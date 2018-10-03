(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 6 Performance Medallions. Four players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, September 28, 2018: DeCarlos Brooks (Sr. RB, Chandler); Spencer Rattler (Sr. QB, Phoenix Pinnacle); Eddie McClendon (Sr. WR/DB, Mesa); and Nico Haen (Jr. QB, Phoenix Sunnyslope).

“Week 6 opened up region play and the intensity level definitely went up a notch with playoff berths at stake,” said Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club President, Don Kile. “Members of the Selection Committee personally attended games at Chaparral, Pinnacle, Centennial, the Tukee Bowl and games in Tucson and Marana. The level of football being played is exceptional. These four young men showed why high school football in Arizona is on the national stage. They deserve their official nominations for the Ed Doherty Award.”

Brooks and Rattler were named on the 47-player Watch List released on September 5, 2018. All four players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.

Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows: