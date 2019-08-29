Gridiron Arizona's 2020 Recruiting Update: 8/28
Pinnacle wide receiver Horton offered by trio of schools
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools since last December to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
This week, we have a quartet of players with new offers. All are at the Division III level.
After playing sparingly on varsity as a junior, Carter Hill is ready to make his move as a senior. Lining up at both tight end and in the slot for Liberty, the 6-2, 205-pounder caught two passes for 32 yards in the opener against Brophy. He received his first offer last Thursday from St. Norbert. Hill is a great student with a 3.79 GPA and is also a violent blocker when it comes to helping the Lion backs gain yardage. LHS (0-1) looks to crank up the offense this week against Copper Canyon. St. Norbert, located in Wisconsin, has a winning tradition. The Green Knights have won 17 Midwest Conference championships since 1984 (that's 35 seasons). Last season, was St. Norbert's 13th Division III playoff berth and the Knights advanced to the second round while finishing 10-2. The 2019 campaign begins on the road at Aurora on Sept. 7.
It only took one game for Cade Horton to record his first touchdown of the season. The 5-11, 180-pound receiver caught a 21-yard score from JD Johnson to get his year started off right. It continued with offers from Lake Forest, Puget Sound, and Wisconsin-River Falls. Horton has been laser-timed with a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. He also carries a 3.7 GPA. Pinnacle (1-0) started its season with an impressive 39-14 victory over Perry. Lake Forest, located in Illinois, is also a member of the Midwest Conference. The Foresters were moved to the North Division this season and will meet St. Norbert at home on Nov. 9 for Senior Day. LFC was 6-4 last year. Puget Sound returns 10 offensive starters this season. The Loggers, 5-5 last year, averaged 381 passing yards per game (No. 2 in nation). The 2019 season begins at home in Tacoma on Sept. 7 against Claremont Mudd-Scripps (Calif.). Wisconsin-River Falls was 3-7 last season. The Falcons open on the road on Sept. 7 at Minnesota-Morris.
Arcadia, which experienced a big turnaround last year, started its season with a resounding 62-14 win at Coronado. With all of the offensive heroics, the Titans were able to use three different running backs (none with more than four carries). Paxton Earl, who had an 800-yard season in 2018, collected an offer from Cornell College in Iowa. Earl (5-9, 180) scored a touchdown last week on an 11-yard run with some shifty moves up the middle while following his blockers. Arcadia (1-0) hosts Deer Valley this Friday. Cornell brings back 16 starters from a team that won its last three games a year ago to finish 5-5. Like St. Norbert and Lake Forest, Cornell is in the Midwest Conference. However, the Rams are in the South Division and aren't scheduled to play the Green Knights or Foresters this season, unless they meet one of them on Nov. 16 for MWC Championship Weekend.
ALA-Gilbert North lineman Kade Thorley was a First Team All-3A Metro East Region selection on offense last season. He began this year starring on the defensive side as well with seven tackles in a 40-10 win at Gilbert Christian. Thorley earned an offer on Monday from Southern Virginia. The The 6-3, 270-pound lineman still played center and tackle for a passing offense that generated 443 yards for the Eagles behind the arm of Jack Ricedorff. ALAGN (1-0) will be on the road this Friday at ALA-Ironwood in Queen Creek. Southern Virginia has joined the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Knights had their best finish since joining Division III last year with a 3-7 record. The season begins on Sept. 7 at home against Montclair State (N.J.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS
Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, Mount Union, Puget Sound
Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Whittier
Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Dickinson State
Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman
Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Whittier
Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene
Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale
Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin
Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado
Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette
Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Whittier
Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Western New Mexico
Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State
Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale
Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Occidental, Rhodes
Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming
Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Puget Sound, Willamette
Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette
Marcus Brown - Red Mountain (WR/CB): Rocky Mountain
Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green
Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico
Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego
Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll (Minn.), Culver-Stockton
Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Carleton, Rocky Mountain, Whittier
Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus
Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale
Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Minot State
Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus
Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Western New Mexico
Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (QB): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Willamette
Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): Northern Arizona
Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State
Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian
Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Puget Sound
Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Western New Mexico
Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Western New Mexico
Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lyon, Oberlin
Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier
Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, Yale
Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary
Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Mary, Oberlin, Rhodes, Whittier
Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier
Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Western New Mexico
Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus
Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UC Davis
Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, Grinnell, Lake Erie, Occidental, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego
Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Rocky Mountain
Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC Davis, UTEP
Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Mary, Whittier
Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian
Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain
Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State
Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Donte Gordon - Apollo (QB): Whittier
Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Rocky Mountain
Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Utah State
Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman
David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho
Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): San Diego
Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman
Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale
Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah
Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE
Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho
Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes
Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, San Diego
Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC DAVIS
Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): St. Norbert
Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary
Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State
Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Clarke
Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah
Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney, Wyoming
Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, UNLV
Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV
Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Willamette
Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU
Tucker Jones - Hamilton (LB): Carroll, Montana Tech
Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State
Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard
Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State
Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Georgetown
AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State
Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego
Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, San Diego, Willamette
Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Kyle Lewis - Horizon (OG): Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC
Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence
Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State
Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Whittier
Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale
Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Western New Mexico, Whittier
Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State
Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Sioux Falls
Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain
Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego, Texas State
Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE
Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): Army
Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene
Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary
Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OT): Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa
Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale
Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin
Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA
Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Southern Nazarene
Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Canaan Mullins - Horizon (WR): Whittier
Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Idaho, Penn
Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls
Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale
Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard
Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette
Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Carleton, Mary, Rose-Hulman
Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego
Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): Middlebury
Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette
Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Idaho
Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State
Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA
Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Puget Sound
Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, SAN DIEGO STATE, Texas State
Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LOUISVILLE, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale
Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Minot State, Whittier
Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington
Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale
Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa
Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State
Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington
Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Western New Mexico
Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain
Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Culver-Stockton
Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Whittier
Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): Luther
Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY
Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE
Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming
Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard
Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP
McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Western New Mexico
Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound, Willamette
Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain
Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): Minot State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico
Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton
Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): San Diego
Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State
Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado
Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Rose-Hulman
Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Dean, Nichols
Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP
Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah
Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, Grinnell, Rhodes
Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE, Northern Arizona
Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Culver-Stockton, Southern Virginia
Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force
Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale
Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls
Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain
Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Rocky Mountain
Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton
Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, Minot State
Daniel Wood - Highland (LB): Whittier
Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Judson, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale
Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls
Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Willamette
Chandler Defensive Tackle (formerly at Mesa) Havea commits to BYU
When Lingi Havea decided to transfer from Mesa to Chandler this offseason, it meant having to sit out the first five Friday nights of the schedule.
After his senior year, in which he hopes to help deliver the Wolves a fourth straight title, the offensive guard will be hanging up his cleats - but only temporarily.
The 6-1, 330-pound defensive tackle will be serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints before accepting a scholarship from BYU.
Havea, who received the offer from the Cougars just over a week ago, announced his commitment late Saturday night on social media.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play there," Havea said in a text message. "My family lives around there and I love Utah. Just being at their camps felt good."
He becomes the second Arizona senior to commit to Brigham Young, joining ALA-Queen Creek cornerback Dean Jones.
BYU starts its season this Thursday with a nationally televised game against in-state rival Utah. ESPN will have the broadcast at 7:15 p.m. for those watching at home. For those in Provo, a new game day experience called Cougar Canyon is opening. It will provide entertainment such as local food trucks, a large video board displaying BYU highlights, and even axe throwing. The traditional Cougar Walk will come through the Canyon allowing fans to greet the players and coaches as they make their way to the stadium. BYU, an FBS Independent, was 7-6 last season and won the Idaho Potato Bowl. In addition to Pac-12 member Utah, the Cougars will also host USC and Washington this year.
Jack Havener started off his senior year with an interception against a D-I quarterback. The Pinnacle cornerback will suit up for this week's game knowing where he plans to spend his collegiate future.
The 5-9, 165-pound DB announced on Monday that he is committing to the admissions process to attend Bowdoin, a Division III school in Maine.
Bowdoin is ranked as the No. 5 best Liberal Arts College by U.S. News & World Report. It is a very selective school with an acceptance rate of just 14 percent. The Polar Bears play in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Bowdoin hired a new coach in January following a 1-8 season. B.J. Hammer took the job after turning around Allegheny College from 1-9 to 6-4 over the past two seasons. Hammer recruits in Arizona and Indiana for the Polar Bears, who open their season on Sept. 14 against Hamilton (N.Y.).
Following its win over Chubba Purdy and Perry, the Pioneers look to make their record 2-0 with a game at Mountain Pointe on Friday.
CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame
BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS
Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle
BUCKNELL BISON
Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro
BYU COUGARS
Lingi Havea (DT) - Chandler
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler
HARVARD CRIMSON
Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
OREGON DUCKS
Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field
PRINCETON TIGERS
Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe
UC DAVIS AGGIES
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral
UCLA BRUINS
Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton
USC TROJANS
Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Jacobe Covington (CB) - Saguaro
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler