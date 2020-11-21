ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (Week 8): Chaparral 52 Pinnacle 10

Firebirds state argument for playoffs in impressive win

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/20/20 Coming into Friday night's regular-season finale at Firebird Stadium, both host Chaparral and Pinnacle needed a win and some help to qualify for the 6A Conference playoffs. It was no contest as Chaparral did its part with a dominating 52-10 victory, improving to 3-2 in its late-starting season. The Firebirds have now played the minimum five games needed to qualify for the postseason. The bigger battle comes with something Chaparral can't control - the computers at the AIA offices. In order to extend its streak to 24 straight playoff appearances, the Firebirds will need to jump two teams and hope that the human committee selecting teams for the Open Division goes six deep in the 6A. One of those teams to jump was accomplished on this night as Pinnacle entered the night a spot ahead of CHS. The playoff selection announcement for the 6A Conference will come at around 10:30 am on Saturday. That will be followed by the Open Division, in which teams from the 6A, 5A, or 4A can be pulled out by a human committee. A total of eight schools will compete in each bracket. "It was huge for a lot of reasons," Chaparral head coach Brent Barnes said. "We treated it like this could be our last game." Junior quarterback Brayten Silbor led the way for the Firebirds, passing for five touchdowns and 401 yards (both career bests). "We felt like we had some good matchups out wide," Barnes said. "Brayten was probably about as good as I've seen." The offense for Chaparral (3-2 overall, 2-2 6A Desert Valley Region) began its first drive of the game at its own 37 yard line and went 63 yards in eight plays with senior running back Jared Williams going through the middle for a short touchdown run.

Jared Williams picks up some yards for Centennial. Williams had 82 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.

Pinnacle (3-4, 1-3) responded with a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive late in the first quarter that culminated with a 1-yard burst up the middle by sophomore Jacobie Rucker to even up the score at 7. But that was as close as the Pioneers would get as Silbor found his favorite target, Max Minor, twice in the second quarter. A rollout and a precise throw to a covered Minor resulted in Silbor's 10th touchdown pass of the season. Following a stop by the Firebird defense, the two struck again as Silbor went deep to Minor in the corner of the end zone on a 26-yard scoring play. That TD was the fifth of the year for Minor, who would add one more in the second half. Minor finished with seven catches for 172 yards. The 6-4, 195-pound receiver not only has the size and reach for the deep balls in the end zone, he had the strength to make a catch and then drag the tackler about another 20 yards before going down. Chaparral was held to a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to take a 24-10 lead into the break. That field goal was the only drive in which the starters played (the first three quarters), that didn't result in a touchdown. The third quarter was simply watching a Firebird team play at the highest level. Chaparral ran a total of 16 plays during four possessions in the period and scored touchdowns in each drive. The defense for Chaparral set the difficulty setting to easier as it gave the offense a short field on two of those. Seniors Cole Nordman and Jack Whitten had interceptions that gave the offense the ball in Pioneer territory. Silbor, meanwhile, had plenty of time to throw in front of his offensive line of TJ Ritter, Colin Buchanan, Mason Osborn, Sardar Azeez, and Thomas Hernandez. Of that group, Hernandez is a sophomore and the rest are seniors. "I was seeing open receivers and I had to give them the ball," Silbor said. "It was a great team effort." In the quarter, Silbor threw touchdown passes to Lukas Garvey, Minor, and Capri Hamilton. On the next possession, Silbor ran it in from the one-yard line before the coaching staff yielded it to the backups during a scoreless fourth quarter.

Brayten Silbor surveys the field before unleashing a pass. He started out his football playing with the Scottsdale Youth Firebirds.

"Silbor is a fantastic quarterback and they've got weapons all of the place," Pinnacle head coach Dana Zupke said. "We had some tough matchups." Silbor finished with 25 completions in his 35 attempts. For Pinnacle, this was a year of transition with several new starters, including sophomores at quarterback and running back. Devon Dampier had 12 touchdowns this year and ended up with just three interceptions. He's also a dual-threat that can run at any time. Receiver Duce Robinson (also a sophomore) stands out at 6-6 and already has 10 college offers. Jacobie Rucker had three runs of at least 10 yards and did most of the damage in Pinnacle's touchdown drive. Bottom line, it's a team that could be back to where it was in the next year or two. "The biggest thing is the gratitude to my seniors," Zupke said. "I was so proud of their leadership with the pandemic and not knowing if we were going to play. We felt like it was a success just to finish." Silbor echoed those thoughts about being thankful for a season, which in Chaparral's case didn't begin until Week 4 due to a COVID-19 quarantine. "We're never guaranteed anything," Silbor said. "The season can get shut down at any time. Go out there and give it our all like it's our last game." The loss for Pinnacle ends a 13-year playoff streak.

The atmosphere wasn't like I'd seen in Chaptown in the past. Tickets were limited to two per player. The rowdy Birdcage bleacher seats were empty. "On the sidelines, we've got tons of energy and that keeps us going all game," Minor said. "We should be making the playoffs, that's a given." Ah, the playoffs. It didn't help Chaparral that the six teams in front of Pinnacle all won on Friday night. You have to believe a human committee would have no problem putting a team like the Firebirds, with the top passing offense in 6A into a bracket. But, 6A will be decided by the computers, which have the advantage of seeing the red-clad 'Birds in action and pass the eyeball test. You can argue that missing out on the first three games were costly as well. Two were scheduled for Saguaro and Hamilton. Even if Chaparral doesn't win them, there were many important power points to be had.

"Our only two losses are against Liberty and Centennial," Barnes said. "They both are in conversation for the Open. To not be in would be a crime."



We deserve to be there!!! 2nd toughest region in Arizona. Beat casteel. Were up on them 4 touchdowns late in the 4th till they scored a late touchdown to cut it to a 21 point game. Only losses were to 2 teams that should be in the open. Tied with centenial in the 4th. https://t.co/o0MnliyFTq — Chaparral Football (@ChapfootballAZ) November 21, 2020

Firebirds 52, Pioneers 10 Pinnacle 7 3

0

0 10 Chaparral 7 17 28 0 52

First Quarter:

Chap - Jared Williams 2 yard run (Alan Ortiz kick), 7:28

Pinn - Jacobie Rucker 1 yard run (Max Miller kick), 2:21

Second Quarter:

Chap - Max Minor 5 yard pass from Brayten Silbor (Ortiz kick), 11:53

Chap - Minor 26 yard pass from Silbor (Ortiz kick), 6:43

Pinn - Miller 38 yard FG, 2:57

Chap - Ortiz 28 yard FG, 0:17

Third Quarter:

Chap - Lukas Garvey 24 yard pass from Silbor (Ortiz kick), 8:58

Chap - Minor 42 yard pass from Silbor (Ortiz kick), 8:31

Chap - Hamilton 10 yard pass from Silbor (Ortiz kick), 4:01

Chap - Silbor 1 yard run (Ortiz kick), 2:07

Fourth Quarter:

No Scoring

