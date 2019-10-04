Brophy is 6-0 to start the 2019 season, and is getting ready to take on a Premier region that is a combined 20-4. Are the Broncos for real? Can they compete in the region, or beyond that, in the postseason? I think they can, and here are a few of the reasons why...

1) Defense

Brophy has shut out their opponents in 20 of 24 quarters. They've given up 22 total points, and are allowing an average of 7.5 first downs allowed per contest. The defensive line is gaining experience as the year goes on, and the strength of the team has been its pass defense, both in the defensive backfield and from a linebacking standpoint. LB Michael Diaz plays much bigger than his 6-2, 210 frame, and defensive backs Emeka Ogbanna and Benjamin Morrison play technically sound, yet physical football. With sophomore DL Zac Swanson getting healthy, this Broncos defense could do some serious damage in the Premeir region.

2) Coaching

There were some reservations about whether a JuCo assistant and member of the media could handle one of the state's most visible head coaching positions, but Jason Jewell made use of his contacts to ensure that the Broncos had one of the deepest, and most experienced core of assistants in high school football. Jewell's philosophy is to treat football exactly like what it is- a game. The outlook is simple, games are supposed to be fun, but having fun and being successful dont have to exclude each other.

3) Big Play Ability

Brophy isn't out running up the score on anyone on talent alone- not yet anyway. Right now Brophy has to rely on picking and choosing their spots, and then successfully executing the gameplan. QB Matthew Winter has exactly 1000 yards passing through six games, and has yet to throw an interception- but he's not just dinking and dunking to protect the ball. Winter has receivers like Ryan Mehio averaging 17 yards per catch, and sophomore Taj Hughes is averaging 20 yards per reception.

4) The Big Men Up Front

There aren't tmany offensive lines in Arizona that feature a Power 5 commit lined up next to a player of similar size and aggression. Andrew Milek and Owen Reinhart make for an intimidating left side of the line, and on the other side, Maxwell Allen and Campbell Helt bring senior leadership and experience to help create space for RB Andre Eden to go to work.

5) All They Do Is Win

Winning breeds a winning culture, and coaching helps maintain it. Starting the season 6-0, including being the only loss on Shadow Ridge and Liberty's schedules so far, is giving this team evidence-based confidence. Making national headlines for helping a blind sophomore teammate in Adonis Watt score a first half TD against Alhambra is giving this team something to rally around. A confident and bonded team is tough to knock down, and even tougher to keep down if you do manage to deal them a loss.

While I'm not going to go out on a limb and say that Brophy is going to continue their early season success in Premeir region play, I do want to make sure that people know not to be surprised if they do.

Photo Gallery: Brophy vs Mountain View