For the first time in Lamar Early’s six years as coach, Millennium football was able to mix game plans with gravy.

The Tigers were the only 5A road team to win a first round playoff game Nov. 18. That means the #10 seed will hit the road again, playing #2 Desert Mountain in Scottsdale - the day after Thanksgiving.

“Our goal was that we wanted to practice on Thanksgiving. Actually, as a coach that’s going to be my first time,” Early said.

For a while it looked like Millennium and its large senior class was in line for another tough, close loss to close out their careers. Campo Verde had a 10-3 halftime lead in Gilbert last week, despite Millennium driving to the Coyotes’ 10 yard line twice in the half.

To reverse that momentum and win the game, all three phases had to pitch in. The offense punched in touchdowns on both its third quarter possessions.

The punt team downed senior Billy Bolick’s boot at the 1 yard line with that 17-10 lead and 4:09 left in the game. While the Coyotes gained more than 60 yards, the Tigers defense stopped them on fourth down at the 47.

Then Campo Verde was down to its last chance with 49.2 seconds left. The home team gobbled up 53 yards in 35 seconds.

The Coyotes were within striking distance, at the Millennium 26 with 14.1 seconds left. Jax Adair wrote the ending.

The senior defensive lineman rushed wide of senior quarterback Mason Shea but sacked him from behind as he looked for a receiver, forcing a fumble that caused the clock to run out.

“This is what we’ve been looking forward to. We’re not done,” Adair said.