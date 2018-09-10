The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 2! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

Chilly starts off his week by dropping off donuts at Chandler High to honor a deal he made for the Wolves three-level shutout of Mesa. He then hits Seton Catholic, where he interviews Mingus QB Antoine Zabala and Head Coach Robert Ortiz. Chilly also checks in with injured Seton Catholic RB Nick Wade, QB Vince Wallace, and ArizonaVarsity's Brett Quintyne and Cody Cameron before leaving the game at halftime for Corona del Sol.

At Corona, Chilly gets postgame interviews with Boulder Creek's Hendrix Johnson, and Head Coach Tony Casarella. Chilly also grabs an interview with Corona del Sol WR and ASU commit Ricky Pearsall.