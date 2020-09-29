ArizonaVarsity - Isaia Glass' Evolution Takes Him From Athletic DL to Hometown Hero OL

“When I took all the information I had about each school, weighed the pros and cons, and went through different scenarios with my parents, it came down to ASU being the best overall option for me,” Glass told ArizonaVarsity.com following his commitment.

When Queen Creek senior Isaia Glass signed with Arizona State University in July, he did so after visiting six schools in seven days just two weeks earlier.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound two-way tackle fit the measurables the Sun Devils staff is looking for in its offensive linemen recruits.

“They’re going for the taller, bigger, more athletic build,” Glass said. “I think I happen to (fit that description.)”

Indeed, he does, with emphasis on “athletic,” which is how many described Glass as early as his sophomore season, when his future appeared to be as a tight end. Instead, with encouragement from his dad (Paul Glass) – who is a former Sun Devil – and the Queen Creek coaching staff, Glass agreed to the position switch.

“My dad mentioned that he thought by me growing and getting older that I kind of had an (offensive) tackle build,” Glass recalled. “I basically blew that thought off, but then (entering) my junior year I was planning on playing tight end through the spring and summer. About a week or two before the season, the coaches decided to make that change.

“At the end of the day, I just enjoy playing football and I didn’t really care too much, I embraced it, and I think it turned out pretty good.”

Former Bulldogs’ head coach, and Glass’ current position coach, Travis Schureman remembered when he asked his then-sophomore tight end fill a void.

“We had a need for guy to play guard and he jumped right in,” Schureman said. “It speaks to what kind of kid Isaia is. He never complained, he wasn’t upset, he bought in.

“His junior year he thought about playing tight end again, but he’s an athletic kid and as we talked, we thought his best chance at (earning a scholarship) would be at the tackle position. He’s got a big frame, still has a lot to grow, so he has a high ceiling at that spot.”

It was Glass’ performance as a tight end that gave Bulldogs’ coaches the idea that Glass could flourish as an offensive lineman.

“Isaia can get his feet up and down really well,” answered Queen Creek head coach Joe Germaine when asked to name Glass’ greatest physical attribute. “His footwork and agility allow him to move well on his feet.”