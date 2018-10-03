Here are the 4 Football Players that Earned Week 6 Ed Doherty Medallions
(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 6 Performance Medallions. Four players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, September 28, 2018: DeCarlos Brooks (Sr. RB, Chandler); Spencer Rattler (Sr. QB, Phoenix Pinnacle); Eddie McClendon (Sr. WR/DB, Mesa); and Nico Haen (Jr. QB, Phoenix Sunnyslope).
“Week 6 opened up region play and the intensity level definitely went up a notch with playoff berths at stake,” said Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club President, Don Kile. “Members of the Selection Committee personally attended games at Chaparral, Pinnacle, Centennial, the Tukee Bowl and games in Tucson and Marana. The level of football being played is exceptional. These four young men showed why high school football in Arizona is on the national stage. They deserve their official nominations for the Ed Doherty Award.”
Brooks and Rattler were named on the 47-player Watch List released on September 5, 2018. All four players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows:
DeCarlos Brooks, Chandler HS, RB, Sr.
DeCarlos Brooks carried the ball 43 times for 246 yards and two TDs in a 45-34 Wolves win over Gilbert Perry in a rematch of last year's 6A state final. He also had a 21-yard catch.
Spencer Rattler, Phoenix Pinnacle HS, QB, Sr.
Have a day, @SpencerRattler.— Friday Night Stripes (@FNSLive) September 29, 2018
Your Week 4 @adidas Alpha Player of the Game. #FridayNightStripes pic.twitter.com/3b3wNGoZ93
On his 18th birthday, Spencer Rattler became the state's all-time leader for passing yards (10,807), passing for 345 yards in the Pioneers' 52-23 win over Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor. He was 27 of 30 passing with three TDs. He also ran for nearly 100 yards and a TD and had the first receiving TD of his career.
Eddie McClendon, Mesa HS, WR/DB, Sr.
In a 56-13 win over Mesa Dobson, Eddie McClendon tied a 6A record with eight touchdowns -- seven receiving and a fumble recovery on defense. He caught nine passes for 225 yards.
Niko Haen, Phoenix Sunnyslope HS, QB, Jr.
In the Vikings' 56-34 win over Glendale Raymond S Kellis, Niko Haen completed 28 of 42 for 426 yards and four TDs and ran for two more scores.
Tickets for the Ed Doherty Award Luncheon on December 8, 2018 may be purchased at http://www.gcsgridiron.com/ .
About Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is the steward of the Ed Doherty Award and is the most meaningful advocate of college football in the State of Arizona. The mission of the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is to represent Arizona amateur athletics by bringing national attention to the extraordinary qualities of our young people and serve in the pursuit of athletic achievement, academic advancement and greater social affinity.
About the Ed Doherty Award
For 32 years, the Ed Doherty Award has been the State of Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor and is awarded annually to the state’s most outstanding high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club. The Ed Doherty Award recognizes the player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The winner of the award epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. In addition to on-field performance, the Ed Doherty Award recognizes the well-rounded accomplishments of community involvement, school pride, and academics.