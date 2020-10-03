ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (Week 1): Chandler 44 Liberty 10

Wolves dominate on the road in battle of defending champions

WEEKLY BLOG: 10/2/20 Chandler's dynamic D-I duo of Mikey Keene and Kyion Grayes rolled over Liberty in its season opener Friday night in Peoria, which the Wolves won 44-10. The Wolves tallied 422 yards of offense on the night with four touchdowns through the air - all from Keene to Grayes, plus two scores on the ground. Senior running back Eli Sanders accounted for 139 of that mileage, along with one of the rushing TDs. There were no pregame jitters for a Chandler team that has won four straight state championships and has been practicing since June. The Wolves scored on four of their first five possessions (three touchdowns and one field goal) to build up a 23-0 lead. "You've got a quarterback like Mikey that's what we're going to do," Chandler head coach Rick Garretson said of his prolific passing game. "When you have Jalen (Richmond), Quaron (Adams), and Kyion, those are weapons. It's very difficult to cover, at least in high school football." Chandler (1-0), last year's Open Division champions, went nine plays for 62 yards on its first drive, capping it off with a 43-yard bomb from Keene to Grayes along the right sideline to start the scoring.



The Wolves boosted their lead with a short run up the middle by Sanders, a fumble recovery by senior Zion Magalei which set up a field goal, and a touchdown run by Nicolas Nesbitt. In the second quarter, Liberty had an apparent touchdown run by Cailin Knapp called back because of an illegal formation penalty. The Lions (0-1), last year's 6A Conference champions, had to settle for a field goal. Chandler put together its longest drive of the game to begin the second half. The Wolves ran 11 plays and went 70 yards with the last 13 coming on a Keene pass to Grayes in the right corner of the end zone. Despite running a no-huddle offense, CHS drained almost five minutes off the clock while taking a 30-3 lead. For a season that nobody knew for sure if it would get going back in July, Keene expressed his gratefulness for being able to play again. "It felt surreal," Keene said. "We're just thankful to be out here. A lot of states aren't out here right now."



Chandler quarterback Mikey Keene surveys the field for a receiver. The UCF-commit was never sacked while completing 14-of-22 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

A quick kick attempt by Liberty on fourth down went awry and Chandler took over in Lion territory at the 38-yard line. This time it took just one play as Grayes hauled in another deep ball from Keene. "I saw the corner sitting and the safety sitting at a certain yardage and I knew that safety couldn't keep up with me," Grayes said. "At that point, we said 'Coach G, let's make it happen'." The two connected one more time in the first play of the fourth quarter before the second and third units finished out the game for the Wolves. Grayes, a junior, has committed to the University of Arizona. His quarterback, a senior, is pledged to UCF.

"We've got so much potential," Grayes said. "I'm blessed to be able to play with all these great seniors one last time before they got to go."



Chandler WR Kyion Grayes finished with five catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns.P

Liberty quarterback Brock Mast completed 20 of his 36 passes on the night for 146 yards. He led the Lions on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter, faking a handoff before hitting tight end Sam Wolfer on a post pattern for a 15-yard touchdown. Both players (seniors) were honored before the game along with the sports medicine staff and the cheerleaders. Having a Senior Night in the opener is certainly not the normal, but you can't take anything for granted in 2020 as we play football amidst the coronavirus pandemic. "It was great for the players and everyone because you don't know what could happen," Liberty head coach Colin Thomas said. "We're excited to be out here." This was the head coaching debut for Thomas, who was the team's offensive coordinator the past five seasons. Starting with Chandler can sound like a no-win proposition, but the Lions don't back down to anyone. "We weren't intimidated at all," Thomas said. "They were just better. They're a really good football team." One of the highlights for Liberty was the play of junior safety Jax Stam. The defensive back has played on varsity since his freshman year and was involved in a lot of tackles. "He's that guy," Thomas said. "Everything you ask him to do, he does. He can play on the field with anyone that was out here." Chandler has nine players already committed to play college football, but that doesn't mean there aren't more talented players flying under the radar. Eli Swope made some important catches to move the chains and Keene said the tight end has been working on his route running. A defensive player to watch is senior safety Tony Brewer (6-4, 200). The Wolves' defense limited Lions' preseason All-State running back Zaccheus Cooper to just 23 yards on nine carries.

And then there's the offensive line that makes all of the stats possible. Mason Winkelmann is the center flanked on the left by Tevainui Neher (a three-year starter) and Sione Hinagano at tackle. On the right, Ali'i'kai Ormita is at guard and Seth Smith at the tackle. They kept Keene's uniform looking as clean as it was when they got off the bus. The Wolves also had to wear those uniforms when they got back on the bus, because the visitors locker room wasn't used. During halftime, Chandler took up residence in one of the corners of the south end zone.

"It was different," Garretson said. "But, it's awesome. Just to be on the bus. To have the kids together. It's like they're all youth football players again." Chandler has now won 27 straight games and against Arizona competition, the Wolves have a 34-game streak stretching out over three years. CHS will have its home opener next Friday at Austin Field against Pinnacle (1-0). Liberty will travel to East Mesa for a matchup with Red Mountain (1-0), the team the Lions defeated in overtime last December for the 6A title.



