Just Chilly presents: Out of Bounds - St Louis (HI) @ Bishop Gorman

While most Arizona schools aren't quite playing games yet I thought I'd go and check out a team that one of our local teams will be seeing this season. Bishop Gorman will be coming to Arizona to play Hamilton on Sept. 17 in what should be an epic clash that will fully prepare Hamilton early in the season for what they will see in their rivalry game against Chandler. Bishop Gorman hosted St. Louis from Hawaii and both teams had not played in two years. Both teams are traditionally strong and have their reputations. Despite the final score, a 42-21 Gorman victory, both teams showcased their talents.

On offense, St Louis boasts a mammoth offensive line with 4 division 1 players. Jonah Savaiinaea committed to Arizona is very physical and does a great job handling defenders when engaged with them. Lakeea Kapoi, committed to San Diego State, has a strong upper body and has good height and weight for playing on the edge. 2022 quarterback AJ Bianco, who is an absolute gladiator, did a great job of keeping cool in the pocket even though he was consistently getting hit and knocked down. Defensive back Kona Moore, a Hawaii commit, showcased his versatility, playing everywhere in the secondary as a corner did a good job running routes with the receiver. As a nickel and safety he was good coming up to make hits.

The strength of Bishop Gormans team is its defense. This secondary might be the best in the country. 2023 prospect Kodi Decambra and 2022 prospect Zion Branch are possibly the best safety combo that I've ever covered. They do a great job patrolling and positioning themselves. Their corner duo 2022 Fabian Ross and 2023 Justyn Rhett (who was load managed) were straps all night. They have depth too, with 2023 defensive back Elijah Palmer, who can play anywhere in the secondary. They have a really good linebacker group that was led by very active Stanford commit Benjamin Hudson, and of course as I tweeted up front 2022 DE Cyrus Moss. He was unblockable and consistently made the quarterback uncomfortable. On offense, Gorman's running back Camron Barfield, committed to Boston College, has great vision and did a great job of finding holes to run through on his way to 5 TDs. And they have a pair of receivers that stood out to me. 2022 Maleik Pabon had some nice catches and has good speed, and 2023 Zachariah Branch has elusive skills to lose cover guys.

Out of the gates you could see that Bishop Gorman was clearly the faster, more athletic team. Both teams had not played in two years, but the strengths of the teams were impacted very differently. I think for St. Louis, being big and dominant is hard to maintain without competition against other schools. St. Louis had a tough time dealing with the Gorman speed on defense, and the offensive line couldn't really handle the speed and power from Gorman's front. To be fair, I think that St Louis will figure that out now that they are competing again. Gorman had their own problems, mostly up front. Their offensive line is susceptible. I think it's an experience thing, but they couldn't generate much in the pass game, which is crazy with the two talented receivers they have. Their 2024 quarterback Micah Alejado is talented but was only OK in his debut. I know he hasn't played football since youth and as talented as he might be and as good as he was in 7s, he and the offensive line are going to have to grow up quickly. Because no passing TDs with those wide receivers is unacceptable.

St Louis is going to recover. This more than likely is the best team on their schedule. They will shake the rust off and they'll compete for the top spot in Hawaii. This game will prove to be the wake-up call. For Gorman, we'll find out if teams in Vegas are really closing the gap on their dominance. Teams like Liberty and Desert Pines are waiting for their shot. But before all that I look forward to seeing this team Sept. 17 as they come to Arizona to play Hamilton.

