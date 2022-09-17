Shea heads up overpowering running game for Coyotes

The combination of Mason Shea, Athan Ferber, and Bobby Blackburn was a bit too much to handle for Apollo on Friday night as that trio, or three-headed monster for Campo Verde accounted for 330 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Coyotes were effective, scoring touchdowns on six of their eight possessions to secure a 42-27 win in Gilbert to celebrate Homecoming. The season coming into this one has been a test for Campo Verde. In its second possession of the first game, the team lost starting quarterback Ashton McPherson to a season-ending injury. Last week, the Coyotes jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead against Ironwood Ridge, but then the skies opened up with rain and lightning halting the game and it was ruled a no contest and will not be made up. Campo Verde is opting to keep its bye week on Oct. 7 to gear up for a difficult 5A San Tan Region slate. The injury forced CVHS to go to its backup. Shea slid over from wide receiver and defensive back to take the snaps behind center. What has followed is a dynamic offense with a dual threat that has excellent scrambling ability. "It's been a challenge," Shea said. "But, I've had opportunities to talk to Ashton still and learn from him." It was a first half that featured just one punt and no turnovers. The teams matched one another for the first four possessions. Campo Verde (2-0) came out running on its first six plays. Then, Shea rolled left and found tight end Majel Morones in the end zone for the first score of the game. Apollo (1-2) matched that with a 54-yard pass from Silas Chicharello to Scott Simmons. That put the Hawks at the 11-yard line and from there, Adam Mohammed took the direct snap, bounced off a tackler, and went around the left side to even the score at 7-7. The Coyotes regained the lead with Shea converting on third-and-15 with a scramble. Later, Blackburn scored a rushing touchdown. The Hawks responded with another Mohammed TD from short yardage.



Apollo RB Adam Mohammed gets an opening for the Hawks. He has scored 12 of the Hawks' 13 touchdowns this year.

Many penalties on both sides plagued much of the game, particularly the first half. Campo Verde had a drive that began on Apollo's 35-yard line and it took almost five minutes for them to complete the possession, which they did with another Blackburn touchdown. A stop by the Coyote defense forced the first punt less than two minutes before halftime. Campo took a 21-14 advantage into the locker room. In the first half, each team was flagged for 10 penalties. The Hawks had 100 yards marked against them while the Coyotes weren't far behind at 95. For the game, Apollo had 140 penalty yards (16 flags) and Campo equaled that with 140 of their own (15 flags). "We made some mental mistakes," Apollo head coach Aaron Walls said. "But, I think the officiating took us out of our flow a little bit." Campo Verde's running game took over in the second half, beginning with a 53-yard scamper on third-and-long. That put the Coyotes on the 1-yard line and from there, Athan Ferber punched it in for a touchdown. "Mason is a weapon back there," Campo Verde head coach Ryan Freeman said. "If he sees an opening, he's going to run and make plays. Bobby played really well and of course, Ferber. He just runs the ball so hard."



Campo Verde running back Athan Ferber runs past a couple defenders for first-down yardage in the Coyotes' win on Friday night.

Campo Verde only punted one time in the game (the other non-touchdown possession ended with the first half clock). However, the Coyotes even found a way to score on that. Jase Hudson's punt was fielded at the 5-yard line. The returner was met up by junior Josh Faber, who forced the fumble and then recovered it in the end zone to put the game away. "I got off the single team and forced it," Faber said. "I saw the ball and rolled on it and got a touchdown." Faber also plays defensive back for the Coyotes and mentioned what the team's game plan was. "Our main goal was to stop the run and neutralize their best option," Faber said. At that point in the game, Mohammed had "just" 56 yards. However, he showed why he's one of the top running backs in the state as he broke off runs of 30 and 25 yards. That led to a third touchdown on the night (and 12th of the season). Mohammed, a junior, has played in 14 varsity football games and has finished all of them over the century mark in rushing. On Friday, he had 119 yards on 18 carries.

"We were keying on him, but he is just such an explosive player," Freeman said. "We were just trying to do our best to keep him contained." For Campo Verde, Shea had 133 rushing yards (and 63 passing), Ferber went over 100 yards for the second straight game with 114, and while Blackburn had the smallest total of the group with 59 yards on 10 carries, he reached paydirt three times. His third closed out the scoring for the Coyotes on a 22-yard jaunt down the right sideline. "My vision carried me," Blackburn said. "I knew my blockers were going to be in front of me, so props to them." Blackburn, a sophomore, is listed at 5-10 and 165 (he says he's now 170-175). But as a freshman, he was weighing in at 140. A commitment to lifting, sleep, and good nutrition has caused a transformation to his growing body. "The weight room really helped me," Blackburn said. "My coaches pushed me to lift."

Bobby Blackburn (23) gets a lift from a teammate after one of his three touchdowns in Friday's game.

Campo Verde attempted just four passes in the second half. With the run game working so well, and with the Coyotes never trailing, they just kept rolling with it. "We just didn't do what we needed to do to stop the run," Walls said. "They gashed us outside, inside, any way they wanted. They took advantage of us tonight." There was one main positive takeaway for the Hawks. The passing game got going. Chicharello missed Apollo's opener and threw for just 67 yards last week (in a loss to Sunnyslope). He finished this one 16-of-29 for 239 yards and a touchdown. The TD came in his final drive with a pass to Isaiah White. "I really liked what we saw out of him," Walls said of Chicharello. "I think missing the first game threw off some of his timing and it looks like he's hopefully back in a rhythm. If we can find that balance between him and Adam, I think we'll be a much better team." Apollo returns home to Glendale next Friday to host Mountain Ridge (1-2). The Mountain Lions had a two-touchdown lead over Hamilton on Friday, but were blown out in the second half (52-24 loss). Campo Verde also steps up in class next week with a game in Ahwatukee against Mountain Pointe (1-2). Freeman said the team needs to work on some of the infractions that were called against it. "We've got to clean up our end of the game," Freeman said. "We had too many silly penalties, false starts, and delay of games."



Coyotes 42, Hawks 27 Apollo 7

7 0 13 27 Campo Verde

14 7 7 14 42

First Quarter:

CV - Majel Morones 7 yard pass from Mason Shea (Jase Hudson kick), 8:30

Apo - Adam Mohammed 11 yard run (Talen Gallegos kick), 7:40

CV - Bobby Blackburn 9 yard run (Hudson kick), 3:59

Second Quarter:

Apo - Mohammed 2 yard run (Gallegos kick), 10:15

CV - Blackburn 9 yard run (Hudson kick), 5:40

Third Quarter:

CV - Athan Ferber 1 yard run (Hudson kick), 1:58

Fourth Quarter:

CV - Josh Faber fumble recovery in end zone (Hudson kick), 10:31

Apo - Mohammed 2 yard run (Gallegos kick), 7:57

CV - Blackburn 22 yard run (Hudson kick), 4:40

Apo - Isaiah White 18 yard pass from Silas Chicharello (kick blocked), 3:28



