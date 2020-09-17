ArizonaVarsity - Kyler Murray and the Art of Not Being Tackled

The Cardinals are 1-0! I'll admit, I am pretty shocked by that notion. Not because I don't think the Cards will be good this year. Friends and I have discussed outlooks on the team this year and my input was consistent, "I feel good about the team...after week 1." The reason? I thought they were running into a very hungry and motivated 49ers team coming off a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl. Pair that with no preseason games for important newbies like DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Simmons, Dre Kirkpatrick and more, the opener just had 'Cardinals loss' written all over it. Not to mention, THE CARDINALS HAVEN'T ONE A WEEK 1 GAME SINCE 2015! But like usual, I was wrong, and saw many things from the victory that have to make you optimistic about how things could play out this season. My favorite takeaway, and the concept that I felt was the difference with how the Cardinals were able to move the ball in the second half, was Kyler Murray and his scrambling.

321 total yards, 2 TDs and a BIG rivalry win.@K1 kicked off 2020 strong. 💪 pic.twitter.com/aYS69VBWxR — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2020

Murray rushed the ball 13 times for 91 yards, which included a huge 22 yard touchdown run to give the red birds their first lead of the game. As Murray he continued to run, there was something else I was noticing. Kyler could not be tackled. No one was coming close! And if they did, they got a 15 yard personal foul for a late hit or had to hold on to his undershirt for dear life!

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray's ability to almost never take big hits: "He's learned self-preservation at a level that I've never seen on a football field." — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 16, 2020

We know Kyler Murray is small and lightning quick, but his decision making with the ball when on the run is unbelievable. Before Murray was taken first overall, many wondered if he was going to be a running QB in the league like he was in college, and in doing so, questioned whether his diminutive stature had the potential to get him absolutely demolished. I was among those who shared that concern. His counter for that concern, however, is simply being smarter and reacting more quickly than everyone else on the field. He slid and ran out of bounds when needed, while still managing to almost hit the century mark in rushing in his way to frustrating the hell out of the 49ers offense:

Kyler Murray ran the ball 13 times for 91 yards. He slid, went out of bounds or scored on 12 of the 13 runs. He was only tackled one time (pulled down by the shirt). He's mastered the ability to protect himself on the move. It's teaching tape for athletic QB's. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) September 14, 2020

This notion that was catching my eye on Sunday was backed up with this great breakdown by Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network. If anyone is going to have good analysis about someone that is moving the sticks, it's someone who's twitter handle is @MoveTheSticks! What Kyler Murray put on film last Sunday is the opposite of what Lamar Jackson does- Lamar's bigger frame can take the brutal punishment of being taken to the ground by NFL defenders, and it will probably catch up with him one day. But for a player like Murray who cannot afford to take hits like that, playing for a team that is desperate to not have to look for another quarterback for at least the next decade, this notion has to be one of the best takeaways from the opening week of the season.