Gridiron Weekly (Week 9): Chandler 21 Casteel 17

Wolves survive battle with Colts to remain undefeated

WEEKLY BLOG: 10/29/21 In Casteel's first-ever matchup with Chandler High School, the Colts seemingly did everything it needed to against the five-time defending state champs. Casteel didn't just win the turnover battle. The Colts won it four to zero. Its running back broke a 38-yard run early and finished with close to 100 yards. The visitors from Queen Creek were disciplined, committing just six penalties. They battled back from a 21-10 deficit to have the ball with a chance to win down the stretch. But, once again, like they've done 44 consecutive times overall and an even 50 straight times against Arizona teams, the mighty Wolves came out on top again. Anyale Velazquez, playing his third game for Chandler after transferring from Corona del Sol last summer, provided the second-half spark as he rushed for both second-half touchdowns for the Wolves and finished the evening with 171 yards in a 21-17 victory. "Any time you have four turnovers on offense, that puts an unbelievable stress on the defense," Chandler head coach Rick Garretson said. "When it comes down to making a play to end the game, our kids do it." Of the 50 straight in-state victories, which began the week after a 24-21 loss to Mountain Pointe on Sept. 8, 2017, only eight of them have come by one score or less. Friday's game at Austin Field was the second to be decided by that margin in the regular season during the streak. Chandler (8-0 overall, 2-0 6A Premier Region) started the game with a methodical drive that went 82 yards over 14 plays. The Wolves play a hurry-up offense, so it only took a little more than four minutes off the clock. Senior running back Jeremiah Moore went up the middle untouched for the game's first touchdown. But that would be Chandler's only scoring drive of the half. JJ Newcombe made an interception off of a tipped pass. A Wolves receiver made a catch, but was drilled by Connor Clinton and Gerayas Grimes causing the ball to come loose on the way down. Austin Young scooped it up and returned it to the Chandler 45. That led to a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line by William Murrieta for the Colts' first points. Chandler's attempt to score late in the second quarter was thwarted by an interception by Grimes.

Casteel safety Connor Clinton makes a solo tackle on a Chandler ball carrier. Clinton is verbally committed to Army.

This wasn't the first time Chandler found itself in a tight game at the half. O'Connor, Liberty, and Queen Creek were in close battles through the first 24 minutes as well. However, the Wolves rolled in the second halves of all three (by a combined 63-0). On this night against the Colts, Chandler wasn't able to put the game away as easily. The adjustment Chandler seemed to find on Friday was with the offense and imposing their will with a heavy dose of running. The Wolves were without sophomore Ca'lil Valentine (illness), who has breakout ability. Instead, Chandler relied on Velazquez, who at 6-1 and 225 adds a physical aspect to the offense. He pounded in a short touchdown to boost the lead to 14-3. The Wolves' fourth turnover, which came following a hit to the quarterback, was recovered by Isaac Garcia at the Chandler 43-yard line. With the short field, the Colts took advantage as junior quarterback Landon Jury connected with freshman tight end Bear Tenney for an eight-yard scoring play. Velazquez gave the Wolves some breathing room with a 46-yard run which set up his second touchdown run from three yards out providing at 21-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.



Casteel defenders were only able to get the jersey of Anyale Velazquez during a 46-yard run early in the fourth quarter. The senior finished with 171 yards and had two TDs.

The line did really good on that play," Velazquez said of the 46-yard run. "I broke it and then I was running for my life." Chandler has become known throughout its title run of having that workhorse back that can pile up the carries and wear down a defense. Garretson said he believes Velazquez could handle that role in a "championship game". "He brings power," Garretson said of Velazquez. "He wasn't with us until late in the summer. I was very proud of the offensive line. They made a jump tonight, which we've been waiting for, for quite a few weeks." Casteel (4-4, 1-2) came in averaging 210 rushing yards per game. The Colts stayed in it and manufactured a second straight touchdown drive. A fourth-and-eight conversion was successful with a pass from Jury to Calvin Snell for 42 yards to the 2-yard line. From there, AJ Murphy drove it in for a touchdown. "I thought their heart was great," Casteel head coach Bobby Newcombe said. "It was fun to watch them compete and play fearless." Preferring to keep it on the ground, the Colts aren't necessarily built to be a come-from-behind team. But, they were able to mix it up and hit on some big passing plays. "Our offensive line got a push," Newcombe said. "We wanted to maintain our discipline with what was working for us and then take some shots when we could." Chandler tried to run clock and only gained five yards on three runs. That led to a punt and Casteel's last chance for a game-winning drive. Starting from its own 28 with 2:28 remaining, the Colts soon faced fourth-and-seven from its own 33-yard line. It was time for the Wolves' secondary to stand tall, and it did.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGFpbmUgTW91cm5pbmcgd2l0aCBhIEhVR0UgcGFzcyBicmVha3Vw IHRvIGNhdXNlIHRoZSB0dXJub3ZlciBvbiBkb3ducy4gQ2hhbmRsZXIgbG9v a2luZyB0byBydW4gb3V0IHRoZSBjbG9jay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZyaWRheU5pZ2h0MzYwQVo/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGcmlkYXlOaWdodDM2MEFaPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN1ZUUDVhelNuNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzdWVFA1YXpTbjc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIEhhbW0g KEBKb3JkeUhhbW0pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9y ZHlIYW1tL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU0MzAzNDIyNDQ2ODU0MTQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Earlier in the drive, defensive back Travis Roberts nearly had an interception. He said the defense thrives on a chance to be on the field when it's time to win the game. "It just shows how much work our defense put in throughout the week," Roberts said. "They came out and hit us in the mouth. We knew as a defense, if we were going to be the last people on the field, we had to finish it." Chandler has five games remaining to try and run the table once again. The Wolves likely won't be able to do it scoring just 21 points. However, the offense is coming together with some recent transfers. "I was just glad to get in there," Velazquez said. "We're still getting our chemistry right. Once we do, we'll be steamrolling." Chandler finishes out the regular season with a home game against Highland (6-2) and a trip down Arizona Avenue against Hamilton (8-0).



Wolves 21, Colts 17 Casteel 0 3 7 7 17 Chandler 7 0 7 7 21

First Quarter:

Chan - Jeremiah Moore 11 yard run (Parker Orr kick), 7:46

Second Quarter:

Cast - William Murrieta 20 yard FG, 5:00

Third Quarter:

Chan - Anyale Velazquez 1 yard run (Orr kick), 5:59

Cast - Bear Tenney 8 yard pass from Landon Jury (Murrieta kick), 0:21

Fourth Quarter:

Chan - Velazquez 3 yard run (Orr kick), 9:01

Cast - AJ Murphy 2 yard run (Murrieta kick), 5:06

