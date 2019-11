UPDATED: 11/13/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with more than 35 players receiving offers!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Red Mountain won its first playoff game to extend its record to 10-1. Part of the reason for that starts in the trenches and defensive end/offensive tackle Jake Griffin has helped the Lions control the line of scrimmage this year. Last Sunday, he received an FBS offer from Tulane. The 6-6, 265-pounder played on both sides of the ball last Friday against Corona del Sol and RMHS rolled up 40 points through the first three quarters in a 43-14 win over the Aztecs. Griffin also had a sack in the game. Tulane's offense has broke the 500-yard mark five times this season. The Green Wave (6-3) are bowl eligible for the second straight season after a Homecoming win over Tulsa on Nov. 2. Tulane had last weekend off and gets back after it this Saturday in Philadelphia at Temple (6-3) in an American Athletic Conference game. ESPNU will have the broadcast at 10 a.m.



Another team heading into the playoffs strong is Chandler. Daveon Hunter has helped the Wolves to a 10-0 record and the top seed in the Open State Championship at running back. The 5-10, 200-pound athlete collected offers from Eastern Michigan and UNLV on Monday. Hunter, who goes by "Dae Dae", rushed for 1,349 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first year at CHS after transferring from Colorado. Eastern Michigan already had its game this week as the Eagles were featured on Tuesday night in MACtion against Akron. EMU dominated, 42-14 and had six rushing touchdowns. Eastern (5-5) plays next Tuesday at Northern Illinois (4-6). ESPN2 will televise the game at 5:30 p.m. UNLV (2-7) will host Hawaii (6-4) for Homecoming this Saturday. The Rebels have defeated Hawaii the last five times the teams have met at Sam Boyd Stadium.



At Basha, an early-season injury at the quarterback position necessitated some switching. Cornerback Micah Harper moved over to start three games at QB as he is one of the most athletic players on the team. Last Thursday, Harper earned an offer from New Mexico. Playing multiple positions, he made 26 tackles, had a sack, intercepted a pass, passed for three touchdowns, caught 2 TDs, and rushed for a score. New Mexico (2-7) will try to get back to normalcy as best it can when it resumes its schedule this Saturday at Boise State (8-1). Last week's game against Air Force was rescheduled after the passing of UNM starting nose tackle Nahje Flowers. This will be the late game on ESPN2 kicking off at 8:20 p.m. from Boise.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Combs cornerback Brayden Bernal received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Sierra Linda defensive end Y'Marius Joshlin received an offer from Ottawa.

Sierra Linda offensive tackle Hayden Claye received his first offer from Ottawa.

Horizon wide recevier Canaan Mullins received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Desert Ridge defensive end Colton Weier received offers from St. Olaf (Minn.), Jamestown (N. Dak.), and Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Brophy quarterback Matthew Winter received his first offer from Ottawa.

Brophy safety Trevor Klein received his first offer from Ottawa.

Brophy defensive tackle Mustafa Khaled received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Deavon Crawford received an offer from Ottawa.

Cesar Chavez offensive tackle Jay Martin received an offer from Ottawa.

Basha linebacker Dustin Torres received his first offer from Ottawa.

Basha defensive end Mikey Sliskovic received his first offer from Ottawa.

Basha offensive guard James Knos received his first offer from Ottawa.

Desert Ridge wide receiver John Butler received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Jaleel Walker received his first offers from Dickinson State (N. Dak.) and Ottawa.

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Chicago).

Brophy linebacker Nick Prebil received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cesar Chavez defensive back Maalik Knox received his first offer from Ottawa.

Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received offers from Buena Vista (Iowa) and Iowa Wesleyan.

Paradise Honors linebacker Ayden Domville received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Josh Garcia received an offer from Ottawa.

Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Deshaun Jackson received his first offer from Ottawa.

Empire wide receiver Cody Pacheco received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

Mountain Pointe cornerback Xavier Lockett received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Tolleson offensive tackle Dawson Neese received his first offer from Presentation.

Higley offensive tackle AJ Laux received an offer from Presentation.

Chaparral safety Ben Eddleblute received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Cactus Shadows safety Matthew Macdonald received offers from Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Jamestown, and Presentation.

Brophy tight end Connor Forsythe received his first offer from George Fox (Ore.).

Notre Dame linebacker Matt Malloy received his first offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Centennial wide receiver Andre Dimbiti received an offer from Montana State-Northern.

Verrado linebacker Conrad Gingg received an offer from Carleton (Minn.).

Pinnnacle running back Kenji Roland received an offer from Ottawa.

O'Connor wide receiver Kody Say received an offer from Buena Vista.

Campo Verde linebacker Jayden Fletcher received an offer from Jamestown.

Westview kicker Omar Vasquez received an offer from Ottawa.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.