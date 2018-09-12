Here are the 6 Football Players that Earned Week 3 Ed Doherty Medallions
(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release)
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 3 Performance Medallions. Six players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018: Austin Clark (Sr. QB, Prescott); Hendrix Johnson (Sr. WR, Anthem Boulder Creek); Chubba Purdy (Jr. QB, Gilbert Perry); Bijan Robinson (Jr. RB, Salpointe); Connor Soelle (Sr. LB, Scottsdale Saguaro); and Tyler Wilridge (Sr. RB/SS, Tombstone).
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. “The committee members observe the extraordinary explosion of high school football talent through the state every Friday night,” said GCSGC President, Don Kile. “The selection of our medallion winners for Week 3 was not an easy process with so many outstanding performances over the weekend, including from several players not on our initial watch list. These six young men rose to the top and earned their official nomination for the Ed Doherty Award.”
Four of the players were named on the 47-player Watch List, which was released last week. All six players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on Dec. 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award
Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows:
Austin Clark, Prescott, QB, Sr
Set a school record for the Badgers with seven rushing touchdowns in a 59-7 rout of Glendale Deer Valley, finishing with 392 yards on 24 carries.
Hendrix Johnson, Anthem Boulder Creek, WR, Sr
Had 10 catches for 214 yards and three TDs, and played well in the secondary for the Jaguars in a 35-22 win over Tempe Corona del Sol.
Chubba Purdy, Gilbert Perry, QB, Jr.
Pumas QB completed 25 of 31 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns, and ran seven times for 92 yards and three more scores in a 75-68 win over Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor.
Bijan Robinson, Tucson Salpointe Catholic, RB, Jr.
Led Lancers with 23 carries, 276 yards, 5 TD in 42-27 win over De Valle
Connor Soelle, Scottsdale Saguaro, LB, Sr
Set the tone for Sabercats' defense with 7 tackles (2 TFL), INT in 59-28 win over Desert Mountain
Tyler Wilridge, Tombstone, RB/SS, Sr
Was everywhere for Yellow Jackets with 21 carries, 320yds, 4 TDs, 9 tackles and INT in 68-38 victory over Antelope
To learn more about the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and previous Ed Doherty Award winners, visit http://www.gcsgridiron.com/.
About Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is the steward of the Ed Doherty Award and is the most meaningful advocate of college football in the State of Arizona. The mission of the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club is to represent Arizona amateur athletics by bringing national attention to the extraordinary qualities of our young people and serve in the pursuit of athletic achievement, academic advancement and greater social affinity.
About the Ed Doherty Award
For 32 years, the Ed Doherty Award has been the State of Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor and is awarded annually to the state’s most outstanding high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club. The Ed Doherty Award recognizes the player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The winner of the award epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. In addition to on-field performance, the Ed Doherty Award recognizes the well-rounded accomplishments of community involvement, school pride, and academics.