Pumas keep offense rolling in win

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/8/23 Friday's road contest at Millennium was the type of game that last season's Perry Puma team wouldn't have won. The visitors from Gilbert were shell shocked as the Tigers rolled off a 93-yard touchdown run by junior Tayejion Player on their second play from scrimmage. Perry's second play on offense resulted in an interception by Diego Aguirre. The Millennium senior took it back to the 3-yard line setting up Player's second touchdown run and just like that, the Tigers had a 14-0 lead less than four minutes in. For Perry fans, it was reminiscent of last year's game against Corona del Sol (ironically, also in Week 3). In that one, Corona climbed on top with two first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back in a 21-13 win. But this Perry team is different. They've had a season under head coach Joseph Ortiz and then a full offseason. The personnel is there for an offense that at times, can be as lethal as when the Purdys were at quarterback (you may recall Brock and Chubba). Perry (3-0) was able to rally, take the lead before halftime, and then build on it for a 38-24 victory. Running back Don Tinsley, who primarily played defense last season, pounded out 151 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns, giving him nine on the season for the Pumas. Quarterback Diesel Taylor now has 10 TD passes as he connected twice with slot receiver Hayden Moon. Taylor completed 16 passes and they went for 265 yards as 13 of the completions ended up with gains of 10 or more yards. "They're bought into the relentless and scrappy (make of the team)," Ortiz said. "They don't give up. It's a different group." Junior linebacker Maddox Ford was the star of the defense for the Pumas as he recorded three sacks on the evening. Perry held the Tigers to just 35 yards through the air (on 5-of-15 passing). "I'm happy with them," Ortiz said. "We were able to battle back and win. We showed we were the better team. We just made a lot of mistakes. A lot of sloppy football." Here are some takeaways from Friday's game:

Pumas stacking the wins

Perry quarterback Diesel Taylor throws a short pass to Hayden Moon. Moon caught a pair of TD passes from Taylor in the game.

After starting the year with convincing wins over Desert Vista (51-13) and Nevada's Spring Valley (66-6), Perry faced its first true battle of the season. With a final five games (starting Sept. 29) of Premier Region opponents, plus a home contest against 3-0 Williams Field, it's important for the Pumas to get these non-region victories to build up power points before facing a few of the elite teams in the state. The game against Millennium was the first of three straight against West Valley teams. Next up is another road meeting at Tolleson (1-2) followed by a home game against Shadow Ridge (1-2). Don't be surprised to see the Pumas at 5-0 when Hamilton visits at the end of the month. Perry was able to recover from the 14-0 deficit by reeling off four straight scoring drives (three TDs). The comeback began with junior Jayden Kimling deflecting a punt giving the Pumas good field position at their own 43. Tinsley gained a first down to cross midfield. The chains moved again when Taylor hit junior LJ Walker with a completion to reach the 20-yard line. Tinsley then weaved his way through defenders and put on a spin move to get PHS on the board.



Perry continued its scoring with 17 in the second quarter. The Pumas have played 12 quarters this season and scored points in all 12 of them (average 12.9 points per quarter). The Pumas' run game really got going in the second half. Tinsley gained 92 of his yards after the halftime break. "It felt good," Tinsley said about getting the offense rolling again. "We started picking up more in the second half with our blocks." Last season, Perry was about 65 percent run. This time around, the pieces were there to implement the Air Raid offense and the team is passing on about 55 percent of its plays. It's a similar offense to the one Ortiz ran at Cactus and when he was an assistant at Higley. Taylor spread it around with six different players catching passes. Moon led the way with 96 yards in his four catches. Walker had five receptions for 53 yards and Tinsley had two receptions out of the backfield for 53 yards. Defensively, Perry has changed its base defense and is running a 3-5-3 Stack Defense with five linebackers. After the first four minutes, the Pumas allowed just a field goal (on a drive that resulted in zero yards) and one touchdown (on a drive that began with second stringers in). Ford is one of six starters that returned on defense for the Pumas. He credits outside linebacker Gage Hatch and the defensive line for getting some pressure in, which allowed him to move in for his sacks. "The key was overcoming adversity," Ford said. "When we're down in past years, we usually just shied away and didn't step up."



