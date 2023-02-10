Liberty vs Sunrise Mountain has become the West Valley's neighborhood rivalry despite playing in different conferences. Meanwhile Cactus and Ironwood are essentially the same distance apart yet only play regularly in volleyball and in 2018 and 2019 in football. Their first basketball meeting in a while was a big one, the first night of the new Open Division:

The schools are close enough to draw a large crowd for the visitor and a packed house overall. Cactus jumped out to a 8-0 lead in the first two minutes. But Ironwood scored the next 23 points. It was a part from there for the raucous Eagle's Nest.

In this case, the seedings reflected where each program is at in the pecking order. Ironwood is the top ranked team in 5A and can mount a challenge for the Open Division title. Cactus is a program on the upswing and just won its first 4A playoff game since 2008 last season. Making the Open Division was a major step forward for the CObras

Ironwood ented the second quarter on a 16-0 run and almost immediately sophomore guard I'yar Shadowvine hit a three to make the score 19-8. Cactus only briefly got closer the rest of the night.

As always, a bunch of Eagles contributed, with nine players scoring. Senior forward Jordan Kuac heated up in the second half, sinking four treay and scoring 13 points after the break to lead the Eagles with 18.

THEY SAID IT

Ironwood coach Jordan Augustine: “Cactus came out with a lot of grit and toughness. That's a good basketball team. They play hard and are physical," Augustine said. "All I said when we went down 8-0 was, next play. We went on a 21-0 run or something. Our guys kept finding the fight. Jordan Jones took two charges and we kept doing what we do."

On playing Canyon View: "We know a lot and it's going to feel like a region game, quite frankly. With a two-day turnaround a lot of team have to rush. Quite honestly with (former Centennial and new Canyon View coach Randy Lavender) it's going to feel a lot similar to what we played last year. He does a great job."

Jordan Kuac:"That was amazing, feeling that wave energy with the fan, they pack that energy into you. It's not about yourself but more about your team for the long-term goal," Kuac said.

"Playing a neighborhood team in the Open goes to show how tough this area is. It's that Glendale grit, that shows we can really hoop out here," Kuac said

Cactus coach Dirk Walker: "We came out strong. We knew they could shoot it and they shot it lights out tonight. Believe it or not we knew they halfcourt trap was coming, we just fell apart in that situation. They got a lot of their offense in the first half from our turnovers. We had 18 turnovers and 18 shots in the first half," Walker said.

In the 4A tourney: "The positive about it is it's not over. We've got to regroup and prepare for whoever we get in the 4A tournament," Walker said. "The crucial thing will be taking care of the ball."