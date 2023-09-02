WEEKLY BLOG: 9/1/23

For the first 12 minutes Saguaro and Mountain View went back and forth delivering long scoring drives. But it was the host Sabercats able to sustain that offensive pace for three full quarters. By that time, the game was out of reach as Saguaro was able to score with its special teams and force a trio of turnovers with its defense.

Offensively, it started with senior quarterback Mason Bray, who passed for 249 yards (most of that in the first half) and two touchdowns while rushing for two more scores.

He was also accurate, completing 17-of-22 passes and wasn't intercepted, nor was he sacked. All around, positive things in his first varsity start in front of the home crowd.

"It was good," Bray said. "Getting what the defense gave us. Got the W at the end of the night."

It's a deep Saguaro receiving corps as nine different players caught passes in the game. Four Sabercats had at least three catches and thirty yards, but none had more than four receptions.

Bray, in his first year as the starter, spent plenty of time in the offseason working with his talented fleet.

"We have 10 different guys who can run the same route and catch the same ball," Bray said. "The chemistry is good."

Both Mountain View and Saguaro were coming off games in which their quarterbacks had 300-yard passing nights and their offenses posted 40-plus point totals.

The breathtaking first quarter started out with Saguaro converting on a fourth-and-one near midfield. Then, new head coach Zak Hill pulled some trickery out of his bag and called for a flea flicker. Once the ball got tossed back to Bray, he let it fly to open sophomore Kamden Segall to begin the scoring. Mountain View quickly answered as Jack Germaine found his running back, Isaac Jean-Pierre open down the left sideline for a 29-yard play.

Saguaro consistently moved the chains and drove 80 yards for the second straight possession and had nine first downs through the first two drives. Bray hit Jakobi Spence in the corner of the end zone to regain the lead.