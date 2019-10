UPDATED: 10/2/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Chandler got an out-of-state transfer from Colorado in running back Daveon Hunter over the summer. Hunter, who goes by Dae Dae, opened up some eyes at practice and he's been getting the majority of the carries for a deep backfield. Hunter (5-10, 200) earned an offer from South Dakota State last Thursday. He has scored in each game for the Wolves, who are 5-0. On the season, he has 551 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns (15 total). Hunter is averaging 10.4 yards per carry. South Dakota State (3-1) plays its fourth straight home game this Saturday and it will be the annual Hobo Day. The game against Southern Illinois (2-2) marks the start of Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) play. SDSU is ranked No. 3, has won three straight, and has scored points in all 12 of those quarters. Hobo Day is the annual Homecoming in Brookings, which dates to 1907, when the students, hungry for a win, dressed in nightshirts and sheets. Events include a parade.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Sabino tight end/defensive end Jayson Petty received an offer from Western Colorado.

Brophy offensive guard Owen Reinhart received an offer from Washington & Lee (Va.).

Chaparral safety Ben Eddleblute received an offer from Occidental (Cal.).

Moon Valley wide receiver Brayden Crotz received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Empire wide receiver Cody Pacheco received his first offer from Ohio Wesleyan.

O'Connor offensive guard Brian Rodosta received an offer from Arizona Christian.

O'Connor defensive end Chase Folkestad received an offer from Concordia (Minn.).

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Matt Canada received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Vista offensive tackle Eddie Weigl received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Liberty defensive end Luke Stephenson received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Ironwood Ridge cornerback Cameron Drescher received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Queen Creek fullback Cody Walker received his first offer from Pacific.

Valley Vista linebacker Trenton Foster received his first offer from Pacific.

Sierra Linda defensive end Y'Marius Joshlin received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Brandon Barrios received his first offer from Pacific.

Salpointe tight end Connor Witthoft received his first offer from Georgetown (D.C.).

Queen Creek offensive guard Gus Campbell received an offer from Trinity Bible College (N. Dak.).

Liberty wide receiver Carter Hill received an offer from Lawrence (Wisc.).

Apollo quarterback Donte Gordon received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Horizon offensive guard Kyle Lewis received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Hamilton center Finley Lecky received an offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.