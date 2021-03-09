ArizonaVarsity - Millennium girls aiming for three-peat

Millennium girls aiming for three-peat
There is still high school basketball left to be played for seniors Kassidy Dixon and Reese Grimsley of the Millennium Tigers girls team.
The remainder of the 2020-21 season could be just one game - tonight as the No. 3 Tigers host No. 14 Cienega in the first round of the 5A bracket of the AIA playoffs - or four in a title run. Lately, the Tigers have trended toward the latter, winning back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020.
Heading into the postseason with a young team rostering just two seniors, the Tigers hope to repeat history, yet again.
“It’s bittersweet," Dixon said after Millennium's 50-14 road victory over Agua Fria in the team's regular-season finale, the last non-playoff game of her four-year Tiger career.
"I’m really happy to be going to GCU but I’m really sad to be leaving these guys, and we’ve still got playoffs so I want to make the most of what’s left.”
To get to this point was a unique challenge. Millennium hired Kevin Thomas as the new coach and did not dominate the win column in the same manner as past seasons.
The Tigers went 11-4, falling to Verrado, Seton Catholic, Valley Vista and Sunrise Mountain. The first three opponents are ranked in the top-two of their respective conference playoff brackets and Sunrise Mountain is a talented No. 7 seed that returned much of its talent from a Mustang squad that reached the 5A final in 2020. All the losses are respectable, but the record is a far cry from the combined one loss in AIA regular season play - 43-42 to 6A champion Valley Vista in 2020 - that the Tigers boasted in the previous two seasons.
Throw in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the offseason for the Tigers - along with the rest of the high school sports community - and prevented traditional preseason preparation with a new coach and young core, and the season has been difficult.
However, Thomas said he is impressed with his team's energy during a difficult journey.
“Whether it’s been success or a tough loss, they’ve persevered and just had fun throughout. It’s something simple, and I know I keep repeating that same sentiment. But I think that’s something that’s lost in all this, is how much fun they’re having even with all that’s going on," he said.
The Tiger girls are dedicated to the new coaching staff's system. Millennium is at its best when the team of tough, quick perimeter defenders are preventing dribblers from the paint in man-defense and getting around or switching on screens at a frenetic pace. Dixon and the talented guards can generate stops and steals and find streaking teammates down the court for easy baskets.
Thomas said Millennium's offense has been 'streaky at times' and sometimes goes on runs of sloppy, unsure play. However, with the individual talent from nearly every girl on the court, aided by low-scoring outputs the Tigers can cause when playing well, the games have sorted themselves out. Similar effort will be needed, he said, to make a postseason run.
"If we keep up that defensive pressure and crash the boards and do the little things, the offense can come from there," he said.
To advance in the playoffs, Millennium will rely on a younger core than past seasons. Freshman guard Elli Guiney is the team's top scorer, averaging 14 points according to MaxPreps. Along with Grimsley and Dixon as the lone girls in the class of 2021, the rest of the rotation is littered with juniors and sophomores playing major minutes.
Thomas said, though, that nearly all of them have 'a ton of experience' playing club basketball and preparing with trainers or other teams in the high school offseason.
Dixon added that she has seen the underclassmen step up and make great plays in impactful moments. Regardless of the outcome of this season, she believes Millennium is in position to continue its successful run in future seasons. But she still would like to hoist one last gold ball.
"It makes me happy to know that even after I'm gone, they’re going to still have a great team," she said.
"But we’re not done yet.”
