Gridiron Weekly (Week 11): Sunnyslope 42 Empire 6

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/12/21

Sunnyslope closed the book on its 2021 regular season with its best overall performance. Offensively, the Vikings put two touchdowns on the board in each of the first three quarters to send the game to a running clock. Defensively, Slope shut down the run game and allowed just two pass plays of more than 20 yards. On special teams, a blocked punt early set the tone that the Green & White weren't going to be denied.

The win put the Vikings' record at 6-4 and they now must wait. In the latest playoff rankings, Sunnyslope found itself just below the line at No. 17 in a 16-team field. No. 13 Marana lost. Will the Tigers fall out of the playoff mix? No. 16 Cactus Shadows defeated a weaker opponent. Can the Vikings move up a spot over a team that battered them earlier this year? Those questions will be answered when the AIA computers spit out the final rankings on Saturday morning. Until then, SHS can bask in the glow of a victory that gave it a winning season.

The Vikings utilized field position and brought pressure with its defensive line to defeat Empire (5-6), 42-6 at home in North Phoenix on Friday night.

"The boys played well and gave a full game, which is what we haven't been able to do yet," Sunnyslope head coach Sam Jacobs said. "I was proud of that."

The win caps off the last home game in the high school football careers of 27 Viking seniors. This 10th game to Sunnyslope's schedule was just added last week. Earlier in September, an opponent had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols. Jacobs contacted Empire (which had an off week due to an opponent canceling its season in August) last week to try and schedule the game. The contest was arranged in about an hour.

"They're probably the best group of young men I've ever coached," Jacobs said of his seniors. "They're great leaders, all great kids of character. Really, just a pleasure to coach."

For much of the game, the Ravens found themselves stuck in their own territory. Empire only crossed midfield twice. In the first half, they reached the 21-yard line, but were stopped on downs. The second was their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Sunnyslope began on Empire's side of the field in four of their six touchdown drives.

A big pass play from senior quarterback Tanner Daoust to Deven Broady set up the Vikings' first score. That came with a short pass from Daoust to running back Xander Georgoulis.

"I lined up in the slot," Georgoulis said. "I don't usually get that ball in practice, but I was wide open. Tanner hit me and we had some fun from there."

That fun continued when the Vikings blocked a punt. Preston Mosher scooped it up and was tackled at the 8-yard line. From there, Daoust connected with Charles Fiedler to build a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Mosher and Matthew Kruger kept the pressure on Empire's quarterback. While the Ravens didn't turn the ball over, there were three sacks (two by Kruger) and several plays that were disrupted and led to a QB scramble. Deep kickoffs by Kyle Cunanan forced Empire to begin six of its nine drives at its own 20-yard line or further back. The best field position EHS had at the start of a possession was its own 36-yard line.

"They were on point tonight," Jacobs said of his defense. "They've kept us in a lot of games where our offense was sputtering. They kept it going tonight."

