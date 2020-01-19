News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 13:37:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mid Season 4A Individual Awards

Pictured is Tay Boothman from Buckeye.
Pictured is Tay Boothman from Buckeye.
Gregg Rosenberg • ArizonaVarsity
Lead Basketball Analyst

We are right about at the halfway point of the season. Most have 8 games left.

A lot can change from now to the end of the season but here is the mid season awards.


We move on to the 4A Conference.

Player of the Year:

Leader--Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)


Others:

Tay Boothman (Buckeye)

Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)

Max Majerle (Arcadia)

Isaac Monroe (Peoria)


Coach of the Year:

Leader—Jim Reynolds (Salpointe Catholic)


Others:

Doug D’Amore (Catalina Foothills)

Stephen Danford (Arcadia)

Damin Lopez (St. Mary’s)


Breakout Player of the Year:

Leader–Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)


Others:

Shay Cain (Desert Edge)

Deven Dahlke (St. Mary’s)

Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge)

Jahon Lethridge (Thunderbird)


Underclassman of the Year:

Leader—Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)


Others:

De’Marion Anderson (Youngker)

Andrew Camacho (Peoria)

Matthew Henry-Harrison (Buckeye)

Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)

Jordan Stevens (Gila Ridge)


Defensive Player of the Year:

Leader—Shay Cain (Desert Edge)


Others:

Tay Boothman (Buckeye)

Jahon Lethridge (Camelback)

Daryian Matthews (Dysart)

Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}