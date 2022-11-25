Millennium Seniors Start Playoffs With Long-Awaited Winning Finish
For the first time in Lamar Early’s six years as coach, Millennium football was able to mix game plans with gravy.
The Tigers were the only 5A road team to win a first round playoff game Nov. 18. That means the #10 seed will hit the road again, playing #2 Desert Mountain in Scottsdale - the day after Thanksgiving.
“Our goal was that we wanted to practice on Thanksgiving. Actually, as a coach that’s going to be my first time,” Early said.
For a while it looked like Millennium and its large senior class was in line for another tough, close loss to close out their careers. Campo Verde had a 10-3 halftime lead in Gilbert last week, despite Millennium driving to the Coyotes’ 10 yard line twice in the half.
To reverse that momentum and win the game, all three phases had to pitch in. The offense punched in touchdowns on both its third quarter possessions.
The punt team downed senior Billy Bolick’s boot at the 1 yard line with that 17-10 lead and 4:09 left in the game. While the Coyotes gained more than 60 yards, the Tigers defense stopped them on fourth down at the 47.
Then Campo Verde was down to its last chance with 49.2 seconds left. The home team gobbled up 53 yards in 35 seconds.
The Coyotes were within striking distance, at the Millennium 26 with 14.1 seconds left. Jax Adair wrote the ending.
The senior defensive lineman rushed wide of senior quarterback Mason Shea but sacked him from behind as he looked for a receiver, forcing a fumble that caused the clock to run out.
“This is what we’ve been looking forward to. We’re not done,” Adair said.
The Thanksgiving practice is a tad misleading, since Early’s 2018 and 2019 Millennium teams won 5A first round playoff games too, but the playoffs started in the first week of November those years, instead of the third.
It’s more accurate to say the Class of 2023 finally got their postseason moment, after watching the senior-heavy 2019 team’s first-round romp over Gilbert in their freshman year.
They moved up to varsity starters the next year and took their lumps on and off the field during the 1-5 COVID-19-shortened 2020 regular season.
Millennium showed their improvement early in 2021, but the junior-led team had to deal with the specter of close losses head on – 13-12 to Centennial, 43-36 to Horizon, 22-20 to Sunrise Mountain and 19-14 to Verrado.
That was the story of a 5-6 season which ended in a first round playoff loss to Desert View in Tucson.
“We’ve been fighting since we were sophomores, a lot of us. We’ve had so many close games and now for this one to come up in our favor, it was perfect. It was amazing, especially the playoffs,” senior linebacker Daniel Delponte said.
Delponte said he sees it as his mission to build the confidence of the rest of the defense. The unit set the tone for a 3-0 start but then had to deal with more disappointment as the Tigers lost five of their next six games.
More frustrating losses marked this streak. Millennium fell down 28-3 at eventual Open Division team O’Connor but nearly came all the way back before falling 28-20. The next week the Tigers led defending 5A champ Horizon 13-7 after three quarters, but the Huskies won 25-16 with a closing blitz.
After the Tigers handled Verrado, the team suffered what they hope will be their last brutal defeat. Right after picking off Cactus quarterback Rudy Gonzales with less than a minute left in a 20-20 Thursday night game, Millennium fumbled and gave up the Cobras winning touchdown pass in the final minute.
Zues Pindernation is Millennium’s most prominent junior. He’s rushed for more than 1,400 yards in each of the last two seasons.
But Pindernation joined the varsity in the second half of his freshman season and watched the current seniors persevere through adversity. He enjoyed helping give the Class of 2023 its moment in the spotlight last week.
“I’m not trying to see my boys be sad. That’s what I’m thinking about. I don’t want them to go out that way,” Pindernation said