Perry linebacker Maddox Ford gets one of his three quarterback sacks in the Pumas' 38-24 win in Goodyear over Millennium.

Ford has watched the Perry program for a long time since three of his older brothers (Brock, Jackson, and Braden) played for the Pumas. A couple of them were on the team for the back-to-back trips to the 6A state championship game (pre-Open Division) in 2017 & 2018. "I used to watch them in their good years and I used to dream about that," Ford said. "Just to be able to work towards getting back to that level is everything." Perry left for the Millennium game at 3:30 p.m. as it was a 50-mile commute to Goodyear. The long road trip and earlier start should provide some experience as the team prepares to do that again next Friday to Tolleson. The Wolverines will be coming off their first win (42-19 over West Point).

"We've got to stack wins right now," Ortiz said. "We've got to continue to get better."



Millennium nearly overcomes injuries

I learned in pregame warmups that the Tigers would be without both its starting quarterback (Titus Johnson) and leading rusher (Jalen Dupree). Johnson injured his thumb in last week's game and the team didn't learn he would be out until two hours prior to kickoff. Dupree has an injured ankle and it was unknown postgame if either player would be returning for Millennium's road game next Friday at Willow Canyon (1-2). It was a dream start for Millennium (2-1) and it began when Player (who had just eight carries in the first two games) showed his speed on the 93-yard scamper. It wasn't just a fluke run. Player (5-7, 160) toted the rock 20 times for 190 yards and scored all three of the Tigers' touchdowns.



Millennium running back Tayejion Player secures the ball on a long run from scrimmage. The junior had 190 yards rushing and scored 3 TDs for the Tigers.

After the first two touchdowns, Millennium's offense was forced to punt on six of its next eight possessions. Once Perry took the lead, it might have been easy for a team to fall apart when short-handed, but the Tigers didn't do that. They stayed in the game into the fourth quarter. "We didn't quit," Millennium head coach Lamar Early said. "Our defense was out there a little bit long tonight." The Tigers' defense forced two turnovers (and didn't give any up themselves) and stopped Perry on downs three times in the second half. "They started making adjustments and making some plays," Early said. "We shot ourselves in the red zone a couple times." Millennium had the ball down by one score midway through the third quarter after cornerback Brandon Cannon Jr. recovered a fumble at the Tigers' 36-yard line. MHS got a first down and crossed midfield with a pass interference call. But the drive stalled and the Tigers punted from the Perry 47-yard line. After that, the Pumas put together a 77-yard drive behind Tinsley's strong running, and then Taylor's second hookup with Moon along the left sideline from 10 yards out to give Perry the cushion it would hold onto. One thing the Tigers gained in the game was the knowledge that Player can be a really strong back for them. It is likely Millennium will ride that ground game up in Surprise next week. The Wildcats surrendered 161 rushing yards on just 15 carries (10.7 yards per attempt) in their loss to Horizon on Friday. Millennium continued to battle and put together its most sustained drive of the night in its final possession. The Tigers ran the ball seven straight times for 70 yards with Player scoring his third TD. In the end, it was too little, too late, but the resiliency the Tigers displayed is a promising sign moving forward. We're going to see our mistakes at crucial times," Early said of the team's film session on Saturday morning. "It will be a teaching moment and we'll build for next week."



Pumas 38, Tigers 24 Perry 7

17 7 7 38 Millennium 14 0

3 7 24

First Quarter:

Mill - Tayejion Player 93 yard run (Jason Weston kick), 11:05

Mill - Player 1 yard run (Weston kick), 8:34

Perry - Don Tinsley 8 yard run (James Dean kick), 1:42

Second Quarter:

Perry - Hayden Moon 35 yard pass from Diesel Taylor (Dean kick), 10:57

Perry - Dean 25 yard FG, 5:56

Perry - Tinsley 6 yard run (Dean kick), 1:22

Third Quarter:

Mill - Weston 44 yard FG, 9:29

Perry - Moon 10 yard pass from Taylor (Dean kick), 3:50

Fourth Quarter:

Perry - Tinsley 12 yard run (Dean kick), 7:35

Mill - Player 2 yard run (Weston kick), 4:23