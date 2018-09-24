JustChilly.TV: The Sideline Vlog (Year 2, Episodes 11 and 12)
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 2! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Episode 11: WIlliams Field vs Casteel (Freshmen)
In this episode, Chilly visits Williams Field for their freshman contest against Casteel, and talks with Blackhawks varsity QB Zack Shepherd, RB Jaden Thompson, and LBs Sam Hancock and Trey Washburn. Chilly also checks in with varsity defensive coordinator Kelvin Hunter, freshman RB Kaden Cloud.
Episode 12: Mountain Pointe vs Queen Creek (Varsity)
Chilly visits Mountain Pointe for their game against Queen Creek, and chats with head coaches Rich Wellbrock and Travis Schureman, as well as Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ, the Tribune's Zach Alvira, Andy Luberda from CountyLinePreps, and Queen Creek's Christian Fuhrman, Rafael Aldecoa, and Devin Larsen.