Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Jungle Official is an apparel company designed around “Encouraging greater individual heights with construction of a healthy lifestyle.” Make sure to give them a follow Jungle Official on Instagram and give them a follow on Facebook, and to shop their designs, CLICK HERE.

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Shane Sunday (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Shane Sunday (Pinnacle) A lot of players deserve praise for Pinnacle's 60-0 dominating victory over Mountain Ridge last week, but the puzzle that Ridge couldn't solve early on, and the reason the game became a route, was 6-3, 230 TE Shane Sunday. Five catches, 141 yards, two touchdowns, and another strong piece of film for colleges to ponder. Defense: Chase Randall (Canyon del Oro) Where did this kid come from? In a 21-7 win that kept Canyon del Oro undefeated on the season, 6-2, 220 junior Chase Randall collected two tackles for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and was in on 11 total tackles. This is only the second game this season where Randall has even registered a statistic! Looks like October is the month that the beasts come out from their hiding places... Honorable Mention: Dylan Brown (Cactus Shadows) I don't think anyone was expecting a blowout win for Cactus Shadows when they took on Paradise Valley- much less a shutout win. Not only did the junior TE/DL Dylan Brown have a touchdown on offense, he added two sacks and a forced fumble on defense.

Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Brandon Buckner (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Ryan Powell (Miami)

Ryan Powell was in his bag last week, throwing for 439 yards and serving up a mind-boggling NINE TOUCHDOWNS, breaking the record for the most in a single 2A game, previously held since 2015 by ALA- Queen Creek's Dallin Edwards! The best part is that he threw ZERO picks. He definitely earned Beast of the Week! Defense: Brandon Buckner (Chandler) It didn't matter who was taking snaps for Brophy last week, Brandon Buckner liked sacking one QB just as much as the other, collecting 5 sacks and 9 tackles. Buckner is a certified problem, and an actual beast. Honorable Mention: Jared Williams (Chaparral) Jared Williams popped off for almost 200 yards and 3 TDs, and Chap needed every bit of it in their close victory. Chaparral's superstar QB Jack Miller told me in the preseason that Williams is THE BEST 2021 RB in AZ, and I dont think many people are disagreeing.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Zach Bennett and Bailey McCauslin (Coconino) Coconino RB's Zach Bennett and Bailey McCauslin are two beasts who took over the entire kingdom last week. The duo rushed for a combined 405 yards and 5 TDs on only 16 carries during the Panthers 62-13 victory over Mohave. Coconino is rolling right now as they maintain a perfect record of 7-0. Defense: Angelo Palacios (Coolidge) 2021 LB Angelo Palacios was a monster on the defensive side of the football during the Bears 55-15 win over ALA Ironwood. The Junior LB finished the night with 8 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in the big win. Beasts have to eat and it sounds like Palacios ate Ironwood's offense for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.





Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Jake Martinelli talks about his game winning TD pass, and what makes this Horizon team special pic.twitter.com/3OZ64XCay4 — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) October 12, 2019