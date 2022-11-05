WEEKLY BLOG: 11/4/22

The Camelback Spartans have waited 52 weeks to get back to the position they were in a year ago.

One game. One win away from a 5A Metro Region title and a coveted playoff spot.

The play of senior quarterback Max Martin complimented a suffocating defensive effort by the Spartans in a 49-13 win at South Mountain on Friday.

"It's been our motivation from last year," Camelback head coach Brandon McNutt said. "We went 7-3. It came down to the Apollo game. The kids have shown up and they've put in the work."

Camelback was 4-0 in region play and faced Apollo (also 4-0) in Week 11 last season. The Spartans fell 61-38 and fell out of the top 16 for the 5A bracket. Next week, CBHS will travel to Central (8-1 overall, 4-0 5A Metro Region) to settle the region crown. With Central No. 14 and Camelback a slot behind at 15, it figures that the winner will make the playoffs and the loser will likely drop below 16.

It was a sluggish first quarter in South Phoenix. It featured four punts and an incomplete pass by Camelback at South Mountain's 43-yard line on fourth down. The Spartans had just 42 yards in the quarter.

Camelback (6-3, 4-0) opened the scoring with a one-yard quarterback sneak from Martin. Following a defensive stop and a nine-yard punt, the Spartans started at the Jaguars' 35-yard line. Once again, CBHS tried to convert on fourth down. This time, it was successful with a 29-yard pass from Martin to Daviyon Day Jr. to the 11-yard line. From there, Martin zipped a pass to sophomore Kemahn Knight to make it 14-0.

The Spartans got the ball back near midfield with just under two minutes to go in the half. This put the hurry-up, two-minute offense to the test. A 30-yard pass from Martin to Sean Anderson got the ball to the 3-yard line with 44 seconds and no timeouts remaining. On third down, with the clock running, Martin called his own number and crossed the end zone just as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard for a 21-0 halftime lead.

"We started off slow," Martin said. "But, we picked it up. My backer stepped down, so I hit (Anderson) over the top."

McNutt said the effort from his team is what he sees each week.

"It's what we expect game in and game out," McNutt said. "It was nothing new. I told them that was how I believe we're going to finish out."

A penalty on the second half kickoff nullified a touchdown and forced the Spartans to begin at their own 8-yard line. A 13-play drive finished on fourth-and-seven from the Jaguars' 34-yard line. Martin scrambled around looking for a receiver, but then found a seam on the left and took off for his third rushing TD of the game. Martin finished with 85 yards on 12 carries.

