Gridiron Weekly (Week 2): Saguaro 44 Mountain View 20
Bray accounts for 4 touchdowns in win over Toros
WEEKLY BLOG: 9/1/23
For the first 12 minutes Saguaro and Mountain View went back and forth delivering long scoring drives. But it was the host Sabercats able to sustain that offensive pace for three full quarters. By that time, the game was out of reach as Saguaro was able to score with its special teams and force a trio of turnovers with its defense.
Offensively, it started with senior quarterback Mason Bray, who passed for 249 yards (most of that in the first half) and two touchdowns while rushing for two more scores.
He was also accurate, completing 17-of-22 passes and wasn't intercepted, nor was he sacked. All around, positive things in his first varsity start in front of the home crowd.
"It was good," Bray said. "Getting what the defense gave us. Got the W at the end of the night."
It's a deep Saguaro receiving corps as nine different players caught passes in the game. Four Sabercats had at least three catches and thirty yards, but none had more than four receptions.
Bray, in his first year as the starter, spent plenty of time in the offseason working with his talented fleet.
"We have 10 different guys who can run the same route and catch the same ball," Bray said. "The chemistry is good."
Both Mountain View and Saguaro were coming off games in which their quarterbacks had 300-yard passing nights and their offenses posted 40-plus point totals.
The breathtaking first quarter started out with Saguaro converting on a fourth-and-one near midfield. Then, new head coach Zak Hill pulled some trickery out of his bag and called for a flea flicker. Once the ball got tossed back to Bray, he let it fly to open sophomore Kamden Segall to begin the scoring. Mountain View quickly answered as Jack Germaine found his running back, Isaac Jean-Pierre open down the left sideline for a 29-yard play.
Saguaro consistently moved the chains and drove 80 yards for the second straight possession and had nine first downs through the first two drives. Bray hit Jakobi Spence in the corner of the end zone to regain the lead.
"We knew that we were going to take a shot," Spence said. "Mason put a good ball on the outside shoulder."
Mountain View (1-1) matched that and responded with its second 80-yard touchdown drive. The Toros lined up in a tight formation, but went pass and Karendus Poe, with a defender draped all over him, perfectly timed his leap and grabbed the pass from Germaine in the end zone for a 40-yard scoring play.
After a quarter, the Toros led 14-13 (there was a blocked extra point) and Bray and Germaine combined for 287 passing yards.
It was a breakneck pace that couldn't possibly continue and the separation in the game began in the second quarter with special teams.
Saguaro (2-0) took the lead for good as junior Bo Hampton booted a 42-yard field goal. Mountain View found itself in a similar situation the next series and attempted a 44-yard field goal. The rush came in and sophomore Zeth Thues blocked the kick. It was then scooped up by Jaci Dickerson, who took it back to the house untouched.
The special teams play put Saguaro's defense back on the field and they were rejuvenated with the new energy. Senior linebacker Damian Soqui put pressure on the quarterback and forced a fumble, which Soqui recovered at the Mountain View 44-yard line.
From there, Saguaro made it four-for-four on scoring drives in the half. Bray scrambled in from the 16-yard line on a planned keeper to give the Sabercats a 30-14 advantage at the break.
"I thought our guys executed really well on offense," Hill said. "Mason is a heck of a quarterback. He's a really good competitor."
Saguaro's defense opened the second half with a pair of interceptions, which the offense cashed into touchdowns. Owen Pimbert gave the offense a short field at the Toro 31-yard line. Later, Mountain View threatened to score, getting inside the 10-yard line, but Spence picked off a pass. Pimbert led the Sabercats with seven tackles.
Spence is playing on both sides of the ball this season. Last year, he was mainly used on defense.
In the second half, Saguaro worked to establish the run. Georgia Tech commit Jaedon Matthews rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries. He gained 30 yards in four plays to get the Sabercats to the 1-yard line. From there, Bray faked a handoff, then fumbled while scrambling. But on this night, Saguaro would get the bounces and it came right back up to him from the turf and he ran it in for his second score. Backup sophomore running back Jacob Brown added a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
Mountain View passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns as a team. Last week, the Toros intercepted five passes in a win at Queen Creek. On Friday, MVHS wasn't able to give its offense more opportunities.
"We just gave up too many big plays," Mountain View head coach Joe Germaine said. "We just weren't good enough on that side of the ball. Even on the coaching side, we've got to be better all around."
The Toros will return home to Mesa for their home opener next Friday against Verrado (1-1). The plan is to channel these feelings into a different outcome in front of their fans.
"Obviously, we're disappointed that we lost," Germaine said. "But, I think all of us are disappointed in the way this came out. Hopefully, we can take that disappointment and apply it to the way we're going to respond."
One area of concern for Saguaro was penalties. The Sabercats were flagged 16 times for 185 yards. 11 of those came in the first half.
"Early in the season, it tends to get a little chippy," Hill said. "We've got to learn we need to finish the game the right way."
Next up for the Sabercats is a rematch of last year's Open Division championship game against Basha (1-1). It will be an angry group of Bears coming into Scottsdale because Highland scored in the final seconds to hand the defending champs a 22-21 loss.
"It is a big game," Spence said. "We want another shot at it. We know we'll have to come into it with a big mentality."
It will only be Week 3, but Hill sees this as a chance to see where his team is among Arizona's elite teams.
"Everybody's looking forward to a big game against Basha," Hill said. "It will be a good measuring stick to see where we're at as a program."
|
Mountain View
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
20
|
Saguaro
|
13
|
17
|
14
|
0
|
44
First Quarter:
Sag - Kamden Segall 39 yard pass from Mason Bray (kick blocked), 9:27
MV - Isaac Jean-Pierre 30 yard pass from Jack Germaine (Mason Lindberg kick), 6:25
Sag - Jakobi Spence 21 yard pass from Bray (Bo Hampton kick), 3:03
MV - Karendus Poe 40 yard pass from Germaine (Lindberg kick), 0:55
Second Quarter:
Sag - Hampton 42 yard FG, 10:38
Sag - Jaci Dickerson 55 yard FG block return (Hampton kick), 7:46
Sag - Bray 16 yard run (Hampton kick), 4:16
Third Quarter:
Sag - Bray 1 yard run (Hampton kick), 8:54
Sag - Jacob Brown 5 yard run (Hampton kick), 2:29
Fourth Quarter:
MV - Talan Arnett 19 yard pass from Brady Goodman (pass failed), 9:50