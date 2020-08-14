ArizonaVarsity - Jared Cohen Reflects on Suns Improbable August Run

Wow. That was fun. Despite the nay-sayers claiming there was no point in the Suns being in Orlando, Bleacher Report saying they would be the only team to go 0-8, and Kelly Oubre and Aron Baynes not playing, the Suns came away the only team to play through the seeding games in the bubble without a loss. Sure, it wasn't enough in the end. Despicable losses to teams like Detroit and Golden State from earlier in the season could be to blame, but that's the beauty of all of this. For so long we have perceived losses to other teams like that as "good losses," or as part of a losing season and positioning for a top draft pick. This time, those losses are viewed as critical losses for a team fighting for a playoff spot in the stacked Western Conference. If I told you that would end up being the case before this season started, wouldn't you be pleased with the improvement? While there are reports we might see something that resembles a bubble for the 2020-21 season if things don't turn around soon, eight games in a special circumstance are not enough to really judge either individual performances, nor an entire basketball team. However, there are a few takeaways from this great stretch that are important to point out as the Suns near free agency, the draft, and the upcoming season with as much optimism as there has been since Jason Richiarson forgot to box out Metta World Peace in 2010.

Devin Freaking Booker

If I feel this much pride for this young star, I cannot imagine how his family, friends and teammates feel. No one could guard him, he wanted the ball, he was unbelievably efficient, he stepped up on defense, he was a winning basketball player and without question the MVP of the only undefeated team in the bubble. As much as Suns fans are and have been desperate for a star, Booker himself is the type of guy that you just want the best for. It is fully evident how hard he works, and how much he wants to be a great player and ambassador for a community that is starving for a winner. It's one thing to say you want to be like Kobe. I can sit from this desk I am sitting at and say I want to channel that Mamba Mentality into the work I do. It's another thing to act on it when the pressure is at its highest. Devin Booker told all the "empty stats," "losing player," and "overrated" folks to take a seat. Again, and this will be a continued theme, it was only eight games. But anyone who has been watching since day one of him in purple and orange is feeling so proud that Devin seized this moment, and received the respect and appreciation he has long deserved.

Devin Booker is the truth and you can forcefeed this gamewinner in Kawhi and Paul George’s face to anyone who disagrees. pic.twitter.com/k5aEj2WW9s — ArizonaVarsity.com #TeamAZV (@ArizonaVarsity) August 4, 2020

The Small Forwards

The biggest and brightest takeaways from the bubble games have to be the play of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. For both of them, their movement without the ball, their shooting, their defense and intensity was outstanding and consistent in all eight games. They looked like strong NBA players and not the usual young Suns who are learning and growing on the job. It was never more evident the value of these two being drafted as seniors out of college. Their maturity showed and was absolutely vital in the success for the team. Mikal is going to be a really good player for a long time. Remember that hitch in his outside shot before the season started? In the bubble, he was stepping into his shot with so much confidence with such a smooth stroke. Playing like that on offense, while also doing a great job guarding Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard and, more top talent on the other end, is something the Suns really haven't had since Shawn Marion or Raja Bell. Cam Johnson looked like a completely different player. I'm not sure where this confidence came from or what made things click but the player we watched over the last eight games would most doubtedly be once again taken where he was, or maybe even higher, if we re-drafted the 2019 draft. His shooting to space the floor was a huge catalyst for what made Devin Booker so successful. I also loved the way he played in transition. He displayed the athleticism that many said he lacked when the Suns took him with the 11th overall pick.

The lineup w/ the best net rating (+20.2) in the league is Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges, & Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/t6nofXhYDM — Suns Nation (@SunsNationNBA) February 25, 2020

That brings me to Kelly Oubre. If the Suns have him back next season, in the final year of his contract, that would be great! He can't hurt the team. All he has done since he arrived from Washington is improve it. Not just on the floor but from a team identity and team chemistry standpoint, he has been as valuable as any. Now, the play of Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges does validate the fact that if a great trade for an upgrade for the roster presents itself, Kelly is without a doubt the best asset the Suns could use to trade. He's a good player with an expiring deal. If Lauri Markkanen is on the other side of an Oubre trade, that will be a nice value add. But if they choose to hold on to him, depth, believe it or not is a good thing. I'm so tired of the people who look at the amount of players at a position on this team and ask "why?" Look at the Denver Nuggets! They go about 8-10 deep with guys who could start for a lot of other teams. The Suns should not and cannot trade him for the sake of trading him but he is their best chip and it will be interesting to see how they use it, if at all.

