the Coyotes.

"They played really hard," Centennial head coach Richard Taylor said of his defense. "You could sense when the defense came out right after that series that they felt like they could shut them out."

Over the next three quarters, Desert Edge only crossed midfield twice and was denied once on downs, and later by turning the ball over.

This was a game that when the schedule came out a few months ago, many on the West side of town took notice. Centennial, a 6A team, has played in three of the four Open Division tournaments. Desert Edge, a 5A school, has won at least eight games in each of the past five seasons and made the Open Division in 2020.

"The first game was a big game," Carter said. "We've had it marked all summer. All the hard work paid off. We wanted a shutout from the start."

Each team had two chances to score in their four first-half drives. In the second quarter, Desert Edge reached the Centennial 23, but faced a fourth-and-long after the first of two sacks on the night from junior defensive tackle Taurean Hall. From there, the Coyotes made another big fourth-down stop, this time with safety Damien Jenkins chasing Millender down and making the tackle after a short gain.

Centennial had its biggest play from scrimmage on its first drive - a 41-yard pass from sophomore Kainan Manna to Carter (who plays on both sides of the ball). That drive ended in a missed field goal as did another as the final seconds of the half ticked down (block by Deshawn Warner). The missed field goals were from 48 and 47 yards to keep the score deadlocked at zeroes at the half.