Here are the 5 Football Players that Earned Week 5 Ed Doherty Medallions
(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 5 Performance Medallions. Five players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, September 21, 2018: Kaleb Bryant (Sr. RB, Sierra Vista Buena); Trenton Bourguet (Sr. QB, Marana); Tyler Duncan (Sr. QB, Phoenix Greenway); Jake Smith (Sr. ATH, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep); and Jalen Young (Sr. RB, Gilbert Perry).
“It was another impressive week of outstanding performances on the gridiron by Arizona athletes and each week it certainly becomes more difficult to select medallion winners," said Selection Committee Co-Chair, Rob Yowell. “These five players gave memorable performances this week are deserving of the honor and recognition."
Bourguet and Smith were named on the 47-player Watch List released on September 5, 2018. All five players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows:
Kaleb Bryant, Sierra Vista Buena, RB, Sr
The senior was a dual threat accounting for 4TDs in the Colts' 43-42 loss to Apollo with 20 carries for 166 yards and 3 TDs, and had 5 catches for 114 yards and a TD.
Trenton Bourguet, Marana, QB, Sr
As the leader of the Tigers, Bourguet has been the spark behind a 4-1 start under new coach Louis Ramirez and recently eclipsed the 6,000 yard mark in career passing yards. Through 5 games, he has 1,221 yards passing while completing over 70% of his throws.
Tyler Duncan, Phoenix Greenway, QB, Sr
The Hornets QB connected on 22 of 26 passes for 283 yards and 6 TDs, and 69 yards and TD on the ground in their 55-14 win over Buckeye.
Jake Smith, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, ATH, Sr
The Texas commit caught 6 passes for 160 yards, 4 TDs and adding another rushing TD in the Saints' 58-14 region win over Cactus Shadows. On the season, Smith has scored 24 TDs (rushing, receiving & KO return) and has over 1,200 all-purpose yards
Jalen Young, Gilbert Perry, RB, Sr
The senior ran for a school-record 338 yards on 20 carries and scored 2 TDs in the Pumas' 66-32 win over Anthem Boulder Creek.
To learn more about the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and previous Ed Doherty Award winners, visit http://www.gcsgridiron.com/.
About Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is the steward of the Ed Doherty Award and is the most meaningful advocate of college football in the State of Arizona. The mission of the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is to represent Arizona amateur athletics by bringing national attention to the extraordinary qualities of our young people and serve in the pursuit of athletic achievement, academic advancement and greater social affinity.
About the Ed Doherty Award
For 32 years, the Ed Doherty Award has been the State of Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor and is awarded annually to the state’s most outstanding high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club. The Ed Doherty Award recognizes the player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The winner of the award epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. In addition to on-field performance, the Ed Doherty Award recognizes the well-rounded accomplishments of community involvement, school pride, and academics.