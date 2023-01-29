Millennium and Valley Vista girls basketball kicked their epic rivalry into gear in the quarterfinals of the 2015 playoffs. Over time it became the state’s best rivalry, let alone the West Valley’s. In the last two years, the Tigers’ toughest challenger in 5A was a new Westside rival, Sunrise Mountain. This year, and the foreseeable future, the biggest threat in 5A, and possibly the whole West Valley, is a neighbor – Canyon View. Jan. 24: #2 (5A) Millennium 56, #1 (5A) Canyon View 42

Canyon View freshman guard Aaliyah Rogers leans across in an effort to block Millennium junior guard Elli Guiney's shot on Jan. 25 at Canyon View. ((Matt Bushnell/MDB Photography))

THE STAKES Pretty self explanatory. Top two teams in 5A and #5 and #7 in the Open Division rankings as of Wednesday night were meeting for the first time this year, only nine days before the second meeting closes out the regular season. And this one had more intrigue, since the almost painfully young Jaguars were undefeated and hosting the Tigers. THE SCENE Unlike the rest of the sci-fi Waddell campus, Canyon View’s gym is fairly conventional. But it is new and acoustically sound. This was the loudest crowd I’ve heard at a girls basketball game this season, and a Canyon View team with 6 freshmen in the rotation fed off their energy until Millennium regained control in the fourth.

Canyon View freshman guard Bernadette Carranza shoots a three pointer along the wing over the arms of Millennium senior guard Cecilia Cabrero Jan. 25 in Waddell. ((Matt Bushnell/MDB Photography))

PLAYER OF THE GAME Cecilia Cabrero did not score in the first half. The senior guard poured in all 11 of her points in during the second half. After Millennium fell behind late in the third quarter, she revived a stagnant offense scoring two straight baskets to regain a brief 31-30 lead. Canyon View freshman Bernadette Carranza then hit a three to give the host a 33-31 advantage after three quarters. Almost immediately after the fourth quarter started, Cabrero cut in off the wing for a tying layup. A few minutes later, senior Kayda Pierce set Cabrero for a three-point shot that made it 41-35 Millennium and the Tigers were home free. The timing of Cabrero’s baskets gives her a nod over junior point guard Elli Guiney (17 points, 6 rebounds) and senior forward Bella Barrett (14 points, 10 rebounds). “She’s battled adversity all year for us. She’s never wavered, even when I got on her. Her attitude’s been amazing. She had some great drives to the rim, hit a big three when we needed it and played really good defense,” Millennium coach Danny Soliman said. PLAY OF THE NIGHT Tied at 33 early in the fourth quarter, Guiney grabbed an offensive rebound, laid in a putback and was fouled. She sank the free throw to give Millennium a 36-33 lead and it only grew from there.

THEY SAID IT Cabrero: “We like to play fast, and once we were able to play fast we really came together and everybody started hitting,” Cabrero said. “I knew we needed someone to pick us up and to get points on the board. If that was me or if that was whoever, tonight it was me and another night it will be somebody else,” Cabrero said. “Canyon View has become one of our favorite games because of how good their student section is. We can’t wait to see them at home,” Cabrero said. Canyon View coach Desirae Carranza: “I definitely think they know they can play with Millennium. Foul trouble hurt us early, and at the end too. Knowing we can compete with them is enough to get us to that next level,” Carranza said. “I thought the freshmen were resilient, and they knew the mistakes they made,” Carranza said. “That’s really big for me as a coach, knowing that they’re learning and that this moment isn’t too big for them. They’re coming to compete.” “In the third quarter we got in foul trouble with our big, so we were really undersized at that point, and that hurt us,” Carranza said. “This next game I think we’ll do a better job. We haven’t had this kind of competition even early on. In the tournaments, we were playing 13 kids.” Soliman: “We dealt with a good amount of girls getting into foul trouble. Things didn’t go our way, but the good thing is we never got really rattled. They took a lead on us and we fought right back and bounced back,” Soliman said. “They were hurting us getting to the rim and we had a hard time keeping them out of the paint. That’s what our matchup zone does, it keeps them out of the paint. We knew we wanted to switch to that at some point, but we had to do it for certain down the stretch,” Soliman said. “I thought the atmosphere was great. It’s great to have this. This is what the game is for. It was good to have that pressure. We had a really good non-conference schedule, but we need this – and we get Hamilton and Canyon View again," Soliman said.

Millennium senior forward Bella Barrett drives to the hoop with her back to the basket as Canyon View freshman forward Jaila Flwoers defends Jan. 25. ((Matt Bushnell/MDB Photography))