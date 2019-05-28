JustChilly.TV: The Sideline Vlog Heads to Highland
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns! Chilly's back doing what he does best- hitting the road to help you get to know the best coaches, prospects and players in Arizona
The Sideline Vlog: Year 2, Episode 34
Chilly makes a trip out to Highland High for a spring practice ahead of the 2019 season. Chilly checks in with Head Coach Brock Farrel, as well as Daniel Wood, Jasean Lee, and Zach Schroeder.