WEEKLY BLOG: 4/6/19

Lamar Early's second season, in which he had the benefit of a full offseason for the first time, as the head coach at Millennium High School couldn't have gone much better.

Sure, the team lost in the 5A quarterfinals to Notre Dame, but the 9-3 overall record was the best mark for Millennium since 2008, and the Tigers went undefeated in region play (5-0) for the first time since 2005.

The Tigers made plays when they needed to in the end to score close victories over Ironwood Ridge (by three), Desert Edge (by four on a crazy play to end the game), and Verrado (by seven). MHS then crushed Flowing Wells (58-7) in its first playoff game in five years. They had a stud lineman in Anthonie Cooper, a solid quarterback in Zareq Brown, and players that moved the chains in RB Isaac Oliver and WR Jaelon Taylor.

Things may be a little different in 2019 for Early and the Tigers. For starters, Cooper, Brown, Oliver, and Taylor will all be graduating next month.

"With us losing some key members on both sides of the ball, it will take hard work and discipline to put some guys in positions to be successful," Early said.

Millennium begins spring practices on April 29 and goes through May 17. One of the feature events will be the West Valley College Showcase at Valley Vista HS in Surprise on Monday, May 13. The Tigers will be one of 10 teams practicing with many college coaches taking in the festivities.

Early said there will be many Tiger players worth seeing. That long list consists of QB Jalan Early, S Daylon Storey, CB Kaysan Barnett, CB Treydan Stukes, LB Jamarlo Campbell, OL Mikaele Fuamatu, S Joseph Rosales, SB Kyle St. Pierre, WR Larry Craft, RB Alex Peru, OL Lee Sampson, C Tommy Runion, and LB Brandon Fondong.

It is during these practices later this month that the foundation for the new season will begin.

"(The goals are) to get the concepts for our offense and defense, solidify our identity, and get ready for 7-on-7," Early said. "We have some new faces, so it's getting to know them and them getting to know the coaches."

For his efforts and success last season, Early was named as the Arizona Varsity 5A Coach of the Year.

