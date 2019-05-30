JustChilly.TV: The Sideline Vlog at the A.J. 7v7 and Big Man Challenge
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns! Chilly's back doing what he does best- hitting the road to help you get to know the best coaches, prospects and players in Arizona
The Sideline Vlog: Year 2, Episode 35
Chilly and Ralph Amsden made the trip out to Apache Junction last month to see the Prospectors host the first major 7 on 7 and Big Man competitions of the offseason. Guests on the Vlog include:
- Deven Mock (Combs)
-Jamier Haman (Casa Grande)
-Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro)
-Deshaun Jackson (Mountain View)
-Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction)