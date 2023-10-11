No rivalry here. In fact, Apollo and Shadow Ridge never played before Friday night and aren’t in the same conference. But the 5A team wanted to keep the good times rolling and the 6A team was desperate to revive its season after a brutal stretch of schedule. If someone was to parachute into Arizona and watch this game, they would have thought Apollo was the 6A team, wearing out a smaller school with its big line and elite tailback and pressuring a talented quarterback who had to do too much without another playmaker on his side. Oct. 6: (5A) #4 Apollo (6-1) 48, (6A) #29 Shadow Ridge (1-6) 14

Apollo senior running back Andrew Uriarte sizes up Shadow Ridge freshman linebacker Eli Taylor during a fourth quarter carry Oct. 6 at Shadow Ridge. ((Richard Smith/Arizona Varsity))

THE STAKES Apollo had to be pleasantly surprised to be ranked #4 in the initial 5A Conference rankings released Tuesday. While it’s not something a player or coach will admit in an interview, this was the Hawks’ last opponent with a realistic chance of beating them. From here Apollo plays Willow Canyon (#40), Agua Fria (#24) and Ironwood (#39). Meanwhile Shadow Ridge came in off losses to Chaparral, Salpointe, Saguaro, Perry and O’Connor. Would they have something left for a top 5A team? Or was this team beaten down from the brutal month of September when the Stallions weren’t very competitive with teams that are good, but not quite in the 6A elite. THE SCENE My third straight Homecoming game (on Friday nights). And, as it turned out, my third straight Homecoming loss for the home team. Be warned Liberty (I think the Lions will be fine Friday night). Unlike the Canyon View and Paradise Honors Homecoming games the last two weeks, the crowd was out of this one early. Apollo led 21-0 after the first quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVpQ cmVwczM2NT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Fa UHJlcHMzNjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9UZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jVGVhbUFaVjwvYT4gPGJyPkFmdGVyIG9uZSA8YnI+IzQgKDVBKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FIYXdrc2Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBSGF3a3Nmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gMjE8YnI+IzI5 ICg2QSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TUkhTRm9vdGJh bGwxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTUkhTRm9vdGJhbGwxPC9hPiAw PGJyPjxicj5BcG9sbG8gaXMgaW4gNHRoIGdlYXIgYW5kIFNoYWRvdyBSaWRn ZSBpcyBzdHVjayBpbiBuZXV0cmFsLiBBIHB1bnQgYmxvY2sgYW5kIHJlY292 ZXJ5IGJ5IElzYWlhaCBXaGlsZSBvbiB0aGUgU3RhbGxpb25zIDE4IHNldHMg dXAgQW5kcmV3IFVyaWFydGUgOSBmbHkgc3dlZXAgVEQuIE9uc2lkZSBraWNr IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWRhbV9NbzI0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBZGFtX01vMjQ8L2E+IDEyIFREIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wZEtyekJ6c25PIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMGRL cnpCenNuTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaWNoYXJkIFNtaXRoIChAUnNtaXRo WVdWKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JzbWl0aFlXVi9z dGF0dXMvMTcxMDQ4OTI0NDc2OTQxOTY0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

PLAYER OF THE GAME Although Trey Smith once again made an impact, catching a 14-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Stylus Stevenson to open the scoring. But this night, as with many Apollo games over the last three years, was Adam Mohammed’s. He finished with 18 carries for 248 yards and three touchdowns. All with a scout from a certain college powerhouse with three initials in the stands. He played defensive back for one of the few times in his career, making 8 tackles, and forced a fumble. And his best run wasn’t for a score. PLAY OF THE NIGHT Shadow Ridge fumbled at the Hawks 6 yard line early in the second quarter and Apollo fell on it at the 2. Apollo graphic design teacher and former Camelback and Maryvale head coach Justin Watson now runs the team’s Twitter page. As Mohammed lined up to take the direct snap in the Wildcat formation, Watson told me, “He gets a little greedy in these situations.” Bingo. Mohammed got the corner, raced down the Stallions sideline, then cut back across the field before finally being dragged down 93 yards later at the Shadow Ridge 5.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9B WlByZXBzMzY1P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j QVpQcmVwczM2NTwvYT4gQXBvbGxvIGNydWlzaW5nIG5vdywgdXAgNDEtNyBh dCB0aGUgZW5kIG9mIHRoZSB0aGlyZCBxdWFydGVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkYW1fTW8yND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQWRhbV9NbzI0PC9hPiA5IHlhcmRzIG9mZiB0YWNrbGUgVEQuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3lsdXNmb290YmFsbDIyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTeWx1c2Zvb3RiYWxsMjI8L2E+IHF1aWNrIHNs YW50IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVsbEthbWFy aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCZWxsS2FtYXJpb248L2E+IHdo byB0YWtlcyBpdCAzNCB5YXJkcyB0byB0aGUgaG91c2UuIFNoYWRvdyBSaWRn ZSBsb3N0IHRocmVlIG1vcmUgZnVtYmxlcyBpbiB0aGUgcXVhcnRlciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU0o4Zm13RTlVWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NKOGZtd0U5VVk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmljaGFyZCBTbWl0aCAoQFJz bWl0aFlXVikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Sc21pdGhZ V1Yvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA1MTI4NDE2MjE3NDE2NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

5 THINGS I LEARNED · Most people in the state know about the “Apollo 3” – Mohammed, Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado. Once fans watch the Hawks they quickly learn about Smith, Kamarion Bell and Isaiah White. This game was also a tribute to the unheralded Hawks and what coach Aaron Walls and his staff have done to develop depth and quality in the front seven and offensive line spots not manned by Lado and Watkins. Other than quarterback Jayden Pico, Shadow Ridge’s strongest suit is usually along both sides of the line. Friday night, Apollo dominated in the trenches. · To that end, 5-9, 165-pound senior defensive end Damien Khaivialy led the Hawks with two sacks and 5-10, 185-pound senior defensive end Kalev Escobar added one. Junior linebackers Donavyn Estrada (11 tackles) and Sar Thaw (10 tackles) cleaned things up. Across the field from Smith, senior cornerback Jordan Walker had three pass deflections. · Then there’s the new guy getting the shotgun snaps and a senior playing his first year of varsity ball. Apollo would be foolish not to make Mohammed the bedrock of the offense. But junior quarterback Sylus Stevenson has expanded his game since I last saw him a month ago at Thunderbird. He finished 10-12 for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns in an almost flawless night, and kept the chains moving with 4 carries for 26 yards. Senior Andrew Uriarte, meanwhile, has turned into a fly sweep finisher when defenses load up the box against Mohammed in the red zone. He scored two touchdowns against the Stallions and also was an alternative at tailback for Mohammed needed a quick break, finishing with 6 carries for 57 yards. · The cumulative effect of the Stallions' five straight losses by a total score of 215-63 were on display Friday night. Lots of frustration, including teammates yelling and almost getting into fist fights on the field were part of it. This week is a good time for a bye. Shadow Ridge is 1-6 but needs to start over both for its own good and (unbelievably) for its still-flickering playoff hopes. With no fewer than six teams in 6A going to the Open Division, at least 22 teams are going to the playoffs. Shadow Ridge is still at #29. · Pico and junior running back Xavier Armenta moved the ball well for the Stallions, as did sophomore receiver Michael Cruz on short passes. But five fumbles, all lost, and two in the red zone. Some were caused by the Apollo defense and some were caused by Pico trying to do to much, In a way, I don't blame hi, The offensive line is battered and receivers aren't stretching defenses vertically, so many of the big plays are resting on Pico's ability to run and to create throwing lanes.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVpQ cmVwczM2NT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Fa UHJlcHMzNjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9UZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jVGVhbUFaVjwvYT4gPGJyPkZpbmFsIDxicj4jNCAoNUEpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUhhd2tzZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFIYXdrc2Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiAoNi0xKSA0ODxicj4j MjkgKDZBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NSSFNGb290 YmFsbDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNSSFNGb290YmFsbDE8L2E+ ICgxLTYpIDE0PGJyPjxicj5Ud28gb2YgdGhlIHNwZWNpYWwgdGFsZW50cyAg YWRkIG9uZSBtb3JlIHRvdWNoZG93biBlYWNoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pheWRlbl9QaWNvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKYXlkZW5fUGljbzwvYT4gMjYgcnVuIFRELiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkYW1fTW8yND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QWRhbV9NbzI0PC9hPiAyIHJ1c2hpbmcgVEQuIE92ZXIgMjAwIHlhcmRzIHRv bmlnaHQuIE92ZXJhbGwgdGhlIEhhd2tzIGxvb2tlZCBldmVyeSBiaXQgYSA1 QSBjb250ZW5kZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Rsd1ZTNlBVb3Mi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90bHdWUzZQVW9zPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJp Y2hhcmQgU21pdGggKEBSc21pdGhZV1YpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUnNtaXRoWVdWL3N0YXR1cy8xNzEwNTIzMDc1MDg1ODg5ODYw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK