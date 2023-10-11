Mohammed, Apollo play big in rout of 6A school
No rivalry here. In fact, Apollo and Shadow Ridge never played before Friday night and aren’t in the same conference. But the 5A team wanted to keep the good times rolling and the 6A team was desperate to revive its season after a brutal stretch of schedule. If someone was to parachute into Arizona and watch this game, they would have thought Apollo was the 6A team, wearing out a smaller school with its big line and elite tailback and pressuring a talented quarterback who had to do too much without another playmaker on his side.
Oct. 6: (5A) #4 Apollo (6-1) 48, (6A) #29 Shadow Ridge (1-6) 14
THE STAKES
Apollo had to be pleasantly surprised to be ranked #4 in the initial 5A Conference rankings released Tuesday. While it’s not something a player or coach will admit in an interview, this was the Hawks’ last opponent with a realistic chance of beating them. From here Apollo plays Willow Canyon (#40), Agua Fria (#24) and Ironwood (#39). Meanwhile Shadow Ridge came in off losses to Chaparral, Salpointe, Saguaro, Perry and O’Connor. Would they have something left for a top 5A team? Or was this team beaten down from the brutal month of September when the Stallions weren’t very competitive with teams that are good, but not quite in the 6A elite.
THE SCENE
My third straight Homecoming game (on Friday nights). And, as it turned out, my third straight Homecoming loss for the home team. Be warned Liberty (I think the Lions will be fine Friday night). Unlike the Canyon View and Paradise Honors Homecoming games the last two weeks, the crowd was out of this one early. Apollo led 21-0 after the first quarter.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Although Trey Smith once again made an impact, catching a 14-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Stylus Stevenson to open the scoring. But this night, as with many Apollo games over the last three years, was Adam Mohammed’s. He finished with 18 carries for 248 yards and three touchdowns. All with a scout from a certain college powerhouse with three initials in the stands. He played defensive back for one of the few times in his career, making 8 tackles, and forced a fumble. And his best run wasn’t for a score.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Shadow Ridge fumbled at the Hawks 6 yard line early in the second quarter and Apollo fell on it at the 2. Apollo graphic design teacher and former Camelback and Maryvale head coach Justin Watson now runs the team’s Twitter page. As Mohammed lined up to take the direct snap in the Wildcat formation, Watson told me, “He gets a little greedy in these situations.” Bingo. Mohammed got the corner, raced down the Stallions sideline, then cut back across the field before finally being dragged down 93 yards later at the Shadow Ridge 5.
5 THINGS I LEARNED
· Most people in the state know about the “Apollo 3” – Mohammed, Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado. Once fans watch the Hawks they quickly learn about Smith, Kamarion Bell and Isaiah White. This game was also a tribute to the unheralded Hawks and what coach Aaron Walls and his staff have done to develop depth and quality in the front seven and offensive line spots not manned by Lado and Watkins. Other than quarterback Jayden Pico, Shadow Ridge’s strongest suit is usually along both sides of the line. Friday night, Apollo dominated in the trenches.
· To that end, 5-9, 165-pound senior defensive end Damien Khaivialy led the Hawks with two sacks and 5-10, 185-pound senior defensive end Kalev Escobar added one. Junior linebackers Donavyn Estrada (11 tackles) and Sar Thaw (10 tackles) cleaned things up. Across the field from Smith, senior cornerback Jordan Walker had three pass deflections.
· Then there’s the new guy getting the shotgun snaps and a senior playing his first year of varsity ball. Apollo would be foolish not to make Mohammed the bedrock of the offense. But junior quarterback Sylus Stevenson has expanded his game since I last saw him a month ago at Thunderbird. He finished 10-12 for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns in an almost flawless night, and kept the chains moving with 4 carries for 26 yards. Senior Andrew Uriarte, meanwhile, has turned into a fly sweep finisher when defenses load up the box against Mohammed in the red zone. He scored two touchdowns against the Stallions and also was an alternative at tailback for Mohammed needed a quick break, finishing with 6 carries for 57 yards.
· The cumulative effect of the Stallions' five straight losses by a total score of 215-63 were on display Friday night. Lots of frustration, including teammates yelling and almost getting into fist fights on the field were part of it. This week is a good time for a bye. Shadow Ridge is 1-6 but needs to start over both for its own good and (unbelievably) for its still-flickering playoff hopes. With no fewer than six teams in 6A going to the Open Division, at least 22 teams are going to the playoffs. Shadow Ridge is still at #29.
· Pico and junior running back Xavier Armenta moved the ball well for the Stallions, as did sophomore receiver Michael Cruz on short passes. But five fumbles, all lost, and two in the red zone. Some were caused by the Apollo defense and some were caused by Pico trying to do to much, In a way, I don't blame hi, The offensive line is battered and receivers aren't stretching defenses vertically, so many of the big plays are resting on Pico's ability to run and to create throwing lanes.
THEY SAID IT:
Adam Mohammed: "Those explosive plays, just to put them on film is amazing," Mohammed said.
"We were starting off brand new with 17 seniors leaving from last year. Seeing us jell together like this is unbelievable," Mohammed said. "Seeing SYlus improve each week is awesome."
Andrew Uriarte: "It just comes down to everyone playing together. That wouldn't happen if my line wasn't there for me," Uriarte said
"We can get more of a bond still - more leadership and pushing everyone to a higher standard," Uriarte said.
"