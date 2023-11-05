Hawks blank Jaguars, secure Open bid

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/3/23 For the past three seasons, Highland has been knocking at the door. Each year, the Hawks were the popular choice of the people to make the tournament for the elite of the elite in Arizona high school football - the Open Division bracket. But people don't decide what eight teams go on to play in what MaxPreps calls one of the toughest postseason formats in the country. That's decided by computers. On Friday night in Gilbert, the Hawks didn't just honor their seniors, they kicked that door down and announced to everyone (even the computers) that they are indeed worthy of the Open. Highland (8-2) used a stifling defense led by a fast and physical linebacking crew and a couple of timely big passing plays to defeat Desert Ridge, 12-0

Highland running back Jay Martin picks up some yards. The senior finished with 68 yards on 17 carries.

Turning Point

It was early, and it was fueled by the Crandall cousins. On Desert Ridge's first drive, the Jaguars reached the Highland 42-yard line. On fourth-and-two from there, it looked like a pass would result in a first down. But, it was tipped off the receiver's hands and landed right in the arms of sophomore safety Grady Crandall at the 30. It only took Highland three plays to get a first down at the Desert Ridge 41-yard line. On the next play, Crew Crandall (also a sophomore), who was lined up in the slot, cut to the left sideline, had plenty of space, and made the catch on the throw from Kalen Fisher at the 10. He was pulled down, but not until he had already crossed the end zone for a 6-0 lead for the Hawks.



Highland safety Grady Crandall celebrates after intercepting a pass to thwart a Desert Ridge scoring attempt. It was his sixth interception of the season.

Tight First Half

And those were the only points on the scoreboard in the first 24 minutes. The half was punctuated by a long drive for each team that resulted in enough time elapsing that both Desert Ridge and Highland only had three possessions apiece. Desert Ridge (5-5) had a 12-play series that consumed nine minutes. The Jaguars took it all the way to the 3-yard line and went for it on fourth-and-one. The pass was completed, but the receiver was ruled out of bounds at the back of the end zone. The Jaguars nearly scored later after senior Brett Selles intercepted a pass and ran it back 60 yards to the Highland 35-yard line. However, Desert Ridge was forced to punt. Desert Ridge quarterback Major Wootan completed 10 passes in the half, but they only went for a total of 65 yards. The Hawks limited DRHS to 23 yards on the ground.



Highland players Kash Cullimore (below) and Cole Archibald (above) converge to make a tackle on a Desert Ridge receiver. Archibald later had a sack in the game for the Hawks.

Top Play

Highland's first drive of the third quarter started at its own 10-yard line. On the second play, Fisher completed a 20-yard pass to junior Greg Toler Jr. Toler had some running room, gained some speed, broke one tackle at midfield and had nothing but green grass between himself and the end zone. It was an 85-yard play that gave the Hawks a cushion they enjoyed for the rest of the game.

Highland receiver Greg Toler Jr. has clear running room up ahead during his 85-yard touchdown reception. It was his longest play of the year.

Game MVP

Middle linebacker Kash Cullimore came into the night as Highland's leading tackler (with 74). The senior, who is a three-year starter, delivered once again. Desert Ridge took its first snap of the fourth quarter with a fourth-and-one at the Highland 47-yard line. The Jaguars opted for a run play up the middle and Cullimore came off the edge, shot the gap, and made the tackle for a result of no gain and a change of possession.



Kash Cullimore puts a hit on a Desert Ridge running back.

Logan Rogers - Tackling Machine

A bright spot for Desert Ridge, not just on this night, but throughout the entire season has been middle linebacker Logan Rogers. The 5-10, 200-pounder brings the juice to the group they call the Darkside Linebackers. Rogers had a team-high 11 tackles and is enjoying his third straight 100+ tackle season. He's hit double digits in every game this year and has 122 tackles for the year. He also has three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. Aside from football, Rogers is on the Jaguars' wrestling team and he carries a 3.97 GPA. He holds an offer from Arizona Christian.



Desert Ridge LB Logan Rogers

What the coaches said

"I am super excited," Highland head coach Brock Farrel said of his team qualifying for the Open Division. "First time in program history. We feel like we belong. We feel like we've been trying to get there for the last four years, so now we just need to be ready for the next opponent."

"We're as good of a defense in the state as it comes," Farrel said. "I think it comes down to if we can take care of the football on offense and can make enough explosive plays. We made just enough tonight."

"Our D-line played pretty dang tough against a good offensive line," Desert Ridge head coach Roy Lopez said. "I'm proud of our boys the way they played."

"We were going for it," Lopez said of his decision to go for it on fourth down on four occasions. "I didn't hold any punches. We wanted to give ourselves a chance to be successful."



What the players were saying

"We prepared for everything we saw on film," Highland senior edge rusher Bertrand Berry II said. "We were expecting a lot of short passes."

"It's a really big accomplishment for us to be the first senior class to reach the Open," Berry said. "We have big plans this year. We have a lot of doubters, but that just fuels our team."

"Countless hours of putting in work has really got us to where we are," Kash Cullimore said. "For the past three years, we've been a three-loss team. We've been saying that we needed no more than two losses. We got it."

"We've got to be able to make sure we can make the small plays," Greg Toler Jr. said. "Once we get the big plays, consistency is the main thing."



Up next

Both teams will be represented in the 2023 playoffs. Highland made the Open Division for the first time and was named the No. 5 seed. The Hawks will have a rematch on the road at Chandler (8-2) on Friday, Nov. 17. Back on Sept. 22 (also at Chandler), it was a tough battle that went down to the wire as the Wolves defeated Highland, 24-22. The Hawks held Chandler to just 73 rushing yards and Kody Cullimore scored three touchdowns. Desert Ridge will be the No. 13 seed in the 6A bracket. The Jaguars are back in the postseason after finishing 3-7 in 2022 and missing out. DRHS will travel to North Phoenix to face Pinnacle (6-4) this Thursday. The Pioneers have lost three of their last four games, with those coming to powers Liberty, Centennial, and Saguaro. The schools have not faced one another since 2018 (a 38-17 first-round win for Pinnacle).



Highland and Desert Ridge players exchange congratulations to one another as the regular season ends. The two schools are just five miles apart in Gilbert and Mesa.

Hawks 12, Jaguars 0 Desert Ridge

0 0 0 0 0

Highland 6 0 6

0 12

First Quarter:

High - Crew Crandall 41 yard pass from Kalen Fisher (kick blocked), 4:24

Second Quarter:

No Scoring

Third Quarter:

High - Greg Toler Jr. 85 yard pass from Fisher (run failed), 9:21

Fourth Quarter:

No Scoring