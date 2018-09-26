(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 5 Performance Medallions. Five players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, September 21, 2018: Kaleb Bryant (Sr. RB, Sierra Vista Buena); Trenton Bourguet (Sr. QB, Marana); Tyler Duncan (Sr. QB, Phoenix Greenway); Jake Smith (Sr. ATH, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep); and Jalen Young (Sr. RB, Gilbert Perry).

“It was another impressive week of outstanding performances on the gridiron by Arizona athletes and each week it certainly becomes more difficult to select medallion winners," said Selection Committee Co-Chair, Rob Yowell. “These five players gave memorable performances this week are deserving of the honor and recognition."

Bourguet and Smith were named on the 47-player Watch List released on September 5, 2018. All five players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.

Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows: