Mid Season 4A Individual Awards
We are right about at the halfway point of the season. Most have 8 games left.
A lot can change from now to the end of the season but here is the mid season awards.
We move on to the 4A Conference.
Player of the Year:
Leader--Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)
Others:
Tay Boothman (Buckeye)
Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)
Max Majerle (Arcadia)
Isaac Monroe (Peoria)
Coach of the Year:
Leader—Jim Reynolds (Salpointe Catholic)
Others:
Doug D’Amore (Catalina Foothills)
Stephen Danford (Arcadia)
Damin Lopez (St. Mary’s)
Breakout Player of the Year:
Leader–Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)
Others:
Shay Cain (Desert Edge)
Deven Dahlke (St. Mary’s)
Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge)
Jahon Lethridge (Thunderbird)
Underclassman of the Year:
Leader—Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)
Others:
De’Marion Anderson (Youngker)
Andrew Camacho (Peoria)
Matthew Henry-Harrison (Buckeye)
Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)
Jordan Stevens (Gila Ridge)
Defensive Player of the Year:
Leader—Shay Cain (Desert Edge)
Others:
Tay Boothman (Buckeye)
Jahon Lethridge (Camelback)
Daryian Matthews (Dysart)
Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)