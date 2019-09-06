The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Chilly follows Desert Vista to California
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 4
On Saturday, August 31st, Chilly went out to Cathedral Catholic for Desert Vista's game against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
This vlog features:
Desert Vista Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks
Desert Vista Head Coach Dan Hinds
Varsity Xtra's Zach Alvira
Desert Vista QB Paker Navarro