We are right about at the halfway point of the season. Most have 8 games left.

A lot can change from now to the end of the season but here is the mid season awards.





We move on to the 4A Conference.

Player of the Year:

Leader--Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)





Others:

Tay Boothman (Buckeye)

Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)

Max Majerle (Arcadia)

Isaac Monroe (Peoria)





Coach of the Year:

Leader—Jim Reynolds (Salpointe Catholic)





Others:

Doug D’Amore (Catalina Foothills)

Stephen Danford (Arcadia)

Damin Lopez (St. Mary’s)





Breakout Player of the Year:

Leader–Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)





Others:

Shay Cain (Desert Edge)

Deven Dahlke (St. Mary’s)

Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge)

Jahon Lethridge (Thunderbird)





Underclassman of the Year:

Leader—Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)





Others:

De’Marion Anderson (Youngker)

Andrew Camacho (Peoria)

Matthew Henry-Harrison (Buckeye)

Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)

Jordan Stevens (Gila Ridge)





Defensive Player of the Year:

Leader—Shay Cain (Desert Edge)





Others:

Tay Boothman (Buckeye)

Jahon Lethridge (Camelback)

Daryian Matthews (Dysart)

Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)