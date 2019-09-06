News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 16:14:48 -0500') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Chilly follows Desert Vista to California

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.

Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 4

On Saturday, August 31st, Chilly went out to Cathedral Catholic for Desert Vista's game against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

This vlog features:

Desert Vista Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks

Desert Vista Head Coach Dan Hinds

Varsity Xtra's Zach Alvira

Desert Vista QB Paker Navarro


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}