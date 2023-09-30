Gridiron Weekly (Week 6): Apollo 52 Goldwater 7
Hawks' offense soars to win in start of region play
WEEKLY BLOG: 9/29/23
Whether its on their home turf in Glendale, or having to get on a bus to its Friday night destination, the Apollo Hawks are getting after it from the start. For the third week in a row, they leveled a decisive blow early on that their opponents were never able to recover from.
On Friday night in North Phoenix, Apollo put 21 on the board in the first quarter and it resulted in a lopsided win for the Hawks. AHS started 5A Northwest Region play with a victory after topping Barry Goldwater, 52-7.
In the past three weeks, Apollo (5-1 overall, 1-0 region) has outscored its opposition by an 83-6 count in the game's first 12 minutes. That has continued what is now a four-game winning streak and an early edge in what looks like a runaway for a region title.
On offense, efficiency was the key as the Hawks ran just 30 plays from scrimmage, but scored six touchdowns and a field goal in their eight possessions.
On the other side of the ball, Apollo recorded two interceptions and limited Goldwater and its Single Wing offense to just seven points. The Bulldogs came in averaging 35 points and 330 rushing yards per game. Twice, they were stopped on fourth down in AHS territory.
"The big challenge was to have everybody go to the football," Apollo head coach Aaron Walls said. "We knew these guys were going to try to run the ball down our throat. Let's get 11 hats to the football every play. And then, let's return the favor on offense."
Not to be lost in the shuffle, was special teams, which proved effective for Apollo both when Goldwater was forced to punt and in kickoff coverage to give the Bulldogs long fields all night long.
In building up the early lead, Apollo didn't have to overwork its star running back. Senior Adam Mohammed, an Arizona commit, rushed for 68 yards on just eight carries and scored two touchdowns. He also played some at defensive back and on special teams. This year's Hawk team has more balance than year's past and has some weapons on the outside for the passing game. Junior quarterback Sylus Stevenson was 7-of-8 for 135 yards.
The Hawks took a 7-0 lead before running an offensive play as Mohammed got through the Goldwater line and blocked a punt deep in Bulldog territory. He also caught the ball in the air after the deflection and ran it in for a short touchdown.
After another defensive stop, Senior Trey Smith put Apollo in position for more points with a 50-yard punt return. Stevenson scored on a keeper to make the score 14-0 completing just a 12-yard drive.
Every day, Apollo spends 20 minutes of practice time on special teams and it showed on Friday night. In addition to the punt block and the punt return, the Apollo kickoff team forced Goldwater to an average starting position in its 10 possessions to its own 21-yard line.
"We take a ton of pride in our special teams," Walls said. "Those are things we make sure we cover every week."
Apollo put another one on the board before the first quarter was up. Mohammed reeled off a 28-yard run and that set up another touchdown, which he scored after taking the direct snap.
Stevenson threw just one pass in the first quarter, but got a rhythm going in the second. He completed long passes to Isaiah White (38 yards) and Kamarion Bell (28 yards). Then, from inside the 5-yard line, Mohammed took a handoff, juked left, and went into the end zone untouched for his third touchdown of the night and 85th in his varsity career (already a 5A record).
"It was great," Mohammed said of the win. "Setting the tone for our region. Especially with us being their Homecoming. We aren't that big of a school, but we've got some dawgs."
Meanwhile, the defense was putting the clamps on the Bulldog run game. Goldwater did manage to get into Apollo territory twice in the second quarter, but was stopped on downs each time. First, sophomore defensive tackle Jimmy Delk made a tackle for loss on fourth-and-four. Later, Smith was on the coverage for an incomplete pass on fourth-and-seven.
"They were bringing in their big guys and stopping our inside stuff," Goldwater head coach Frank Lautt said.
The Bulldogs were able to sustain long drives in each case with them lasting nine and eight plays. They also consumed seven minutes of the second quarter with those possessions.
"I knew I had to be physical off the jump," Bell said. "We were really prepared for them in our game plan."
Because Goldwater was able to move the football, the yardage wasn't as lopsided as you might expect in a 28-0 game. The Hawks outgained BGHS 194-144 over the first 24 minutes.
Special teams highlighted the start of the second half for Apollo as well. Bell brought the kickoff back to the 25-yard line setting up the offense with another short field.
Following the kick return, Bell (a two-way player) showed what he can do as a receiver with a 23-yard reception. Then, perhaps because Bell had gained all the yards on the drive and deserved it, he took a handoff for the last two yards to put the Hawks up 35 and begin the running clock.
"I knew once I had the ball in my hand, I had to execute," Bell said. "Whether that was scoring, or getting us further down the field."
Bell later added an interception for the Hawks.
Goldwater (3-3, 0-1) finally got on the board with three minutes remaining in the third quarter on a 24-yard run by Dylan Hayhurst. The junior's run came on a fourth-and-four play with Hayhurst taking the direct snap and blowing through the middle for his 10th touchdown of the season. He also went over the 100-yard mark on the drive (finished with 160 on 26 carries).
"Last week, we lost two of our running backs, so a lot of it is on Dylan now," Lautt said. "Hopefully, they'll be back soon, and that will help us."
Apollo responded with its fifth touchdown drive led by backup running back Andrew Uriarte. The senior broke a tackle and then got to the left sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run. He scored a second TD in the fourth quarter and finished with 76 yards on just four carries to be Apollo's leading rusher.
The Hawks play their last non-region game next Friday in Surprise at Shadow Ridge (1-5). The Stallions lost Friday night to O'Connor, finishing a difficult stretch that included Salpointe, Saguaro, and Perry. It won't be a run-heavy Single Wing next week with SRHS. The Stallions have sophomore Jayden Pico, a mobile dual-threat quarterback.
"That's going to be a great test for us," Walls said. "They're much bigger than opponents that we've seen. They've had a brutal schedule, so they're probably looking forward to us coming over there. We're excited for the opportunity."
Goldwater, meanwhile, looks to bounce back next week in Glendale with a road game at Ironwood (1-5). The Bulldogs rushed for 229 yards against Apollo and have at least 215 in every game this season. Against the remaining portion of its slate, BGHS should be able to at least get to that number in each of its remaining four games. The Bulldogs also have a chance to win seven games in a regular season for the first time in school history (37th year of varsity football).
"We've got to keep doing what we're doing and just get better at it," Lautt said.
|
Apollo
|
21
|
7
|
14
|
10
|
52
|
Goldwater
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
7
First Quarter:
Apo - Adam Mohammed 2 yard punt block return (Talen Gallegos kick), 9:59
Apo - Sylus Stevenson 12 yard run (Gallegos kick), 6:03
Apo - Mohammed 2 yard run (Gallegos kick), 0:09
Second Quarter:
Apo - Mohammed 4 yard run (Gallegos kick), 6:27
Third Quarter:
Apo - Kamarion Bell 2 yard run (Gallegos kick), 10:26
Gold - Dylan Hayhurst 24 yard run (Kyler Tanner kick), 3:00
Apo - Andrew Uriarte 31 yard run (Gallegos kick), 1:02
Fourth Quarter:
Apo - Uriarte 5 yard run (Gallegos kick), 10:35
Apo - Gallegos 31 yard FG, 3:46