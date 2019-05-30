News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 12:39:55 -0500') }} football Edit

JustChilly.TV: The Sideline Vlog at the A.J. 7v7 and Big Man Challenge

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns! Chilly's back doing what he does best- hitting the road to help you get to know the best coaches, prospects and players in Arizona

Make sure to subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.

The Sideline Vlog: Year 2, Episode 35 

Chilly and Ralph Amsden made the trip out to Apache Junction last month to see the Prospectors host the first major 7 on 7 and Big Man competitions of the offseason. Guests on the Vlog include:

- Deven Mock (Combs)

-Jamier Haman (Casa Grande)

-Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro)

-Deshaun Jackson (Mountain View)

-Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction)

AJ 7 on 7 and Big Man Photo Gallery


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}