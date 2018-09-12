(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 3 Performance Medallions. Six players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018: Austin Clark (Sr. QB, Prescott); Hendrix Johnson (Sr. WR, Anthem Boulder Creek); Chubba Purdy (Jr. QB, Gilbert Perry); Bijan Robinson (Jr. RB, Salpointe); Connor Soelle (Sr. LB, Scottsdale Saguaro); and Tyler Wilridge (Sr. RB/SS, Tombstone).

Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. “The committee members observe the extraordinary explosion of high school football talent through the state every Friday night,” said GCSGC President, Don Kile. “The selection of our medallion winners for Week 3 was not an easy process with so many outstanding performances over the weekend, including from several players not on our initial watch list. These six young men rose to the top and earned their official nomination for the Ed Doherty Award.”

Four of the players were named on the 47-player Watch List, which was released last week. All six players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on Dec. 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award

Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows: