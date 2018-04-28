Christian Kirk, Isaiah Oliver and Mark Andrews all found NFL homes on day 2 of the 2018 NFL draft.

Christian Kirk (Saguaro/Texas A&M): Arizona Cardinals 47th Overall

Christian Kirk went from being one of the most recruited players in the history of Arizona High School football, to an early entry into the 2018 NFL draft after three consecutive 900+ yard receiving season for Texas A&M. The Arizona Cardinals made Christian Kirk their 2nd round selection, and considering some mock drafts had Kirk going in the late teens of the first round, many feel the Cardinals got a steal.

Make sure to check out Sports360AZ's coverage of Kirk going undrafted on day 1, and ultimately being picked on day 2. And check out the report from my friends Cameron Cox and Tresa Tudrick at 12 News below.

Isaiah Oliver (Brophy/Colorado): Atlanta Falcons, 58th overall

Isaiah Oliver may have only had one major offer coming out of Brophy, but it was evident to many that were covering Arizona high school sports at the time that everyone who passed on Oliver, primarily the in-state schools, would come to regret it. Before the 2017 college season I had a chance to interview Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre, and he referred to Oliver as the best cornerback in all of college football. Less than a year later, Oliver heard his name called by what might be the most recognizable Atlanta Falcon of all time- Mike Vick.

With the 58th pick, we have selected CB Isaiah Oliver from Colorado.



Oliver didn't have the eye-popping stats at Colorado that he had at Brophy, but at defensive back, not having stats can be a very good thing- especially when it comes from QBs not throwing your way.

Mark Andrews (Desert Mountain/Oklahoma): Baltimore Ravens, 86th Overall

Mark Andrews swore up and down he was a wide receiver in high school. Oklahoma opened his eyes to the inevitable, and four years later, he joins a long list of Arizona prospects to be selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Draft.

Mark Andrews had a very successful career at Oklahoma as a pass catcher, and it will be interesting to see how he develops alongside the Ravens first round pick, South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst. Another interesting storyline is that Andrews goes from playing alongside one Heisman winning QB in Baker Mayfield to another in Lamar Jackson.