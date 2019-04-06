Millennium set to defend Desert West
With Spring Ball approaching, it's competition season for the Tigers
WEEKLY BLOG: 4/6/19
Lamar Early's second season, in which he had the benefit of a full offseason for the first time, as the head coach at Millennium High School couldn't have gone much better.
Sure, the team lost in the 5A quarterfinals to Notre Dame, but the 9-3 overall record was the best mark for Millennium since 2008, and the Tigers went undefeated in region play (5-0) for the first time since 2005.
The Tigers made plays when they needed to in the end to score close victories over Ironwood Ridge (by three), Desert Edge (by four on a crazy play to end the game), and Verrado (by seven). MHS then crushed Flowing Wells (58-7) in its first playoff game in five years. They had a stud lineman in Anthonie Cooper, a solid quarterback in Zareq Brown, and players that moved the chains in RB Isaac Oliver and WR Jaelon Taylor.
Things may be a little different in 2019 for Early and the Tigers. For starters, Cooper, Brown, Oliver, and Taylor will all be graduating next month.
"With us losing some key members on both sides of the ball, it will take hard work and discipline to put some guys in positions to be successful," Early said.
Millennium begins spring practices on April 29 and goes through May 17. One of the feature events will be the West Valley College Showcase at Valley Vista HS in Surprise on Monday, May 13. The Tigers will be one of 10 teams practicing with many college coaches taking in the festivities.
Early said there will be many Tiger players worth seeing. That long list consists of QB Jalan Early, S Daylon Storey, CB Kaysan Barnett, CB Treydan Stukes, LB Jamarlo Campbell, OL Mikaele Fuamatu, S Joseph Rosales, SB Kyle St. Pierre, WR Larry Craft, RB Alex Peru, OL Lee Sampson, C Tommy Runion, and LB Brandon Fondong.
It is during these practices later this month that the foundation for the new season will begin.
"(The goals are) to get the concepts for our offense and defense, solidify our identity, and get ready for 7-on-7," Early said. "We have some new faces, so it's getting to know them and them getting to know the coaches."
For his efforts and success last season, Early was named as the Arizona Varsity 5A Coach of the Year.
Congratulations to Coach Early @CoachEarly_MHS on winning 5A Head Coach of the Year in the state of AZ! He was also named Region coach of the year and AIA coach of the year! #mhstigerfootball #thisismillennium #AllIn pic.twitter.com/mj3QPgI7Z4— Millennium Football (@MillenniumFB) January 15, 2019
On offense, the plan is to play Jalan Early, who is the coach's son, at quarterback. Early had 42 pass attempts last season as the backup while also playing defense in seven games. Against Flowing Wells, he had an interception and two sacks. He steps in for Brown, who passed for 25 touchdowns and 1,867 yards.
Early gives the team a dual-threat look at the position. He called his own number in the first quarter of the game against Higley. It ended with his longest run from scrimmage for the year.
27 yard TD run by Millennium Tiger QB Jalen Early, PAT good, Tigers up 7-6 over Higley. #AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/8eedyLvXUT— Damian Adams (@TheRealDealwDA) September 15, 2018
Of the returning backs, Peru had the most carries (30) and averaged six yards per attempt. Early said it could be a running back by committee with Peru, Brady Murphy, and Andre Griggs. Heading into 2018, Millennium lost a running back via transfer to Centennial, but Isaac Oliver shined while taking most of the carries. He rushed for 933 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
St. Pierre led the returning players in receptions with 24 and had almost 400 receiving yards. He will likely be starting along with Craft. Last season, Taylor scored 13 touchdowns and had 753 yards. He signed with Sioux Falls.
With the inexperience on the offensive side, defense could be the Tigers' calling card in 2019.
"We have a good, strong group of our defense coming back," Early said.
Storey, Barnett, Stukes, and Rosales give Millennium a formidable secondary. Barnett made 48 tackles and intercepted seven passes as a junior. Fondong is the team's top returning tackler with 89 and will be making plays at the linebacker spot with Campbell.
The motto for the team is getting better one day at a time.
"We have to take it one game at a time and try to get better every day," Early said. "Focus on the team that we're playing that week."
It's a difficult non-region schedule that the Tigers went 3-2 against last season. All five of the opponents (Maricopa, Ironwood Ridge, Desert Edge, Higley, and Centennial) made the playoffs last season. In region play, Verrado was the only team to play the Tigers to within 30 points, but Goldwater is improving and returns a lot while Willow Canyon now has Chaparral transfer Darvon Hubbard.
When asked about expectations, Early said it's simply to make sure they know what their own team is doing. And to play hard.
"We don't practice to lose," Early said. "We prepare to win every Friday. We have to be ready to compete. Wherever the chips fall, we have to know that we gave our best."
While the offensive skill positions will have the least experience, the offensive line does return four players. On the other side, the biggest loss will be Cooper, who signed with Arizona State. However, Early said several of the seniors on the team have contributed since his first year when they were sophomores.
The start of spring football will also bring about competition. Early said every spot will be up for grabs, even the quarterback.
Jalan Early is 6-4, 210 pounds, and holds an offer from Northern Arizona. He's getting recruited as an athlete. But for his senior year, it may boil down to the big picture of team as to which side of the ball he lines up on.
"Whatever best fits the team is what we're going to do with him," Lamar Early said.