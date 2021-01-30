ArizonaVarsity - Ironwood shuts down in-person learning, sports for health precautions

Ironwood High School has temporarily suspended in-person learning and athletics until Feb. 10 due to COVID-19 metrics at the school.

Ironwood had 13 cases of the virus reported this week, according to the Peoria Unified School District's online dashboard.

"This is supported by Maricopa County Department of Public Health as it covers the incubation period from the last date of exposure on our campus," said the district website.

"Our team did not arrive at this decision lightly. Last week we increased our mitigation procedures, temporarily paused programs and quarantined students when cases were reported. We now feel it is in the best interest of student and staff safety to take this added precautionary measure."

In the meantime the Eagles winter sports teams can only participate in virtual workouts away from campus. Jordan Augustine, coach of the Eagles boys' basketball team that went 4-0 to begin the season, said his team will do what it can to improve, despite the unfortunate circumstances and the potential cancelation or rescheduling of next week's games.

"We are going to do all we can to control the variables that are in our control. Not getting better isn't an option. Our arena has shifted, but our focus hasn't," Augustine said in a text message.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Reynolds and Principal Russ Dunham sent a combined email to the families of students at Ironwood.

"We are going to take this time while our students are virtual to once again thoroughly clean and disinfect the entire campus. During this time, we would like to stress the importance of having our staff and students remain vigilant when they are not on campus – not attending large gatherings with others, wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID. If these actions are not taken during this time, we could see an increase in cases upon our return rather than a decrease. The safety habits of our staff and community are paramount right now if we want our students to return to school," read part of the email.

"We are hopeful these actions will make sure that all students and staff have a safe place to work and learn and keep our school strong and healthy through the end of the school year."

