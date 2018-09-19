Here are the 4 Football Players that Earned Week 4 Ed Doherty Medallions
(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 4 Performance Medallions. Four players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, September 18, 2018: Keegan Freid (Sr. QB, Peoria Sunrise Mountain); Jakim McKinney (Sr. RB, Phoenix Mountain Pointe); Will Plummer (Jr. QB, Gilbert); and Gage Reese (Jr. QB, Yuma Catholic).
“Week 4 showed us that the top players on the Watch List continue to shine, but we also had one nominee come from outside that group,” stated Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Selection Committee Co-Chair, Ward Hickey. “At least a dozen players were debated by our selection committee for the other medallion awards. These four young men proved worthy and earned their official nomination for the Ed Doherty Award.”
Three of the players were named on the 47-player Watch List released on September 5, 2018. All four players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows:
Keegan Fried, Sunrise Mountain, QB, Sr
In the 74-57 shootout win over Gilbert, Keegan Freid passed for four TDs and ran for 200 yards and four more TDs. He completed 10 of 17 passes for 193 yards and no interceptions.
Jakim McKinney, Mountain Pointe, RB, Sr
Jakim McKinney recorded 32 carries for 278 yards and four TDs in a 55-20 win over Chandler Hamilton.
Will Plummer, Gilbert, QB, Sr
In a wild 74-57 loss to Peoria Sunrise Mountain, Will Plummer completed 41 of 70 passes for 668 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 22 yards and a score and had a sack at linebacker.
Gage Reese, Yuma Catholic, QB, Jr
In a 49-27 3A win over American Leadership-Queen Creek, Gage Reese completed 26 of 43 passes for 609 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions.
To learn more about the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and previous Ed Doherty Award winners, visit http://www.gcsgridiron.com/.
About Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is the steward of the Ed Doherty Award and is the most meaningful advocate of college football in the State of Arizona. The mission of the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is to represent Arizona amateur athletics by bringing national attention to the extraordinary qualities of our young people and serve in the pursuit of athletic achievement, academic advancement and greater social affinity.
About the Ed Doherty Award
For 32 years, the Ed Doherty Award has been the State of Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor and is awarded annually to the state’s most outstanding high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club. The Ed Doherty Award recognizes the player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The winner of the award epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. In addition to on-field performance, the Ed Doherty Award recognizes the well-rounded accomplishments of community involvement, school pride, and academics.