Millennium's Veterans Pull Away From Scrappy Canyon View Late
Millennium and Valley Vista girls basketball kicked their epic rivalry into gear in the quarterfinals of the 2015 playoffs. Over time it became the state’s best rivalry, let alone the West Valley’s. In the last two years, the Tigers’ toughest challenger in 5A was a new Westside rival, Sunrise Mountain. This year, and the foreseeable future, the biggest threat in 5A, and possibly the whole West Valley, is a neighbor – Canyon View.
Jan. 24: #2 (5A) Millennium 56, #1 (5A) Canyon View 42
THE STAKES
Pretty self explanatory. Top two teams in 5A and #5 and #7 in the Open Division rankings as of Wednesday night were meeting for the first time this year, only nine days before the second meeting closes out the regular season. And this one had more intrigue, since the almost painfully young Jaguars were undefeated and hosting the Tigers.
THE SCENE
Unlike the rest of the sci-fi Waddell campus, Canyon View’s gym is fairly conventional. But it is new and acoustically sound. This was the loudest crowd I’ve heard at a girls basketball game this season, and a Canyon View team with 6 freshmen in the rotation fed off their energy until Millennium regained control in the fourth.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cecilia Cabrero did not score in the first half. The senior guard poured in all 11 of her points in during the second half. After Millennium fell behind late in the third quarter, she revived a stagnant offense scoring two straight baskets to regain a brief 31-30 lead. Canyon View freshman Bernadette Carranza then hit a three to give the host a 33-31 advantage after three quarters.
Almost immediately after the fourth quarter started, Cabrero cut in off the wing for a tying layup. A few minutes later, senior Kayda Pierce set Cabrero for a three-point shot that made it 41-35 Millennium and the Tigers were home free.
The timing of Cabrero’s baskets gives her a nod over junior point guard Elli Guiney (17 points, 6 rebounds) and senior forward Bella Barrett (14 points, 10 rebounds).
“She’s battled adversity all year for us. She’s never wavered, even when I got on her. Her attitude’s been amazing. She had some great drives to the rim, hit a big three when we needed it and played really good defense,” Millennium coach Danny Soliman said.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Tied at 33 early in the fourth quarter, Guiney grabbed an offensive rebound, laid in a putback and was fouled. She sank the free throw to give Millennium a 36-33 lead and it only grew from there.
THEY SAID IT
Cabrero: “We like to play fast, and once we were able to play fast we really came together and everybody started hitting,” Cabrero said.
“I knew we needed someone to pick us up and to get points on the board. If that was me or if that was whoever, tonight it was me and another night it will be somebody else,” Cabrero said.
“Canyon View has become one of our favorite games because of how good their student section is. We can’t wait to see them at home,” Cabrero said.
Canyon View coach Desirae Carranza: “I definitely think they know they can play with Millennium. Foul trouble hurt us early, and at the end too. Knowing we can compete with them is enough to get us to that next level,” Carranza said.
“I thought the freshmen were resilient, and they knew the mistakes they made,” Carranza said. “That’s really big for me as a coach, knowing that they’re learning and that this moment isn’t too big for them. They’re coming to compete.”
“In the third quarter we got in foul trouble with our big, so we were really undersized at that point, and that hurt us,” Carranza said. “This next game I think we’ll do a better job. We haven’t had this kind of competition even early on. In the tournaments, we were playing 13 kids.”
Soliman: “We dealt with a good amount of girls getting into foul trouble. Things didn’t go our way, but the good thing is we never got really rattled. They took a lead on us and we fought right back and bounced back,” Soliman said.
“They were hurting us getting to the rim and we had a hard time keeping them out of the paint. That’s what our matchup zone does, it keeps them out of the paint. We knew we wanted to switch to that at some point, but we had to do it for certain down the stretch,” Soliman said.
“I thought the atmosphere was great. It’s great to have this. This is what the game is for. It was good to have that pressure. We had a really good non-conference schedule, but we need this – and we get Hamilton and Canyon View again," Soliman said.
5 THINGS I LEARNED
· The matchup of the night was Barrett and Canyon View freshman forward Jaila Flowers, and it got physical and fairly personal a couple of times while battling for the ball, and turf. Flowers showed she would not be intimidated early and scored all eight of her points in the first half. But she would not score after the break, as picking up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter forced her to the bench. To top it off, Barrett and Flowers each had technical fouls called on them late in the fourth quarter after a minor skirmish.
· Guiney makes everything go for the Tigers, and Millennium rolled to a 15-5 lead after one quarter, but then scored only eight points in the second quarter and eight more in the third. It's no coincedence that the Tigers won with a 25-point fourth quarter once Millennium's offense became less predictable and not centered on Guiney either driving to the basket or ducking into the post and working in some to big to big combination play with Barrett and Pierce. Cabrero and fellow senior guard Grace McBride filled in the gaps late.
· This was the first game I've seen where Millennium's speed, intensity and lateral quickness were not overwhelming on defense. Canyon View was just as nimble and has enough ballhandlers to avoid a lot of turnovers. But the Tigers played the matchup zone well, frustrating the Jaguars' drive and kick game. They also extended the zone well, not allowing a three in the fourth quarter until the very end, after Canyon View's shooting gave it a lead.
· Carranza played nine girls in the biggest game of the regular season - six freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior. While the senior, Avery Spickler, ended up leading the Jaguars with nine points, the freshmen accounted well for themselves. Their energy and intense defense prevented Millennium's offense from establishing any kind of flow. These teams tied up the ball five times in the second quarter alone.
· The defense continued until Millennium broke away in the fourth. But Canyon View's offense was stuck until a few threes started the fall. Carranza and fellow freshman Azalee Alvarado-Tellez both hit two treys to get the Jaguars out of the first-half hole and take a brief lead in the third quarter.