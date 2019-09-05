JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Chilly hits Marcos/McClintock and MP/Pinnacle
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 3
On Thursday, 8/29, Chilly hits Arizona State's game against Kent State while vlogging his fantasy football draft.
On Friday, 8/30, Chilly hits Marcos de Niza for the first half of their game against McClintock, then heads over to Mountain POinte for thie game against Pinnacle.
This vlog features:
Marcos de Niza Head Coach Eric Lauer
McClintock Head Coach Corbin Smith
Pinnacle WR Marcus Libman
Pinnacle RB Coach Trace Carroll
Pinnacle QB JD Johnson
Pinnacle LBs Mac and Anthony Franklin