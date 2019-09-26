UPDATED: 9/25/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

We start off this week with a pair of Big Ten offers.



It's not often that Florence has a national recruit, but that's what the Gophers possess in Regen Terry. The 6-4, 245-pound defensive end received an offer from Maryland last Saturday. Terry had 27 tackles in the Gophers' first three games. Arizona's Varsity's Alec Simpson went out to Florence to get a first-hand look at the prospect. He was impressed with Terry's size, reaction time, and instincts. Arizona is one of the schools showing a lot of interest. Last Friday, Wildcats' head coach Kevin Sumlin used a helicopter to get a look at Terry. Maryland has a big game at home this Friday night as No. 12 Penn State (3-0) visits College Park. FS1 will have the national broadcast at 5 p.m. The Terps are 2-1 and have scored a record 159 points through their first three games this year. That three-game run surpassed the previous mark of 138, which happened back in 1954.



Terry wasn't the only prospect Sumlin was checking out last Friday. The chopper also made a stop at Millennium, where the Tigers were hosting Higley, and defensive end Jason Harris. The 6-8, 220-pound lineman collected an offer last Thursday from Indiana. Harris has played in each of the Knights' last three games (all wins) and has nine sacks this year. Four of those came in the 36-7 victory over Millennium. In addition to football, Harris is a power forward on the basketball court and has six offers, including Arizona State. In addition to that tall frame, he shows a burst off the edge at the snap. Indiana (3-1) hits the road for the first time this season on Saturday at Michigan State (3-1). Kickoff will be at 12:30 p.m. from Spartan Stadium and will be shown by the Big Ten Network. The Hoosiers are coming off a 38-3 win over Connecticut in which they held the Huskies to 145 total yards (94 passing, 51 rushing). That total was the fewest for an IU opponent since 1991.



Chandler got an out-of-state transfer from Colorado in running back Daveon Hunter over the summer. Hunter, who goes by Dae Dae, opened up some eyes at practice and he's been getting the majority of the carries for a deep backfield. Hunter (5-10, 200) earned an offer from Northern Arizona last Thursday. He has scored in each game for the Wolves, who are 4-0. On the season, he has 413 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns (12 total). Hunter is averaging 11.5 yards per carry. Last Saturday, NAU dropped a 40-27 game at Illinois State. Senior running back Joe Logan (Estrella Foothills) caught nine passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns. He has scored seven TDs for the Lumberjacks (2-2). Northern Arizona is on the road again this Saturday with its Big Sky opener at Montana State (3-1).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received offers from Ripon (Wisc.) and Cornell College (Iowa).

Casteel defensive tackle Donzell Howard received an offer from Ripon.

Shadow Mountain wide receiver Kyle Schoeppe received his first offers from Ripon and Concordia College (Minn.).

Pinnacle offensive tackle Spencer Ponce received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Centennial wide receiver Brad Young received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Campo Verde linebacker Jayden Fletcher received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.), Central College (Iowa), Ripon, and Illinois College.

Horizon quarterback Jake Martinelli received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Valley Vista safety Makai Obregon received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Chandler tight end Jay McEuen received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Basha quarterback Gabe Friend received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Chaparral safety Ben Eddleblute received offers from Lake Forest and Concordia College (Minn.).

Marcos de Niza linebacker Josh Tata received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez quarterback Lucas Arnds received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Sahuarita linebacker Michael Molio'o received an offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



