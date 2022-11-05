Gridiron Weekly (Week 10): Camelback 49 South Mountain 13
QB Martin, Spartan D lead to dominating victory
WEEKLY BLOG: 11/4/22
The Camelback Spartans have waited 52 weeks to get back to the position they were in a year ago.
One game. One win away from a 5A Metro Region title and a coveted playoff spot.
The play of senior quarterback Max Martin complimented a suffocating defensive effort by the Spartans in a 49-13 win at South Mountain on Friday.
"It's been our motivation from last year," Camelback head coach Brandon McNutt said. "We went 7-3. It came down to the Apollo game. The kids have shown up and they've put in the work."
Camelback was 4-0 in region play and faced Apollo (also 4-0) in Week 11 last season. The Spartans fell 61-38 and fell out of the top 16 for the 5A bracket. Next week, CBHS will travel to Central (8-1 overall, 4-0 5A Metro Region) to settle the region crown. With Central No. 14 and Camelback a slot behind at 15, it figures that the winner will make the playoffs and the loser will likely drop below 16.
It was a sluggish first quarter in South Phoenix. It featured four punts and an incomplete pass by Camelback at South Mountain's 43-yard line on fourth down. The Spartans had just 42 yards in the quarter.
Camelback (6-3, 4-0) opened the scoring with a one-yard quarterback sneak from Martin. Following a defensive stop and a nine-yard punt, the Spartans started at the Jaguars' 35-yard line. Once again, CBHS tried to convert on fourth down. This time, it was successful with a 29-yard pass from Martin to Daviyon Day Jr. to the 11-yard line. From there, Martin zipped a pass to sophomore Kemahn Knight to make it 14-0.
The Spartans got the ball back near midfield with just under two minutes to go in the half. This put the hurry-up, two-minute offense to the test. A 30-yard pass from Martin to Sean Anderson got the ball to the 3-yard line with 44 seconds and no timeouts remaining. On third down, with the clock running, Martin called his own number and crossed the end zone just as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard for a 21-0 halftime lead.
"We started off slow," Martin said. "But, we picked it up. My backer stepped down, so I hit (Anderson) over the top."
McNutt said the effort from his team is what he sees each week.
"It's what we expect game in and game out," McNutt said. "It was nothing new. I told them that was how I believe we're going to finish out."
A penalty on the second half kickoff nullified a touchdown and forced the Spartans to begin at their own 8-yard line. A 13-play drive finished on fourth-and-seven from the Jaguars' 34-yard line. Martin scrambled around looking for a receiver, but then found a seam on the left and took off for his third rushing TD of the game. Martin finished with 85 yards on 12 carries.
In between these offensive touchdowns for the Spartans was an incredible defensive performance. South Mountain went backwards all night with a combination of sacks (five), tackles in the backfield, and snaps that went awry. For the game, the Jaguars finished with -55 yards of total offense. They completed one of nine passes for seven yards and had just two first downs in the game.
"They played well, we didn't play well," South Mountain head coach Byron Evans said. "They had a better night than we did and kudos to them."
The Spartan defense forced two turnovers. The first of those came on a fumble that was scooped up by Knight, who scored after a 25-yard run. It was his fifth touchdown of the season.
Another sophomore on the Camelback defense is Brion Lawrence. He lined up at outside linebacker and was continually forcing his way into the backfield. Lawrence had three sacks on the night. He was confident in the message the coaches give to the team.
"Just play hard, play fast, and play physical," Lawrence said. "I just saw an opening. I asked coach if I can do it. I went back there. I did my thing."
South Mountain's defense ended a four-possession string of touchdowns with a stop on fourth-and-one on a QB run.
"We didn't quit," Evans said. "We battled. We stayed together as a team."
But Camelback got the ball right back with an interception from Taleyjo Scott. He brought it back to the red zone and the Spartans were in business again. Martin threw his second touchdown pass to Amos Slokan after a scramble. That made the score 42-0 early in the fourth quarter and instituted the running clock.
South Mountain (4-5, 2-2) got some fourth-quarter energy from senior Zytavion Mingo. He brought a kickoff back for a touchdown, first by getting to the right sideline and then by using his speed. Later, Mingo intercepted a pass and turned the jets on again housing an interception from 80 yards out. Mingo is one of the many players designated on the roster as an "athlete" that plays both ways.
Day finished the scoring for Camelback with a kickoff return of his own. The sophomore had a 60-yard runback earlier this season against Fairfax.
South Mountain recognized its seniors during halftime. It's a group that stuck with football with a coaching change right before their sophomore seasons and then a pandemic that limited the school to just three varsity games (no lower level ones). This year, the Jaguars have doubled their win total from last year's 2-8 campaign.
"They're great guys," Evans said. "We've got 19 seniors. It's been a blessing. They've been the pillars of South Mountain. It's going to be a hard pill to swallow when they leave."
The Jaguars will finish their season next Thursday at Maricopa (0-4, 0-9).
For Camelback, next Thursday's game at Central will be a chance to redeem last year's close to the season. It will also be an opportunity to end a long playoff drought. The Spartans last made the playoffs in 2002, long before any of the current Spartans were even born.
|
Camelback
|
0
|
21
|
14
|
14
|
49
|
South Mountain
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
13
First Quarter:
No Scoring
Second Quarter:
Cam - Max Martin 1 yard run (Ian Martinez-Gomez kick), 8:33
Cam - Kemahn Knight 11 yard pass from Martin (Martinez-Gomez kick), 4:31
Cam - Martin 3 yard run (Martinez-Gomez kick), 0:00
Third Quarter:
Cam - Martin 34 yard run (Martinez-Gomez kick), 7:00
Cam - Knight 25 yard fumble return (Martinez-Gomez kick), 4:48
Fourth Quarter:
Cam - Amos Slokan 22 yard pass from Martin (Martinez-Gomez kick), 11:47
South - Zytavion Mingo 85 yard kickoff return (kick failed), 11:24
South - Mingo 80 yard interception return (Oscar Nieto-Leyva kick), 7:41
Cam - Daviyon Day Jr. 75 yard kickoff return (Martinez-Gomez kick), 7:23
