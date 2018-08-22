The 2019 Rivals250 was released last week, and while it has a couple of updates before it's set in stone, it seems to have at least six players firmly cemented onto the list. Who are they, and how does the group stack up to previous classes? Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Rivals.com

#21: Pinnacle QB Spencer Rattler

#65: Notre Dame Prep WR Jake Smith

At this time last year, Jake Smith didn't have a single offer, but the acceleration he showed on tape led to offers from all over the country before he ultimately decided on Texas. Smith is Arizona's highest ranked ATH/WR since Chandler's N'Keal Harry was ranked #18 overall in 2016.

#104: Chandler TE Brayden Liebrock

Brayden Liebrock's first TD reception didn't even come until last year's playoffs, but a staggeringly dominant performance in spring and summer 7 on 7's, along with his speed and frame, led to him leapfrogging almost every TE in the country in the Rivals rankings. At 104, Liebrock is Arizona's highest ranked TE since Desert Vista's Zach Miller in 2004 (#33 overall). Liebrock's ranked far higher ranked than even Desert Mountain's Mark Andrews, who was the #176 player in the class of 2014.

#134: Higley ATH Ty Robinson

Ty Robinson is ranked as a defensive end, but he could play on the interior or exterior of either side of the line, as well as make a very strong case for a 4-star rating as a tight end.Robinson's rating is comparable to what class of 2017 Highland ATH Tyler Johnson received at #164 overall.

#142: Noa Pola-Gates

Noa Pola-Gates' strong summer has Rivals projecting him as the current #10 safety prospect in the country, despite most of his junior year's best highlights being on the offensive side of the ball. The most similarly ranked athlete out of Arizona was probably Adam Hall of Palo Verde, who hame in at #152 in 2009, or Chandler's Chase Lucas, who was ranked #197 in 2016.

#159: Matthew Pola-Mao

Most Top-Heavy Classes in AZ High School Football History

Despite having six players in the Rivals250, 2019 doesn't rank as the most top-heavy recruiting class in Arizona high school football history. Let's take a look at the top 5 to see where the 2019 class ranks so far.

#5: The Class of 2016

The class of 2016 had two players in the top 100 in N'Keal Harry and Byron Murphy, and three players around the 200 mark in Chase Lucas, Connor Murphy and Garrett Rand.

#4) The Class of 2009

All five members of the class of 2009's Rivals250 members were in the top 200, and featured three players in the top 10 in the country at their individual positions. Headlined by Devon Kennard and Corey Adams, the class also featured Adam Hall, Craig Roh and Taylor Lewan.

#3) The Class of 2014

Four players in the top 100 made the class of 2014 truly special, with Kyle Allen being the highest ranked QB in Arizona high school football history. Casey Tucker, Jalen Brown and Qualen Cunningham joined Allen in the top 100, while Mark Andrews' designation as a WR instead of TE probably kept him from being considered for the top 100 as well.

#2) The Class of 2019

As I've chronicled above, the class of 2019 is a talented bunch, and there's a chance the list could grow to larger than 6 if 4-stars Jacob Conover of Chandler or Bralen Trice of O'Connor put together monster seasons. If I could give one player an outside shot at sneaking in, it would be Desert Vista's Brett Johnson.

#1) The Class of 2011