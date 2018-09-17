JustChilly.TV: The Sideline Vlog (Year 2, Ep 9 and 10)
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 2! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Chaparral vs Saguaro, Freshman game on 9/12
Appearances by Tyler Beverett, Connor Soelle, Jason Mohns, Will Shaffer, Tye Kassen, Israel Benjamin, Shawn Miller, and Ridge Docekal.
Chaparral vs Saguaro, Varsity game on 9/14
Appearances by Chris Eaton, Jason Jewell, Jason Skoda, Kevin McCabe, Jordan Hamm, Ralph Amsden, Dennis Gile, Tresa Tudrick, KJ Jarrell, Corey Stephens, Kelsey Perry, Kelee Ringo, Hogan Hatten, Will Shaffer, Tyler Beverett, Israel Benjamin and Jason Mohns.