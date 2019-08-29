UPDATED: 8/28/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools since last December to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

This week, we have a quartet of players with new offers. All are at the Division III level.



After playing sparingly on varsity as a junior, Carter Hill is ready to make his move as a senior. Lining up at both tight end and in the slot for Liberty, the 6-2, 205-pounder caught two passes for 32 yards in the opener against Brophy. He received his first offer last Thursday from St. Norbert. Hill is a great student with a 3.79 GPA and is also a violent blocker when it comes to helping the Lion backs gain yardage. LHS (0-1) looks to crank up the offense this week against Copper Canyon. St. Norbert, located in Wisconsin, has a winning tradition. The Green Knights have won 17 Midwest Conference championships since 1984 (that's 35 seasons). Last season, was St. Norbert's 13th Division III playoff berth and the Knights advanced to the second round while finishing 10-2. The 2019 campaign begins on the road at Aurora on Sept. 7.



It only took one game for Cade Horton to record his first touchdown of the season. The 5-11, 180-pound receiver caught a 21-yard score from JD Johnson to get his year started off right. It continued with offers from Lake Forest, Puget Sound, and Wisconsin-River Falls. Horton has been laser-timed with a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. He also carries a 3.7 GPA. Pinnacle (1-0) started its season with an impressive 39-14 victory over Perry. Lake Forest, located in Illinois, is also a member of the Midwest Conference. The Foresters were moved to the North Division this season and will meet St. Norbert at home on Nov. 9 for Senior Day. LFC was 6-4 last year. Puget Sound returns 10 offensive starters this season. The Loggers, 5-5 last year, averaged 381 passing yards per game (No. 2 in nation). The 2019 season begins at home in Tacoma on Sept. 7 against Claremont Mudd-Scripps (Calif.). Wisconsin-River Falls was 3-7 last season. The Falcons open on the road on Sept. 7 at Minnesota-Morris.



Arcadia, which experienced a big turnaround last year, started its season with a resounding 62-14 win at Coronado. With all of the offensive heroics, the Titans were able to use three different running backs (none with more than four carries). Paxton Earl, who had an 800-yard season in 2018, collected an offer from Cornell College in Iowa. Earl (5-9, 180) scored a touchdown last week on an 11-yard run with some shifty moves up the middle while following his blockers. Arcadia (1-0) hosts Deer Valley this Friday. Cornell brings back 16 starters from a team that won its last three games a year ago to finish 5-5. Like St. Norbert and Lake Forest, Cornell is in the Midwest Conference. However, the Rams are in the South Division and aren't scheduled to play the Green Knights or Foresters this season, unless they meet one of them on Nov. 16 for MWC Championship Weekend.

ALA-Gilbert North lineman Kade Thorley was a First Team All-3A Metro East Region selection on offense last season. He began this year starring on the defensive side as well with seven tackles in a 40-10 win at Gilbert Christian. Thorley earned an offer on Monday from Southern Virginia. The The 6-3, 270-pound lineman still played center and tackle for a passing offense that generated 443 yards for the Eagles behind the arm of Jack Ricedorff. ALAGN (1-0) will be on the road this Friday at ALA-Ironwood in Queen Creek. Southern Virginia has joined the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Knights had their best finish since joining Division III last year with a 3-7 record. The season begins on Sept. 7 at home against Montclair State (N.J.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



