The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 2! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Make sure to subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.

Episode 13: Washington at Apache Junction (Freshmen)

Chilly heads out to Apache Junction on 9/26/18 to check out the Prospectors' youngest prospects, and scores interviews with Jason Digos, William Lohman, Joe Pomeroy, Vance Miller, and Jordan Digos.

Episode 14: Mesquite at Arcadia (Varsity)

Chilly heads out to Arcadia on 9/28/18 to see the Titans take on Mesquite. Interviews with Arcadia AD Cher Fesenmaier, Arcadia Offensive Coordinator Kendyl Taylor, Oregon State WR Kolby Taylor, Arcadia Head Coach Kerry Taylor, Mesquite Head Coach Chad DeGrenier, Mesquite RB Chandler Coleman, and Arcadia RB Paxton Earl.

Episode 15: Oregon State at Arizona State