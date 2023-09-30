WEEKLY BLOG: 9/29/23

Whether its on their home turf in Glendale, or having to get on a bus to its Friday night destination, the Apollo Hawks are getting after it from the start. For the third week in a row, they leveled a decisive blow early on that their opponents were never able to recover from.

On Friday night in North Phoenix, Apollo put 21 on the board in the first quarter and it resulted in a lopsided win for the Hawks. AHS started 5A Northwest Region play with a victory after topping Barry Goldwater, 52-7.

In the past three weeks, Apollo (5-1 overall, 1-0 region) has outscored its opposition by an 83-6 count in the game's first 12 minutes. That has continued what is now a four-game winning streak and an early edge in what looks like a runaway for a region title.

On offense, efficiency was the key as the Hawks ran just 30 plays from scrimmage, but scored six touchdowns and a field goal in their eight possessions.

On the other side of the ball, Apollo recorded two interceptions and limited Goldwater and its Single Wing offense to just seven points. The Bulldogs came in averaging 35 points and 330 rushing yards per game. Twice, they were stopped on fourth down in AHS territory.

"The big challenge was to have everybody go to the football," Apollo head coach Aaron Walls said. "We knew these guys were going to try to run the ball down our throat. Let's get 11 hats to the football every play. And then, let's return the favor on offense."

Not to be lost in the shuffle, was special teams, which proved effective for Apollo both when Goldwater was forced to punt and in kickoff coverage to give the Bulldogs long fields all night long.

In building up the early lead, Apollo didn't have to overwork its star running back. Senior Adam Mohammed, an Arizona commit, rushed for 68 yards on just eight carries and scored two touchdowns. He also played some at defensive back and on special teams. This year's Hawk team has more balance than year's past and has some weapons on the outside for the passing game. Junior quarterback Sylus Stevenson was 7-of-8 for 135 yards.

The Hawks took a 7-0 lead before running an offensive play as Mohammed got through the Goldwater line and blocked a punt deep in Bulldog territory. He also caught the ball in the air after the deflection and ran it in for a short touchdown.



After another defensive stop, Senior Trey Smith put Apollo in position for more points with a 50-yard punt return. Stevenson scored on a keeper to make the score 14-0 completing just a 12-yard drive.

Every day, Apollo spends 20 minutes of practice time on special teams and it showed on Friday night. In addition to the punt block and the punt return, the Apollo kickoff team forced Goldwater to an average starting position in its 10 possessions to its own 21-yard line.

"We take a ton of pride in our special teams," Walls said. "Those are things we make sure we cover every week."

Apollo put another one on the board before the first quarter was up. Mohammed reeled off a 28-yard run and that set up another touchdown, which he scored after taking the direct snap.

Stevenson threw just one pass in the first quarter, but got a rhythm going in the second. He completed long passes to Isaiah White (38 yards) and Kamarion Bell (28 yards). Then, from inside the 5-yard line, Mohammed took a handoff, juked left, and went into the end zone untouched for his third touchdown of the night and 85th in his varsity career (already a 5A record).

"It was great," Mohammed said of the win. "Setting the tone for our region. Especially with us being their Homecoming. We aren't that big of a school, but we've got some dawgs."

Meanwhile, the defense was putting the clamps on the Bulldog run game. Goldwater did manage to get into Apollo territory twice in the second quarter, but was stopped on downs each time. First, sophomore defensive tackle Jimmy Delk made a tackle for loss on fourth-and-four. Later, Smith was on the coverage for an incomplete pass on fourth-and-seven.

