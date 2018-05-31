Welcome to Chilly's web series for ArizonaVarsity, where he interviews some of Arizona's best athletes athletes and coaches, past and present, on the hottest topics of the day. Make sure you subscribe to Chilly's channel on Youtube, and give him a follow on Twitter.

Chandler alum Bryce Perkins, now at University of Virginia

Episode 53: Dennis Gile QB Academy Memorial Day Dime Droppers Camp

In this episode, Chilly pays Dennis Gile's QB Academy camp a visit, and interviews Gile, Chandler alum Bryce Perkins (Virginia), and Pinnacle alum Brian Lewerke (Michigan State). Chilly asks Gile about the ins and outs of being a private QB coach, and checks in with Perkins and Lewerke about everything from food, to video games, to their expectations for the upcoming season.

I stopped by the Dime Droppers Camp on Sunday to take a few photos of the action. The gallery is below. I also checked in with NAU WR Emmanuel Butler.