WEEKLY BLOG: 9/22/23 The linebacking unit at Red Mountain doesn't come with all the bells and whistles, or Division I college offers, they're just hard-nosed football players. It's a complex scheme in the Mountain Lion defense under head coach Kyle Enders (the school's former defensive coordinator). The players have to be ready to switch coverages several times during the game, sometimes even in the middle of an existing drive. It's that center line of the defense that kept Red Mountain in the game in the first half against Williams Field Friday night, and then the offense delivered in the final two quarters as the Mountain Lions beat previously-undefeated Williams Field, 40-21 in a 6A East Valley Region contest in Mesa. "We ask a lot of them," Enders said of the linebackers. "They have to be our quarterbacks out there." The crew is made up of Jameson Wade, a sophomore who started on varsity last year, Champ Gennicks, the Mike linebacker and the heart and soul of the defense, Jacob Redwing, the Nickel linebacker who adjusts to the matchup with the third wide receiver, and Carson Mauterer, a two-way player who also sees time at running back. "We just needed a game to turn it up," Redwing said. "Our DB's played great. The D-Line played great, and our offense backed it up too." The game was a defensive standstill for a quarter. Red Mountain put together a drive that lasted more than seven minutes of the opening stanza, but Williams Field cornerback Dion Rogers stopped a QB keeper run short on fourth-and-two from the 10-yard line. That gave the Black Hawks the ball, and a chance for Red Mountain's defensive talents to come to the forefront. For the third week in a row, RMHS safety Logan Haynie intercepted a pass. This time, he brought it back 36 yards for a pick-six to open the scoring early in the second quarter. "We dropped back," Haynie said. "They threw it a little bit over him. Caught it and my lead blockers got me to the end zone." Williams Field came into the game with a balanced offense that was averaging 35 points per game. The Black Hawks surrendered the ball three times on downs with the first coming on a fourth-and-one play from their own 46 yard line. After tackling the running back for a loss, the Mountain Lions took over in Williams Field territory. Red Mountain (4-1 overall, 1-0 6A East Valley Region) got into field goal range with a 23-yard scramble from junior quarterback Simon Lopez. Kicker Kai Evans booted his first field goal of the season (from 31 yards) to extend the Lion lead to 10-0. Once again, Williams Field found itself in a fourth-and-short situation near midfield. This time, the Black Hawks converted it with a six-yard run from Iowa State commit Dylan Lee. The Black Hawks got back in the game with a 35-yard strike from junior quarterback Kody Guy to Joshua Sandru. The 6-4 receiver made a nice grab with two defenders to pull it down and close the gap to just three points.

Williams Field quarterback Kody Guy gets ready to release a pass in the Black Hawks' road game. Guy had a pair of touchdown throws giving him 10 for the season.

Red Mountain used its two-minute offense to put together a scoring drive before the half. Lopez led the team 44 yards, converting a fourth-and-one pass to Bode Wagner to keep the chains moving. Evans kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give the Mountain Lions a 13-7 lead at the break. Despite being outgained 188-121 through the game's first 24 minutes, Williams Field was right in the game and down just a single score. The Black Hawks were getting the ball to start the third quarter as well. Williams Field gained a first down, but later faced a fourth-and-three from its own 46. The Black Hawks went for it, and it turned into disaster as a pitch play resulted in a 10-yard loss with a blitz coming in from Redwing. "I saw it on the film," Redwing said. "They would do trips with a tight end on the backside. I was waiting for it all game." That gave the offense, which produced just six first-half points, the ball at the Williams Field 36-yard line. The momentum swung on that play and it never came back to the Black Hawks' side. From the 2-yard line, Lopez faked a handoff and then ran left on a naked bootleg and went in untouched.



"I read the middle linebacker," Lopez said. "If he comes down, I go with that." Of Williams Field's first seven possessions, which took up the first three quarters of the game, the Black Hawks (4-1, 0-1) crossed midfield just twice, and had only two plays go for greater than 20 yards while managing just seven points. "We just have to adjust to it a little faster," Williams Field head coach Steve Campbell said of the Red Mountain defense. "Coach Enders is a really good coach. You know they're not going to play a base defense against you." Guy played most of the game at quarterback and completed 11-of-24 passes for 168 yards. Backup Xavier Buckles, another junior, gets in for a few series every week. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 48 yards. Following the play that resulted in the 10-yard loss, Lee was on the sidelines with some discomfort to his ankle. He returned once to try and give it a go, but was kept out for precautionary reasons. Lee, who rushed for at least 90 yards and a touchdown in each of the first four games for the Blackhawks, had 49 yards on 16 carries. Red Mountain has 12 takeaways in its first five games with the last one coming on an interception by James Krieger. He brought it back to the Williams Field 28-yard line and the Lions cashed that into points on a five-yard run by Mauterer to go up 26-7. The Mountain Lion defense made another fourth-down stop by forcing an incomplete pass late in the third quarter. The offense then marched down the field and converted on its own fourth down with some trickery. Lopez faked the handoff to a receiver running towards the line of scrimmage, then kept it himself and cruised 36 yards into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. Lopez finished the night with 12 carries for 102 yards and Red Mountain put the game away. The teams exchanged touchdowns the rest of the way with Red Mountain scoring TDs on all four of its second-half possessions. Having both of his quarterbacks lead the Black Hawks to touchdown drives and throwing scoring passes wasn't the takeaway that Campbell was bringing back to Gilbert with him from this one. He said it starts with the team needing to have better practices during the week. "We were the frog in the pot of water that slowly got the heat turned up on it," Campbell said. "We've been talking about that for the last two weeks." Williams Field has a short week and will host Queen Creek (2-3) on Thursday. That will be followed by the team's bye week, which should be a good thing because the Bulldogs are a physical team. "Sometimes we know what we're doing, but aren't doing it correctly," Campbell said. "In 6A, you have to be ready to play every single week. It's a grind. Red Mountain did a heck of a job putting a game plan together."

Red Mountain linebacker Jacob Redwing makes a tackle for a loss on a critical fourth down play for Williams Field. The RMHS defense forced two turnovers and stopped the Black Hawks on downs three times.

Unlike some of the other teams in 6A, Red Mountain doesn't have star players with Power Five offers. It's a team that plays together (as the cliche goes), knows their assignments, and is very familiar with the recent success of the school (back-to-back 6A semifinal trips) and is looking for another deep playoff run. "We're just tough and gritty," Enders said. "They play with a chip on their shoulder. It's fun to coach them." Talon Lamb gave Red Mountain a solid rushing night with 94 yards in his 17 carries. On the receiving end, Wagner led the Lions with seven catches for 61 yards.



Red Mountain junior receiver Bode Wagner picks up some yards after catching a pass. Wagner led Mountain Lion receivers with seven catches.

Taking a look at some defensive numbers, Gennicks had a team-high 11 tackles. Mauterer had eight tackles (plus the rushing TD). Redwing tallied six tackles and had a sack as did senior defensive end Seth Barron. It will take another team effort as Red Mountain travels to the place where its last two seasons have ended - Highland High School in Gilbert. The Lions will take on the Hawks (3-2), who pushed Chandler to the limit before falling 24-22 on Friday. Enders said the team is still making a few mental mistakes, but has much more in them than what they've shown. One new player the Lions will get next week is running back Isaiah Savoie. The Apache Junction transfer rushed for 1,865 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. The Williams Field game was the last of the five required that Savoie had to sit out from transferring due to AIA rules. "There's a little bit extra," Enders said of next week's matchup. "I respect their team and their coaching staff. We're really excited for it."



Mountain Lions 40, Black Hawks 21 Williams Field

0 7

0

14 21 Red Mountain

0 13 13 14 40

First Quarter:

No Scoring

Second Quarter:

RM - Logan Haynie 36 yard interception return (Kai Evans kick), 11:06

RM - Evans 31 yard FG, 5:36

WF - Joshua Sandru 35 yard pass from Kody Guy (Brooks Rodenbaugh kick), 1:52

RM - Evans 38 yard FG, 0:00

Third Quarter:

RM - Simon Lopez 2 yard run (Evans kick), 8:46

RM - Carson Mauterer 5 yard run (pass failed), 5:46

Fourth Quarter:

RM - Lopez 36 yard run (Evans kick), 10:56

WF - Trey Foster 8 yard pass from Xavier Buckles (Rodenbaugh kick), 6:45

RM - Bryce Bigler 12 yard pass from Lopez (Evans kick), 2:16

WF - Bennett Juve 44 yard pass from Guy (Rodenbaugh kick), 0:44