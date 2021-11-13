Gridiron Weekly (Week 11): Sunnyslope 42 Empire 6
Vikings bring team effort in all phases in season-ending rout
WEEKLY BLOG: 11/12/21
Sunnyslope closed the book on its 2021 regular season with its best overall performance. Offensively, the Vikings put two touchdowns on the board in each of the first three quarters to send the game to a running clock. Defensively, Slope shut down the run game and allowed just two pass plays of more than 20 yards. On special teams, a blocked punt early set the tone that the Green & White weren't going to be denied.
The win put the Vikings' record at 6-4 and they now must wait. In the latest playoff rankings, Sunnyslope found itself just below the line at No. 17 in a 16-team field. No. 13 Marana lost. Will the Tigers fall out of the playoff mix? No. 16 Cactus Shadows defeated a weaker opponent. Can the Vikings move up a spot over a team that battered them earlier this year? Those questions will be answered when the AIA computers spit out the final rankings on Saturday morning. Until then, SHS can bask in the glow of a victory that gave it a winning season.
The Vikings utilized field position and brought pressure with its defensive line to defeat Empire (5-6), 42-6 at home in North Phoenix on Friday night.
"The boys played well and gave a full game, which is what we haven't been able to do yet," Sunnyslope head coach Sam Jacobs said. "I was proud of that."
The win caps off the last home game in the high school football careers of 27 Viking seniors. This 10th game to Sunnyslope's schedule was just added last week. Earlier in September, an opponent had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols. Jacobs contacted Empire (which had an off week due to an opponent canceling its season in August) last week to try and schedule the game. The contest was arranged in about an hour.
"They're probably the best group of young men I've ever coached," Jacobs said of his seniors. "They're great leaders, all great kids of character. Really, just a pleasure to coach."
For much of the game, the Ravens found themselves stuck in their own territory. Empire only crossed midfield twice. In the first half, they reached the 21-yard line, but were stopped on downs. The second was their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Sunnyslope began on Empire's side of the field in four of their six touchdown drives.
A big pass play from senior quarterback Tanner Daoust to Deven Broady set up the Vikings' first score. That came with a short pass from Daoust to running back Xander Georgoulis.
"I lined up in the slot," Georgoulis said. "I don't usually get that ball in practice, but I was wide open. Tanner hit me and we had some fun from there."
That fun continued when the Vikings blocked a punt. Preston Mosher scooped it up and was tackled at the 8-yard line. From there, Daoust connected with Charles Fiedler to build a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mosher and Matthew Kruger kept the pressure on Empire's quarterback. While the Ravens didn't turn the ball over, there were three sacks (two by Kruger) and several plays that were disrupted and led to a QB scramble. Deep kickoffs by Kyle Cunanan forced Empire to begin six of its nine drives at its own 20-yard line or further back. The best field position EHS had at the start of a possession was its own 36-yard line.
"They were on point tonight," Jacobs said of his defense. "They've kept us in a lot of games where our offense was sputtering. They kept it going tonight."
Meanwhile, the offense continued to score as Daoust scored on a short run and Georgoulis added one as well for a 28-0 lead at the half.
This was just the second game for Georgoulis, who was out with a foot injury. While waiting to be cleared to play, he surveyed what he saw each week from the sideline.
"I could say that tonight was our first full game," Georgoulis, a three-year varsity player, said. "At the beginning of the season, we picked up momentum, then lost it in the middle, and we're just hoping for a playoff berth."
Despite not receiving the second half kick, it only took five plays for the Vikings to make it a third straight quarter with two touchdowns. Senior Zach Cotto scored on a 25-yard run and Daoust followed with his third TD pass of the game to Luke Moga. It was the 15th TD pass for Daoust this season.
In between there, Sunnyslope continued to make plays on defense to give the ball back to the high-powered offense. Senior Spencer Russell, who Jacobs calls "Spencer Island" made a key pass breakup on third down to force a fourth-down attempt.
The Sunnyslope offense line of Eddie Hicks, Xavier Macias, Kai Garcia, Jacob Jenners, and Jacob Harkins kept Daoust clean of hits and opened up holes for the running backs. Familiarity with one another, working hard when it's time, and alerting one another were all key to the smooth flow.
"We're all close in practice," Harkins, a sophomore right tackle, said. "We lock it down doing scout on offense. Communication was key tonight. Watching film and identifying backers."
For Empire, the 2021 season marked a big step in the right direction. The 4A program located in Vail (south of Tucson) won just one game in 2019. In 2020, the Ravens were able to play in just one game. To win five a year after that is to be appreciated.
"They made tremendous progress," Empire head coach George Kelly said. "The whole year, it's about getting the kids to buy in to what we're trying to teach them."
The Ravens only suit up about 30 players on the varsity roster. Empire faced Flowing Wells earlier this year, but jumped at the opportunity to challenge his players one more time.
"We'll take this game and try to learn from it," Kelly said. "I like playing these kind of teams. We've got to be able to see what level these guys are on."
Kelly said the week and game seemed like a bowl game for them. Sunnyslope even showed its appreciation for the filling of its 10th game by supplying the Ravens with a going-away meal before they boarded their coach bus back down to Tucson.
The computers won't know about that kind gesture by the Vikings. Jacobs is hoping he gets to have practice on Monday as his charges are coming together.
"We're a tough team," Jacobs said. "We took care of what we could take care of tonight and we'll see what happens."
|
Empire
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
Sunnyslope
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
0
|
42
First Quarter:
Sun - Xander Georgoulis 1 yard pass from Tanner Daoust (Kyle Cunanan kick), 5:00
Sun - Charles Fiedler 8 yard pass from Daoust (Cunanan kick), 1:37
Second Quarter:
Sun - Daoust 1 yard run (Cunanan kick), 8:59
Sun - Georgoulis 16 yard run (Cunanan kick), 1:10
Third Quarter:
Sun - Zach Cotto 25 yard run (Cunanan kick), 9:01
Sun - Luke Moga 37 yard pass from Daoust (Cunanan kick), 6:02
Fourth Quarter:
Emp - Jordan Naveunxay 6 yard run (run failed), 5:52