However as Worthy looked to provide a spark, the Coyotes struggled on both sides of the ball. Centennial suffered its worst season since 1996 stumbling to a 3-8 record and averaged its least amount of points per game in the process.

Behind a strength and conditioning program that is considered one of the best in the state, Worthy would immediately play a role in the 2021 season splitting duties on both sides of the ball at receiver and defensive back.

That loss would sting for Centennial as the program headed into a month long winter break where Worthy would make the decision to join the Coyotes football program transferring from Millennium after starting as a freshman for the Tigers.

The Coyotes would fall to their rival, the Liberty Lions 25-24 ultimately losing on a two point conversion.

During Worthy’s freshman year, before the defensive back would even put on a Centennial jersey, the Coyotes appeared in the Open Division postseason for the second consecutive season as the number four overall seed in the Covid shortened season.

With that formula, the Coyotes won seven state championship in 14 years, a stretch that is widely considered one of the most dominant eras of high school football in the state of Arizona.

Since the start of Centennial’s run of dominance during the mid-2000’s, a strong and speedy defense as well as a stable rushing attack had been the bread and butter to the Coyotes success.

For the first three years of Kenny Worthy’s high school career, the Centennial Coyotes went through a period of inconsistency that hadn’t been seen by the program in this millennium.

Head coach Richard Taylor would get to work immediately with Worthy and the rest of the returning players and put an emphasis on returning to the old Centennial and enforcing an “all-in” system to get the Coyotes back to their glory days.

Worthy would immediately respond to the goal as he would gain muscle in the weight room and would work on speed training alongside his normal defensive back work.

This dedication to his craft began to attract attention from division one programs such as Iowa State who would be the first to offer Worthy prior to his junior season.

From there, Worthy would take his game to another level.

During the 2022 season, Worthy became a lockdown defender in the secondary as he pulled in six interceptions and broke up 11 passes in the process.

The step forward in his game coincided with Centennial’s return to success.

The Coyotes finished the regular season 8-2 and made an appearance in the Open Division playoffs after falling far short of it the year before. Although Centennial would be eliminated in the first round, Worthy had one of the best games of his career as he intercepted a Dylan Raiola pass and finished with a season high seven tackles.

Getting to that point as a player took constant reps and a willingness to learn that Worthy credits the Centennial staff with instilling in him.

"I'm blessed to be in a place like Centennial, coach Taylor, Lee, Carter, and the whole staff getting me ready since I was a knucklehead kid, getting me reps and molding me into who I am today" said Worthy.

The staff having patience with Worthy paid off as heading into his senior season, his recruitment skyrocketed.

Worthy picked up 12 scholarship offers between the final snap of his junior season and the first snap of his senior year, quickly becoming one of the most coveted defensive backs on the west coast.

But one school stood out from the rest of the pack once Worthy got on campus.

Worthy took a visit to Pullman, Washington to take in the environment at Washington State University and was sold from the atmosphere the school provided him.

“The atmosphere, Go Cougs (Cougars), everyone that I met from the staff down to the janitors and the non-football staff, they're all Go Cougs (Cougars), and that goes for all of Pullman” said Worthy.

After a 3-0 start to the Coyotes 2023 campaign that included shutouts against powers Desert Edge and Mountain Pointe, Worthy officially announced his verbal commitment to Washington State and will join the Cougars as a spring enrollee.

“That's one of the best places in the country, I can't wait to be there in January and get to work right away” said Worthy.

To that point in the season, Worthy had already intercepted a pass and forced a fumble as opposing offenses avoided his side of the field entirely.

With his speed improved once again, the Coyotes moved Worthy back to the offensive side of the ball as one of the featured weapons in their improved passing attack.

Worthy has responded to the move with 342 receiving yards, close to 100 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns becoming one of the best two-way athletes in the state in the process.

The Coyotes enter the home stretch of the regular season at 7-0 and currently hold the number one spot in the official AIA Open Division rankings.

The undefeated start to the season that includes a victory over then nationally ranked Chandler has the Coyotes ranked in the national top 25 for the first time in five years.

Centennial’s return to what has made the Coyotes special has been a collective buy in from the entire program in the weight room, film room, and in their off-season training.

Helping lead that charge has been Worthy and he has the Coyotes in position to make 2023 a banner year once again in Peoria.