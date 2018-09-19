(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 4 Performance Medallions. Four players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, September 18, 2018: Keegan Freid (Sr. QB, Peoria Sunrise Mountain); Jakim McKinney (Sr. RB, Phoenix Mountain Pointe); Will Plummer (Jr. QB, Gilbert); and Gage Reese (Jr. QB, Yuma Catholic).

“Week 4 showed us that the top players on the Watch List continue to shine, but we also had one nominee come from outside that group,” stated Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Selection Committee Co-Chair, Ward Hickey. “At least a dozen players were debated by our selection committee for the other medallion awards. These four young men proved worthy and earned their official nomination for the Ed Doherty Award.”

Three of the players were named on the 47-player Watch List released on September 5, 2018. All four players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.

Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows: