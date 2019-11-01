Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Christian Johnson (Greenway) In one of the fiercest battles of last weekend, Christian Johnson gave everything he had to ensure Greenway came out on top of a 13-12 victory over Tempe. He didn't just lead the game in rushing, with 146 yards on 29 carries, he scored a receiving touchdown that the Demons wouldn't have won without. Johnson has EIGHT 100+ yard rushing games on the season, adn it's time we started giving this beast his due. Defense: Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills) I watched Quinlan Popham force three fumbles in person last week. I'm not sure I've seen anyone force three fumbles in person before. He's just a junior, so remember the name. Honorable Mention: Adryan Lara (Desert Edge) Lara threw seven passes against Deer Valley. He completed them all, and they went for 330+ yards and 5 TDs. He's very good.

Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Jack Miller (Chaparral) I'll let Alec Simpson explain why we both went with Jack Miller as our offensive Beast of the Week. Defense: Jeremiah Trojan (Hamilton) Jeremiah Trojan had 9 tackles and 2 sacks vs Perry in helping to neutralize that Chubba Purdy-led offense, securing that spot for his team in the open division playoff. Trojan has been the Beast that leads this defense all year, and has been a big part of what has brought Hamilton back BACK!

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Jalan Early (Millennium) Jalan Early absolutely wrecked Willow Canyon's defense in only one half of play in the Tigers 69-0 victory over the Wildcats last Friday night. Early completed 12 of his 16 passes for 244 yards and 5 TDs. Early's closing in on 2,000 total yards on the year, and the Senior has recorded 30 total TDs on the season. He's a big reason why that Tigers team is 7-2 on the season. Defense: Michael Vazquez (Moon Valley) Michael Vasquez put up HUGE numbers in Moon Valley's 34-20 victory over St. Mary's last Friday night. The Senior finished the night with 19 total tackles (11 solo) and 5 tackles for loss in the big win. Vasquez has had an incredible season as he leads the entire state in total tackles with 134. This week's game will be Michael's last high school football game of his career. Want to give a S/O to Michael, congrats on a tremendous career.

Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week