The updated Rivals100 for the class of 2020 was just released, and due in part to his strong performance at the Rivals 5-Star challenge in Atlanta over the Summer, Saguaro's Kelee Ringo earned a fifth star, and a big boost in the rankings. Ringo, however, isn't the only Arizona prospect in the updated Rivals100.

Kelee Ringo comes in at #13 overall prospect in the class, and the #2 defensive back behind Elias Ricks of Mater Dei.

Joining Ringo in the updated Rivals100 is Chaparral QB and Ohio State commit Jack Miller, who recently talked with national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney about the status of his commitment.

Jack Miller is currently the #3 rated 2020 Pro-Style QB in the country behind St. John Bosco's D.J. Uiagalelei and Marrieta, Georgia's Harrison Bailey.











Jack Miller Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The third and final member of the updated Rivals100 is Salpointe Catholic RB Bijan Robinson, coming in one spot ahead of Jack Miller overall at #47.

Robinson is currently the #7 RB in the country according to Rivals, behind names like Zachary Evans of Houston, Texas and Kendal Milton of Clovis, California. Robinson is currently the highest ranked RB in Arizona high school football history (DJ Foster was 71 overall in 2012), and the highest ranked Tucson prospect since Salpointe's 5-star OL Kris O'Dowd in 2007 (29th in the country).