The Power Forwards

I liked seeing Cam Johnson starting in that stretch four spot, and it will be great to see him and his 6-8 frame thrive in that role against a lot of NBA teams. But it won't work against everyone. Dario Saric on the other hand was absolutely phenomenal over these eight games. He is a prime example of where the Suns, or another team, could jump to conclusions with him just from what they saw in the bubble. Reggie Miller during the broadcast on TNT during the Suns' final game even commented about the fact that he was doing things that they did not see during his time in Philly. There were even some things he did that we didn't see even for a lot of this season. Diving toward the basket, offensive rebounds and overall post play looked as good as ever. But what will the Suns do with him being a restricted free agent? I'll be curious to see if they broker a similar deal to what the Suns did with Oubre last offseason.

Even then, it still might cost too much. Him coming off the bench in that role was so valuable for the Suns and such an important piece to their team and what can make them a playoff contender. He is not however the answer in that starting spot. The Suns have a clear need for an upgrade in that spot in the front court next to Deandre Ayton and it should be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason to see how they handle that topic.

The Point Guards

I'll spend just a second and touch on the fact that Ricky Rubio played so well and is so valuable to this team. Good on ya Ricky! I'd like to spend more time discussing Cam Payne and Javon "The Bulldog" Carter. Those two playing together for that second unit was not something we have seen out of a second unit since it was Jared Dudley, Lou Amundson and crew off the bench for that 2010 Suns and they last run at a title during the Steve Nash era. They came in and did not just continue the level of intensity from Booker and the starters, in some cases they elevated it. They shot the ball incredibly well, played solid defense and played well off of one-another. Is this the answer to the all-important back-up point guard topic? No. Should they shy away from drafting a point guard? No. But the Suns should take a hard look at having these two in the mix regardless next season from a chemistry and style of play standpoint? Absolutely.

The 2020 Draft

I for one continue to think the pick should be used to add a key piece in a trade (Like Markkanen, as mentioned above). But if the Suns do choose to hold on to their pick and select in the 10 spot as a result of the lottery which is where they finished the "pre-bubble" season, here are a few names I am monitoring: -Obi Toppin, PF out of Dayton. I can't see him being there at 10 because he's that good but he really could be a great add at the Power Forward position to add elite athleticism to the Suns' front court. He has the ability to operate on the low post, mid range and even step out to the 3 point line (shot over 40% from 3 for his college career) has the makings of a great four in today's NBA. -Tyrese Haliburton, PG out of Iowa State. We could see Tyrese fall to the Suns and if he does, this would be a slam dunk. I am a big fan of his game and size for his position. A great passer and facilitator who can score when needed. He could be a great player to play behind Rubio for a couple seasons and be ready to take over the starting role. The timing works out really for the Suns to find their point guard protege with Rubio's contract and for this draft and where the Suns look to be selecting, this could be the best case scenario for them.

-Nico Mannion, PG out of Arizona (and Pinnacle High). I know people expected a little more out of Nico at Arizona. Some of it is justified, other parts was the fact that he had to do so much offensively with a team that shot the ball horribly from the field in so many games last season. But if you look at his intangibles, there are a lot of comparisons with how he plays to the role Rubio plays with the Suns. A lot of pick and roll, a need for elite passing and penetrating, knocking down the three when Booker breaks down the interior of a defense. Nico can do all of these things, plus adds explosion at the rim and on the break. For the same reason I mentioned above, Nico could have an excellent opportunity to play and learn behind Rubio for two seasons before he is given the keys. This pick, which may come with some bias, I think makes a lot of sense.

Perception Going Forward

Monty said it best in his post game speech after their last game. The Suns these last few weeks accomplished with something that is ALMOST as important as squeaking into the playoffs. And that is respect. The players, the coaches, the organization needed it to happen. This was once a proud franchise. Most of the current players in the league and the next generation of basketball fans have only known losing for a decade. Before this decade, the Suns were one of the winningest franchises in all of sports. This lack of respect has lead to too many conversations about Booker's future in town, if this is a desirable destination for free agents or super teams and all-around negativity that so many within the organization just want to finally put behind them. For now, they have done it and it is so well deserved. Now the harder part is sustaining it.