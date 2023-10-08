Toughness in trenches helps Huskies to first win over NDP since '19

WEEKLY BLOG: 10/6/23 After losing its first region game of the season last week (in excruciating fashion) against Desert Mountain, the Horizon Huskies took the field at their home stadium against Notre Dame Preparatory determined to get back on track with a win in one of the state's best leagues.

The Huskies and Saints battled with Horizon taking an early lead, then seeing it go away, before finally topping Notre Dame with a strong second half effort, 41-24. The Huskies ended a three-year losing streak to their Scottsdale neighbors and defeated NDP for the first time since 2019. Just seven days prior, Horizon thought it was tasting victory over Desert Mountain before giving up a game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds. "Losing like that, our main goal was to learn from it, get better from it, but also get over it," Horizon head coach Andy Litten said. "Our word this week was redemption. We wanted to redeem ourselves and I'm very proud of these guys." The Huskies were fired up from the start and wasted no time getting on the board. Senior Vincent Valentino fielded the opening kickoff at the 2-yard line, then raced up the middle and took it the other way 98 yards for an early 7-0 lead.



After forcing a punt, Horizon (5-2 overall, 1-1 5A Northeast Valley Region) traversed most of the field behind its sophomore star running back Bodie Zamorano, who gained much of the yardage on the Huskies' first possession either taking handoffs or catching passes. But on third down, junior quarterback Jase Ashley called his own number and went off right tackle on third down to put the hosts up 14-0. Notre Dame was able to find success on its second possession of the game. The Saints marched down the field while calling mostly running plays. However, the points came on a 20-yard pass from senior Noah Trigueros to Cooper Perry on the right side. That was just the start of a run of big plays for the Saints. The NDP special teams unit promptly came out and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Notre Dame (3-3, 0-1) then pulled out one from its bag of tricks with a double pass and Perry (who had thrown nine passes in his varsity career) let one fly to Brady Meyer, who hauled it in at the 1-yard line (44-yard completion). That set up a short run on a keeper from Trigueros and the game was quickly knotted up at 14. With those four plays, which all occurred within 53 seconds of game clock time, the Saints were back to even ground. Powered by the production of the two touchdowns from the Notre Dame offense, the Saints' defense forced the Huskies to punt after three straight plays on the ground. Eager to score again, Notre Dame had an impressive drive going 58 yards in seven plays. It was stopped at the 10-yard line, but Luke Liborio came out and booted a 27-yard field goal to give the Saints what would ultimately become their only lead of the night at 17-14.

Notre Dame quarterback Noah Trigueros scrambles while looking for a receiver. He threw his 17th TD pass and has just two interceptions this season.

Trigueros is in his second year of starting for the Saints. He's 6-2, 180 and has offers from three Ivy League schools (Columbia, Penn, and Yale). Trigueros got into a rhythm in the second quarter when he completed six straight passes. For the night, he was 22-of-35 for 253 yards. "Noah Trigueros with the will, the want, the heart, the leadership," Notre Dame head coach George Prelock said. "He's one of the best players I've ever coached." But Horizon's offense wouldn't be stopped again. The Huskies regained the lead with a nice 74-yard drive that ended with Anthony Segura punching it in from the 2-yard line. The Saints threatened one more time before the half with Trigueros completing a 63-yard pass to Meyer. However, the drive stalled as senior safety Alex Eckholm got his right arm up to bat down a pass on third down. That forced a field goal attempt, which was missed. Horizon still had just under two minutes to go and with its no-huddle, fast-paced offense, it was enough time to get down the field and have Kanyon Floyd convert a 30-yard field goal with one second to spare, and the Huskies took a 24-17 lead at the half. Floyd (who later added a second field goal), is an Arizona State commit (as a punter) and continually gave the Saints long fields. He had eight kickoffs and sent six of them into the end zone for touchbacks. At the half, Notre Dame was outgaining Horizon, 239-207. The difference on the scoreboard was still the kickoff return from the start. In the third quarter, HHS kept its offense rolling. On its second play, Ashley kept it on the RPO and blew through a hole in the line. He has some wheels and it showed as he outran the entire Notre Dame defense for a 66-yard touchdown and a two-score lead.



Horizon quarterback Jase Ashley picks up a first down rushing. The junior QB scored a pair of touchdowns for the Huskies.

Notre Dame wasn't quite done yet and had another dose of trickery. The Saints ran a reverse giving Perry the ball. He threw his second pass of the game and it went to a wide open Trigueros from six yards out. That brought it back to 31-24 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. But that was as close as the Saints would get. "We wanted to come out and be more physical," Zamorano said of what the team's attitude was in the second half. "We knew our defense would make adjustments to stop them. We wanted to really run the ball and it showed." Run the ball is what the Huskies continued to do. Facing a fourth-and-three at its own 43, Segura gained eight yards up the middle. Ashley picked up a first down on a run and that set up Zamorano, who powered his way through the Notre Dame defense for a 10-yard touchdown to end the quarter. Horizon ran the ball on its last seven plays of the drive. "Everybody felt down after last week's loss and we knew we had to bounce back," Horizon offensive tackle Dylan NolanCook said. "In the trenches, we worked our butts off all week." NolanCook is a 6-6, 300-pound lineman. The bookend at the other tackle spot is Carter Lavrusky (6-6, 280). That duo along with Matteo Johnson, Reece Parker, and Conner Secor took care of business for Horizon. The Huskies punted just once. In the team's other six possessions, it put up four touchdowns and two field goals.

Horizon running back Bodie Zamorano gets around the edge for some yards. He had his fourth 100-yard game and finished with a season-high 189 yards.

"Hats off to Coach Litten and Horizon," Prelock said. "They were physical. We were able to keep up with them, but just kind of got gassed." The offensive line for the Huskies first gained some attention when it won the Gotta Believe Big Man Tournament on Memorial Day weekend. But the squad knew before then they could be something special. "We knew when we hit Spring Ball that we were going to be one of the top dogs up front," DylanCook said. "We wanted to prove it because some people didn't believe it." While Horizon's offense has gained accolades this season, averaging 41 points per game, the defense is allowing just 15. That unit kept NDP off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter as senior Jack Metzler registered his fifth sack of the season. That was one of four for the Huskies on the night. The defensive line applied pressure on third down shortly after that and Tanner Noot intercepted a pass. That enabled the offense to run out most of the clock before kicking another field goal. Zamorano finished with 189 yards on 23 carries. He played in his 19th varsity game and now has 19 career touchdowns. Ashley ran for 92 yards and has scored nine TDs this year. As a team, Horizon ran for 321 yards averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Horizon welcomed in sixth graders from Desert Shadows Elementary, a feeder school, and also had a large amount of Junior Huskies cheerleaders from the middle school and elementary levels that performed on the field and gladly accepted autographs from the players after the game. "It's a rivalry game," Litten said. "We're constantly trying to make sure the middle school kids come here. It's special for our community." Fall break has started for the Paradise Valley School District and Horizon will be on its bye next Friday. The Huskies next play on Oct. 20 at Higley (5-1, 2-0) in a meeting between the past two 5A champions. "We've got to clean things up," Litten said. "We've got to eliminate the turnovers and penalties. And tackle better." Before Higley faces Horizon, the Knights will see Notre Dame. The Saints (who have already had their bye week) host Higley in Scottsdale next Friday. Like Horizon, there are some things to work on. "We can't make mistakes," Prelock said. "The opening kickoff had a breakdown. And then the penalties. We've got to clean that stuff up."



